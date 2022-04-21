Versie 21.02.3 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Security fixes
Device support
- wolfssl: Fix multiple security problems (CVE-2022-25638, CVE-2022-25640)
- openssl: Fix security problem (CVE-2022-0778)
- zlib: Backport security fix for a reproducible crash in compressor
Various fixes and improvements
- Support for the following devices was added:
- Yuncore XD3200
- Yuncore A930
- MikroTik RouterBOARD mAPL-2nD (mAP lite)
- ramips: Make memory detection more reliable
- ramips: Fix reboot for remaining 32 MB boards
- x86: Add pata_sis driver
- ipTIME mt7620 devices: Fix flash detection
- Turris Omnia: Improve detection of u-boot environment with U-boot 2021.09
- Ubiquiti UniFi: Fix label MAC address
- mvebu: udpu: Fix initramfs booting
- a20-olinuxino-lime2: Fix Ethernet link detection on
- TP-Link TL-WR1043ND v4: Fix TPLINK_HWREV field
- OCEDO Raccoon: Fix link for long cables
- Ubiquiti UniFi AP Outdoor+: Fix label MAC address
- TP-Link WPA8630Pv2: Move to ath79-tiny target
- Improve support for some GPON SFP modules
Core components
- Fix SSL certificate validation with some sites especially sites using Let’s Encrypt certificates
- hostapd fixes and improvemnts:
- fix radius problem due to invalid attributes
- Expose more data over ubus
- base-files: Call “sync” after initial setup
- imagebuilder: Fix broken image generation with external targets
- Update Linux kernel from 5.4.179 to 5.4.188
- Update openssl from 1.1.1m to 1.1.1n
- Update cypress-firmware from 5.4.18-2020_0402 to 5.4.18-2021_0812
- Update mac80211 from 5.10.85 to 5.10.110
- Update wolfssl from 5.1.1 to 5.2.0