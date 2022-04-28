Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Ventoy 1.0.74

Ventoy logo (72 pix)Ventoy is een opensourceprogramma waarmee zelfstartende USB-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met ruim 850 verschillende ISO-bestanden. De changelog voor versie 1.0.74 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Ventoy 1.0.74:
  • Show the directory path in the return menu for TreeView mode and Browser mode.
  • Fix a bug that Windows ISO in local disk can not install when boot through F2 browser mode in Legacy BIOS mode.
  • Fix a bug when install Ventoy if the USB already mounted at a path which contains space.
  • Fix the issue when booting customized CentOS7 with inst.ks=cdrom:/xxx boot parameter.
  • Fix a bug for Linux GUI program when update from old release. (#1590)
  • Fix the issue when booting Fedora with VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT=1
  • Fix the log and ini file owner attribute for VentoyGUI in linux.
  • Fix the issue when booting Prime OS 2.1.0.
  • Fix the issue when booting Euler OS V2
  • Update languages.json
  • Document: About USB hardware problem
  • New ISO support (total 850+)

Versienummer 1.0.74
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Ventoy
Download https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.74
Bestandsgrootte 15,12MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-04-2022 17:581

28-04-2022 • 17:58

1 Linkedin

Bron: Ventoy

Update-historie

17:58 Ventoy 1.0.74 1
06-04 Ventoy 1.0.73 11
26-03 Ventoy 1.0.72 20
12-03 Ventoy 1.0.71 2
20-02 Ventoy 1.0.70 8
15-02 Ventoy 1.0.69 7
14-02 Ventoy 1.0.67 7
13-02 Ventoy 1.0.66 7
04-02 Ventoy 1.0.65 13
08-01 Ventoy 1.0.64 12
Meer historie

Lees meer

Ventoy

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Xm0ur3r
28 april 2022 18:14
Echt geweldig, kan het iedereen aanbevelen welke zo af een toe ergens een geflashte usb stick voor gebruiken.
Eenmalig installeren is super makkelijk en tevens kun je er ook nog alle andere .exe installers ernaast op zetten en documenten e.d.
Bizar handig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xm0ur3r op 28 april 2022 18:16]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True