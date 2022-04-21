Versie 21.02.3 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Security fixes wolfssl: Fix multiple security problems (CVE-2022-25638, CVE-2022-25640)

openssl: Fix security problem (CVE-2022-0778)

zlib: Backport security fix for a reproducible crash in compressor Device support Support for the following devices was added: Yuncore XD3200 Yuncore A930 MikroTik RouterBOARD mAPL-2nD (mAP lite)

ramips: Make memory detection more reliable

ramips: Fix reboot for remaining 32 MB boards

x86: Add pata_sis driver

ipTIME mt7620 devices: Fix flash detection

Turris Omnia: Improve detection of u-boot environment with U-boot 2021.09

Ubiquiti UniFi: Fix label MAC address

mvebu: udpu: Fix initramfs booting

a20-olinuxino-lime2: Fix Ethernet link detection on

TP-Link TL-WR1043ND v4: Fix TPLINK_HWREV field

OCEDO Raccoon: Fix link for long cables

Ubiquiti UniFi AP Outdoor+: Fix label MAC address

TP-Link WPA8630Pv2: Move to ath79-tiny target

Improve support for some GPON SFP modules Various fixes and improvements Fix SSL certificate validation with some sites especially sites using Let’s Encrypt certificates

hostapd fixes and improvemnts: fix radius problem due to invalid attributes Expose more data over ubus

base-files: Call “sync” after initial setup

imagebuilder: Fix broken image generation with external targets Core components Update Linux kernel from 5.4.179 to 5.4.188

Update openssl from 1.1.1m to 1.1.1n

Update cypress-firmware from 5.4.18-2020_0402 to 5.4.18-2021_0812

Update mac80211 from 5.10.85 to 5.10.110

Update wolfssl from 5.1.1 to 5.2.0