Ventoy is een opensourceprogramma waarmee zelfstartende USB-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met ruim 850 verschillende ISO-bestanden. De changelog voor versie 1.0.74 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Ventoy 1.0.74: Show the directory path in the return menu for TreeView mode and Browser mode.

Fix a bug that Windows ISO in local disk can not install when boot through F2 browser mode in Legacy BIOS mode.

Fix a bug when install Ventoy if the USB already mounted at a path which contains space.

Fix the issue when booting customized CentOS7 with inst.ks=cdrom:/xxx boot parameter.

boot parameter. Fix a bug for Linux GUI program when update from old release. (#1590)

Fix the issue when booting Fedora with VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT=1

Fix the log and ini file owner attribute for VentoyGUI in linux.

Fix the issue when booting Prime OS 2.1.0.

Fix the issue when booting Euler OS V2

Update languages.json

Document: About USB hardware problem

New ISO support (total 850+)