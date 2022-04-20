Versie 5.10 van Pi-hole Core is verschenen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.12 en FTL 5.15 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelogs voor de drie afzonderlijke modules kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Pi-hole FTL changes: Fix negative “others” in Upstream Servers pie chart, in #1305

Update SQLite to v3.38.0, in #1307

Reload blocking mode independently of incoming queries, in #1310

Replace reference to hard-coded default GCinterval value, in #1313

Be more precise about escaping invalid characters in queries, in #1318

Adjust query type counters when importing from the database, in #1317

Update SQLite to 3.38.1, in #1320

Added support for compilation on MIPS platform, in #1316

Update SQLite to v3.38.2, in #1323

Fix initOverTime’s calculation of last slot timestamp, in #1312

Fix query counts, in #1322

Fix overtime computation, in #1327 Pi-hole Web changes: footer.php: Improve Pi-Hole update instruction for Docker image, in #2122

Change the order of “uptream servers” graphic items, in #2124

Fixing double json_encode output, in #2125

Set rate-limiting options from settings page, in #2130

Change wording of status when blocking is disabled, in #2136

Adds the ability to delete multiple warnings at once, in #2133

New icon for Donate menu item, in #2138

New login form layout, in #2139

Update ecmaVersion to latest, in #2140

Changes in piholeStatus and FTL API calls., in #2126

Change wording after Pi-hole has been disabled, in #2141

add link to swap between blocked and all client queries, in #2129

Better interval computation for Long-term data -> Graphics page, in #2132

Show debug logs in colors, in #2142

Improving debug log output, in #2145

Fix list add for already forwarded queries, in #2148

Start php session before generating output for API token, in #2147

Include message triangle on all pages, in #2146

Add per-browser setting to ignore non-fatal dnsmasq warnings, in #2135

Fix PHP “Headers already sent” warning., in #2154

Improving the menu, in #2156

Better donate button – navbar, in #2160

Set terminal type inside PHP, in #2161

Convert IDNs to punycode before searching the lists, in #2162

Disable prettiers no-else-return rule, in #2166

Guard socket and FTL response, in #2164

Improve loop for getAllQueries from FTL’s memory, in #2163

Return empty array if there is no data, in #2169

Move warning count to sidebar (when sidebar is visible)., in #2165

Improve background images, in #2170

Fixed URL typo in README.md, in #2171 Pi-hole Core changes: Fix log flush with new query database schema, in #4609

Add backend option to set rate-limit from the dashboard, in #4621

Add procps to dependencies, in #4635

Tweak/api port, in #4629

Generate colorful debug logs to web interface, in #4645

Improving debug log, in #4652

Fixed wrong words in README.md , in #4655

Add check to avoid error in PHP 8 on the blocking page, in #4657

Select the protocol on the blocking page, in #4659

Remove @ and following character from interface name, in #4664

Pool identical messages in debug output, in #4646

Rename block lists to adlists within the query list functions, in #4681

Tweaks to functions in utils.sh and refactored usages in webpage.sh, in #4653

Exit installer if dpkg lock is held for more then 30 seconds, in #4682

Only use sudo power if needed, in #4663

Prevent issues cause by declaring utilsfile as readonly , in #4690

Remove unnecessary case in uninstall script, in #4692

Set permissions for GitHub actions, in #4699

Do not pass whole environment for PIHOLE_SKIP_OS_CHECK=true, in #4694

[utils.sh] Split addOrEditKeyValuePair to do addKey in a separate function, in #4698

[utils.sh] Split addOrEditKeyValuePair to do addKey in a separate function, in #4698

Changed ldd binary check for better compatibility, in #4700