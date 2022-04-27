Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: WinMerge 2.16.20

WinMerge logo (60 pix)Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Sinds versie 2.16.18 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::

What Is New in 2.16.20

General
  • BugFix: New filter (F) display (#1281 a))
File compare
  • BugFix: Fixed a problem where the caret would not display in the correct
    position on lines containing tab characters, depending on the font in use
    (osdn.net #44417)
Webpage compare
  • Webpage Compare [EXPERIMENTAL] (PR #1182)
    • Requires WebView2 Runtime.
    • Only supported on Windows 10 and above.
    • Currently, it is not possible to directly highlight differences between
      web pages, but it is possible to display two or three web pages side by
      side. You can also compare the following content of the displayed web
      pages
      • Screenshots
      • HTML contents
      • Extracted texts
      • Resource trees
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where items with different case are not displayed
    correctly in the folder compare window when comparing three directories.
    (PR #1299)
Options dialog
  • Allow resizing Options dialog box in both directions (#1265)
Plugins
  • BugFix: CompareMSExcelFiles.sct: Date formats interpreted inconsistently
    (#279)
  • Add URL handler plugins (PR #1270)
    • HTTP/HTTPS scheme handler plugin
      • This plugin retrieves a file with the specified HTTP or HTTPS URL using
        the curl command.
    • Windows Registry scheme(reg:) handler plugin
      • This plugin handles URLs like
        reg:HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Thingamahoochie\WinMerge.
        After reg:, it considers it a registry key and uses the reg.exe
        command to retrieve information about that registry key.
  • Replace plugin: When regular expression substitution is performed with the
    -e option, \r and \n in the second argument are now treated as
    control characters CR and LF.
  • PrettifyHTML plugin: Added "--tidy-mark no" to default plugin arguments
Command line
  • Added /t webpage command line option
Manual
  • BugFix: Help file: Small issue for plugins (#1309)
Translations Internals
  • Code refactor with C++17 features replace optimize create smart pointers
    (PR #1304)
  • Fixed link errors occurring in Windows 10 SDK version 10.0.19041.0 and lower

What Is New in 2.16.19 Beta

General File compare
  • BugFix: Match similar lines breaks with Ignore whitespace change (#1209)
  • BugFix: Copy & Advance skips differences when moved block detection is on
    (#1235)
  • BugFix: Fix inline difference selection by F4 key not working well in
    various cases
  • Different exit procedure required for small vs. large files (#1218)
  • Added View → View Top Margins menu item. (A ruler appears in the margin)
Table compare
  • Pinning first row of file (#999)
    • Added Use First Line as Headers menu item to the column header context menu.
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Fix the problem that the status bar displays "0 items selected" even
    though multiple items are selected.
  • BugFix: Change the file naming method of the file compare report to avoid
    duplication of the file compare report file name linked from the folder
    compare report. (PR #1171)
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where comparison results are not displayed correctly
    when "Refresh Selected" is performed by selecting an item that has a
    directory and file with the same name. (PR #1189)
  • BugFix: Folder compare with jpg images crashes (#1176)
  • BugFix: Fix renaming process in folder compare window. (PR #1246)
Filters
  • Filters enchancement (PR #1179,#1174)
    • File masks
      • Putting ! before file masks will exclude files that match that masks.
      • If you put \ after the file masks, the masks will match folders instead
        of files.
    • File filters
      • Added f!: and d!: to exclude files or folders that match the pattern
        specified in f: and d:.
Options dialog
  • BugFix: Help text is truncated (#1210)
  • Improve vertical alignment string (#1200)
  • Some improvements (#1212)
Plugins
  • BugFix: Select Plugin Dialog: Fix the problem that the plugin arguments are
    deleted by clicking the "Add pipe" button after entering them.
Archive support Translations Internals
  • Fix typo in ShellFileOperations.cpp (PR #1256)
  • [Big PR - big changes] A lot of refactor and optimization commits (PR #1258)
  • Wrong links for ShellExtension on Translations page (#1185)
  • Tweak translations status (PR #1201)

WinMerge 2.16.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.16.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website WinMerge
Download https://github.com/WinMerge/winmerge/releases/tag/v2.16.20
Bestandsgrootte 8,17MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-04-2022 15:456

27-04-2022 • 15:45

6 Linkedin

Bron: WinMerge

Update-historie

15:45 WinMerge 2.16.20 6
27-01 WinMerge 2.16.18 7
28-10 WinMerge 2.16.16 1
25-07 WinMerge 2.16.14 10
04-'21 WinMerge 2.16.12 1
01-'21 WinMerge 2.16.10 16
09-'20 WinMerge 2.16.8 8
03-'13 WinMerge 2.14.0 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

WinMerge

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+10+20+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
0Cerberus_tm
27 april 2022 15:55
Hmm is Win Merge goed? Wat is jullie favoriete programma om wijzigingen in een text/code op deze manier zichtbaar te maken? Ik gebruik nu nog Notepad++ met de Compare plug-in.
Reageer
0Skit3000
@Cerberus_tm27 april 2022 16:03
Sowieso mist die plug-in volgens mij de mogelijkheid om veranderingen over te nemen. Met WinMerge kan dit wel, en je kan het ook gebruiken om conflicten tussen commits op te lossen. Specifiek voor jouw gebruik is WinMerge waarschijnlijk handiger omdat je ook complete mappen met elkaar kunt vergelijken.
Reageer
0Cerberus_tm
@Skit300027 april 2022 16:07
Dank, met Compare kun je inderdaad geen veranderingen aanvaarden of afwijzen. Misschien ga ik Win Merge dan maar eens proberen! Tenzij er nog andere, fijnere programma's zijn? O, en gebruiksgemak is ook wel belangrijk.
Reageer
0Skit3000
@Cerberus_tm27 april 2022 16:29
@ftaels raadt BeyondCompare aan en die is z'n geld inderdaad ook meer dan waard.
Reageer
0Dragony
@Cerberus_tm27 april 2022 16:43
Ik heb WinMerge en BeyondCompare gebruikt en ik kan je zeggen dat ze beiden eigenlijk top zijn.
Reageer
0ftaels
27 april 2022 16:10
Voor een gratis tool, zeker leuk. Maar ik zweer bij BeyondCompare. Iets beter nog niet gevonden.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True