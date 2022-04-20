Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Pi-hole Core 5.10 / Web 5.12 / FTL 5.15

Pi-hole logo (75 pix) Versie 5.10 van Pi-hole Core is verschenen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.12 en FTL 5.15 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelogs voor de drie afzonderlijke modules kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Pi-hole FTL changes:
  • Fix negative “others” in Upstream Servers pie chart, in #1305
  • Update SQLite to v3.38.0, in #1307
  • Reload blocking mode independently of incoming queries, in #1310
  • Replace reference to hard-coded default GCinterval value, in #1313
  • Be more precise about escaping invalid characters in queries, in #1318
  • Adjust query type counters when importing from the database, in #1317
  • Update SQLite to 3.38.1, in #1320
  • Added support for compilation on MIPS platform, in #1316
  • Update SQLite to v3.38.2, in #1323
  • Fix initOverTime’s calculation of last slot timestamp, in #1312
  • Fix query counts, in #1322
  • Fix overtime computation, in #1327
Pi-hole Web changes:
  • footer.php: Improve Pi-Hole update instruction for Docker image, in #2122
  • Change the order of “uptream servers” graphic items, in #2124
  • Fixing double json_encode output, in #2125
  • Set rate-limiting options from settings page, in #2130
  • Change wording of status when blocking is disabled, in #2136
  • Adds the ability to delete multiple warnings at once, in #2133
  • New icon for Donate menu item, in #2138
  • New login form layout, in #2139
  • Update ecmaVersion to latest, in #2140
  • Changes in piholeStatus and FTL API calls., in #2126
  • Change wording after Pi-hole has been disabled, in #2141
  • add link to swap between blocked and all client queries, in #2129
  • Better interval computation for Long-term data -> Graphics page, in #2132
  • Show debug logs in colors, in #2142
  • Improving debug log output, in #2145
  • Fix list add for already forwarded queries, in #2148
  • Start php session before generating output for API token, in #2147
  • Include message triangle on all pages, in #2146
  • Add per-browser setting to ignore non-fatal dnsmasq warnings, in #2135
  • Fix PHP “Headers already sent” warning., in #2154
  • Improving the menu, in #2156
  • Better donate button – navbar, in #2160
  • Set terminal type inside PHP, in #2161
  • Convert IDNs to punycode before searching the lists, in #2162
  • Disable prettiers no-else-return rule, in #2166
  • Guard socket and FTL response, in #2164
  • Improve loop for getAllQueries from FTL’s memory, in #2163
  • Return empty array if there is no data, in #2169
  • Move warning count to sidebar (when sidebar is visible)., in #2165
  • Improve background images, in #2170
  • Fixed URL typo in README.md, in #2171
Pi-hole Core changes:
  • Fix log flush with new query database schema, in #4609
  • Add backend option to set rate-limit from the dashboard, in #4621
  • Add procps to dependencies, in #4635
  • Tweak/api port, in #4629
  • Generate colorful debug logs to web interface, in #4645
  • Improving debug log, in #4652
  • Fixed wrong words in README.md, in #4655
  • Add check to avoid error in PHP 8 on the blocking page, in #4657
  • Select the protocol on the blocking page, in #4659
  • Remove @ and following character from interface name, in #4664
  • Pool identical messages in debug output, in #4646
  • Rename block lists to adlists within the query list functions, in #4681
  • Tweaks to functions in utils.sh and refactored usages in webpage.sh, in #4653
  • Exit installer if dpkg lock is held for more then 30 seconds, in #4682
  • Only use sudo power if needed, in #4663
  • Prevent issues cause by declaring utilsfile as readonly, in #4690
  • Remove unnecessary case in uninstall script, in #4692
  • Set permissions for GitHub actions, in #4699
  • Do not pass whole environment for PIHOLE_SKIP_OS_CHECK=true, in #4694
  • [utils.sh] Split addOrEditKeyValuePair to do addKey in a separate function, in #4698
  • Update gravity.sh, in #4704
  • Changed ldd binary check for better compatibility, in #4700

Versienummer 5.10 / Web 5.12 / FTL 5.15
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Pi-hole
Download https://github.com/pi-hole/pi-hole/releases/tag/v5.10
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-04-2022 21:08
0 • submitter: TheCeet

20-04-2022 • 21:08

0 Linkedin

Submitter: TheCeet

Bron: Pi-hole

Update-historie

21:08 Pi-hole Core 5.10 / Web 5.12 / FTL 5.15 0
13-02 Pi-hole Core 5.9 / Web 5.11 / FTL 5.14 35
05-01 Pi-hole Core 5.8 / Web 5.10 / FTL 5.13 12
23-12 Pi-hole Core 5.7 / Web 5.9 / FTL 5.12 91
24-10 Pi-hole Core 5.6 / Web 5.8 / FTL 5.11 93
30-09 Pi-hole Core 5.5 / Web 5.7 / FTL 5.10 68
04-'21 Pi-hole Core 5.3 / Web 5.5 / FTL 5.8 54
01-'21 Pi-hole Core 5.2.3 134
12-'20 Pi-hole Core 5.2.2 101
12-'20 Pi-hole Core 5.2.1 31
Meer historie

Lees meer

Pi-hole

geen prijs bekend

Netwerk en systeembeheer

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True