Ventoy is een opensourceprogramma waarmee zelfstartende USB-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met ruim 850 verschillende ISO-bestanden. De changelog voor versie 1.0.74 ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Ventoy 1.0.74:
- Show the directory path in the return menu for TreeView mode and Browser mode.
- Fix a bug that Windows ISO in local disk can not install when boot through F2 browser mode in Legacy BIOS mode.
- Fix a bug when install Ventoy if the USB already mounted at a path which contains space.
- Fix the issue when booting customized CentOS7 with
inst.ks=cdrom:/xxxboot parameter.
- Fix a bug for Linux GUI program when update from old release. (#1590)
- Fix the issue when booting Fedora with VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT=1
- Fix the log and ini file owner attribute for VentoyGUI in linux.
- Fix the issue when booting Prime OS 2.1.0.
- Fix the issue when booting Euler OS V2
- Update languages.json
- Document: About USB hardware problem
- New ISO support (total 850+)