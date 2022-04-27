Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Sinds versie 2.16.18 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::

What Is New in 2.16.20 General BugFix: New filter (F) display (#1281 a)) File compare BugFix: Fixed a problem where the caret would not display in the correct

position on lines containing tab characters, depending on the font in use

(osdn.net #44417) Webpage compare Webpage Compare [EXPERIMENTAL] (PR #1182) Requires WebView2 Runtime. Only supported on Windows 10 and above. Currently, it is not possible to directly highlight differences between

web pages, but it is possible to display two or three web pages side by

side. You can also compare the following content of the displayed web

pages Screenshots HTML contents Extracted texts Resource trees

Folder compare BugFix: Fix an issue where items with different case are not displayed

correctly in the folder compare window when comparing three directories.

(PR #1299) Options dialog Allow resizing Options dialog box in both directions (#1265) Plugins BugFix: CompareMSExcelFiles.sct: Date formats interpreted inconsistently

(#279)

(#279) Add URL handler plugins (PR #1270) HTTP/HTTPS scheme handler plugin This plugin retrieves a file with the specified HTTP or HTTPS URL using

the curl command. Windows Registry scheme(reg:) handler plugin This plugin handles URLs like

reg:HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Thingamahoochie\WinMerge .

After reg: , it considers it a registry key and uses the reg.exe

command to retrieve information about that registry key.

Replace plugin: When regular expression substitution is performed with the

-e option, \r and

in the second argument are now treated as

control characters CR and LF.

option, and in the second argument are now treated as control characters CR and LF. PrettifyHTML plugin: Added "--tidy-mark no" to default plugin arguments Command line Added /t webpage command line option Manual BugFix: Help file: Small issue for plugins (#1309) Translations Translation updates: Corsican (PR #1305,#1307) Bulgarian (PR #1269) French (PR #1294) Galician (PR 1292) German (PR #1276) Hungarian (PR #1274, #1306) Japanese Lithuanian (PR #1263, #1275) Polish (PR #1272, #1287, #1288) Portuguese (PR #1273, #1277) Slovenian (#1289) Turkish (PR #1264)

Internals Code refactor with C++17 features replace optimize create smart pointers

(PR #1304)

What Is New in 2.16.19 Beta General Update Merge.rc (PR #1219,#1227,#1231,#1232) File compare BugFix: Match similar lines breaks with Ignore whitespace change (#1209)

BugFix: Copy & Advance skips differences when moved block detection is on

(#1235)

(#1235) BugFix: Fix inline difference selection by F4 key not working well in

various cases

Different exit procedure required for small vs. large files (#1218)

Added View → View Top Margins menu item. (A ruler appears in the margin) Table compare Pinning first row of file (#999) Added Use First Line as Headers menu item to the column header context menu.

Folder compare BugFix: Fix the problem that the status bar displays "0 items selected" even

though multiple items are selected.

BugFix: Change the file naming method of the file compare report to avoid

duplication of the file compare report file name linked from the folder

compare report. (PR #1171)

BugFix: Fix an issue where comparison results are not displayed correctly

when "Refresh Selected" is performed by selecting an item that has a

directory and file with the same name. (PR #1189)

BugFix: Folder compare with jpg images crashes (#1176)

BugFix: Fix renaming process in folder compare window. (PR #1246) Filters Filters enchancement (PR #1179,#1174) File masks Putting ! before file masks will exclude files that match that masks. If you put \ after the file masks, the masks will match folders instead

of files. File filters Added f!: and d!: to exclude files or folders that match the pattern

specified in f: and d: .

Options dialog BugFix: Help text is truncated (#1210)

Improve vertical alignment string (#1200)

Some improvements (#1212) Plugins BugFix: Select Plugin Dialog: Fix the problem that the plugin arguments are

deleted by clicking the "Add pipe" button after entering them. Archive support Translations Translation updates: Catalan (PR #1237) Chinese Simplified (PR #1257) Chinese Traditional (PR #1204) Corsican (PR #1188,#1205,#1221,#1251,#1260) Dutch (PR #1187) French (PR #1211) German (PR #1208,#1228,#1254,#1262) Hungarian (PR #1203,#1220,#1252,#1259) Japanese (PR #1165) Korean (PR #1181) Lithuanian (PR #1197,#1202,#1224,#1255) Norwegian (PR #1170) Portuguese (PR #1178,#1222) Russian (PR #1164) Slovak (PR #1196) Slovenian (PR #1163,#1261) Ukrainian (PR #1172)

Internals Fix typo in ShellFileOperations.cpp (PR #1256)

[Big PR - big changes] A lot of refactor and optimization commits (PR #1258)

Wrong links for ShellExtension on Translations page (#1185)

Tweak translations status (PR #1201)