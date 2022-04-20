Versie 5.10 van Pi-hole Core is verschenen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.12 en FTL 5.15 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelogs voor de drie afzonderlijke modules kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Pi-hole FTL changes:
Pi-hole Web changes:
- Fix negative “others” in Upstream Servers pie chart, in #1305
- Update SQLite to v3.38.0, in #1307
- Reload blocking mode independently of incoming queries, in #1310
- Replace reference to hard-coded default GCinterval value, in #1313
- Be more precise about escaping invalid characters in queries, in #1318
- Adjust query type counters when importing from the database, in #1317
- Update SQLite to 3.38.1, in #1320
- Added support for compilation on MIPS platform, in #1316
- Update SQLite to v3.38.2, in #1323
- Fix initOverTime’s calculation of last slot timestamp, in #1312
- Fix query counts, in #1322
- Fix overtime computation, in #1327
Pi-hole Core changes:
- footer.php: Improve Pi-Hole update instruction for Docker image, in #2122
- Change the order of “uptream servers” graphic items, in #2124
- Fixing double
json_encodeoutput, in #2125
- Set rate-limiting options from settings page, in #2130
- Change wording of status when blocking is disabled, in #2136
- Adds the ability to delete multiple warnings at once, in #2133
- New icon for Donate menu item, in #2138
- New login form layout, in #2139
- Update ecmaVersion to latest, in #2140
- Changes in
piholeStatusand FTL API calls., in #2126
- Change wording after Pi-hole has been disabled, in #2141
- add link to swap between blocked and all client queries, in #2129
- Better interval computation for Long-term data -> Graphics page, in #2132
- Show debug logs in colors, in #2142
- Improving debug log output, in #2145
- Fix list add for already forwarded queries, in #2148
- Start php session before generating output for API token, in #2147
- Include message triangle on all pages, in #2146
- Add per-browser setting to ignore non-fatal dnsmasq warnings, in #2135
- Fix PHP “Headers already sent” warning., in #2154
- Improving the menu, in #2156
- Better donate button – navbar, in #2160
- Set terminal type inside PHP, in #2161
- Convert IDNs to punycode before searching the lists, in #2162
- Disable prettiers no-else-return rule, in #2166
- Guard socket and FTL response, in #2164
- Improve loop for getAllQueries from FTL’s memory, in #2163
- Return empty array if there is no data, in #2169
- Move warning count to sidebar (when sidebar is visible)., in #2165
- Improve background images, in #2170
- Fixed URL typo in README.md, in #2171
- Fix log flush with new query database schema, in #4609
- Add backend option to set rate-limit from the dashboard, in #4621
- Add procps to dependencies, in #4635
- Tweak/api port, in #4629
- Generate colorful debug logs to web interface, in #4645
- Improving debug log, in #4652
- Fixed wrong words in
README.md, in #4655
- Add check to avoid error in PHP 8 on the blocking page, in #4657
- Select the protocol on the blocking page, in #4659
- Remove
@and following character from interface name, in #4664
- Pool identical messages in debug output, in #4646
- Rename block lists to adlists within the query list functions, in #4681
- Tweaks to functions in utils.sh and refactored usages in webpage.sh, in #4653
- Exit installer if dpkg lock is held for more then 30 seconds, in #4682
- Only use sudo power if needed, in #4663
- Prevent issues cause by declaring
utilsfileas
readonly, in #4690
- Remove unnecessary case in uninstall script, in #4692
- Set permissions for GitHub actions, in #4699
- Do not pass whole environment for PIHOLE_SKIP_OS_CHECK=true, in #4694
- [utils.sh] Split
addOrEditKeyValuePairto do
addKeyin a separate function, in #4698
- Update gravity.sh, in #4704
- Changed ldd binary check for better compatibility, in #4700