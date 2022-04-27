Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Sinds versie 2.16.18 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::
What Is New in 2.16.20General
File compare
- BugFix: New filter (F) display (#1281 a))
Webpage compare
- BugFix: Fixed a problem where the caret would not display in the correct
position on lines containing tab characters, depending on the font in use
(osdn.net #44417)
Folder compare
- Webpage Compare [EXPERIMENTAL] (PR #1182)
- Requires WebView2 Runtime.
- Only supported on Windows 10 and above.
- Currently, it is not possible to directly highlight differences between
web pages, but it is possible to display two or three web pages side by
side. You can also compare the following content of the displayed web
pages
- Screenshots
- HTML contents
- Extracted texts
- Resource trees
Options dialog
- BugFix: Fix an issue where items with different case are not displayed
correctly in the folder compare window when comparing three directories.
(PR #1299)
Plugins
- Allow resizing Options dialog box in both directions (#1265)
Command line
- BugFix: CompareMSExcelFiles.sct: Date formats interpreted inconsistently
(#279)
- Add URL handler plugins (PR #1270)
- HTTP/HTTPS scheme handler plugin
- This plugin retrieves a file with the specified HTTP or HTTPS URL using
the curl command.
- Windows Registry scheme(reg:) handler plugin
- This plugin handles URLs like
reg:HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Thingamahoochie\WinMerge.
After
reg:, it considers it a registry key and uses the reg.exe
command to retrieve information about that registry key.
- Replace plugin: When regular expression substitution is performed with the
-eoption,
\rand
\nin the second argument are now treated as
control characters CR and LF.
- PrettifyHTML plugin: Added "--tidy-mark no" to default plugin arguments
Manual
- Added
/t webpagecommand line option
Translations
- BugFix: Help file: Small issue for plugins (#1309)
Internals
- Translation updates:
- Code refactor with C++17 features replace optimize create smart pointers
(PR #1304)
- Fixed link errors occurring in Windows 10 SDK version 10.0.19041.0 and lower
What Is New in 2.16.19 BetaGeneral
Table compare
- BugFix: Match similar lines breaks with Ignore whitespace change (#1209)
- BugFix: Copy & Advance skips differences when moved block detection is on
(#1235)
- BugFix: Fix inline difference selection by F4 key not working well in
various cases
- Different exit procedure required for small vs. large files (#1218)
- Added View → View Top Margins menu item. (A ruler appears in the margin)
Folder compare
- Pinning first row of file (#999)
- Added Use First Line as Headers menu item to the column header context menu.
Filters
- BugFix: Fix the problem that the status bar displays "0 items selected" even
though multiple items are selected.
- BugFix: Change the file naming method of the file compare report to avoid
duplication of the file compare report file name linked from the folder
compare report. (PR #1171)
- BugFix: Fix an issue where comparison results are not displayed correctly
when "Refresh Selected" is performed by selecting an item that has a
directory and file with the same name. (PR #1189)
- BugFix: Folder compare with jpg images crashes (#1176)
- BugFix: Fix renaming process in folder compare window. (PR #1246)
Options dialog
- Filters enchancement (PR #1179,#1174)
- File masks
- Putting
!before file masks will exclude files that match that masks.
- If you put
\after the file masks, the masks will match folders instead
of files.
- File filters
- Added
f!:and
d!:to exclude files or folders that match the pattern
specified in
f:and
d:.
Plugins
- BugFix: Help text is truncated (#1210)
- Improve vertical alignment string (#1200)
- Some improvements (#1212)
Archive support Translations
- BugFix: Select Plugin Dialog: Fix the problem that the plugin arguments are
deleted by clicking the "Add pipe" button after entering them.
Internals
- Translation updates:
- Catalan (PR #1237)
- Chinese Simplified (PR #1257)
- Chinese Traditional (PR #1204)
- Corsican (PR #1188,#1205,#1221,#1251,#1260)
- Dutch (PR #1187)
- French (PR #1211)
- German (PR #1208,#1228,#1254,#1262)
- Hungarian (PR #1203,#1220,#1252,#1259)
- Japanese (PR #1165)
- Korean (PR #1181)
- Lithuanian (PR #1197,#1202,#1224,#1255)
- Norwegian (PR #1170)
- Portuguese (PR #1178,#1222)
- Russian (PR #1164)
- Slovak (PR #1196)
- Slovenian (PR #1163,#1261)
- Ukrainian (PR #1172)