Software-update: Microsoft Edge 100.0.1185.29

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 100 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 100, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in het activeren van Microsoft 365 applicaties en het voorkomen van geheugenfouten. Ook kunnen nu pdf-documenten met een digitale handtekening worden geopend. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature updates
  • Three-digit version number in the User-agent string. Microsoft Edge will now send a three-digit version number, such as Edg/100 in the User-Agent header. This may confuse scripts or server-side analytics that use a buggy parser to determine the User-Agent string version number. You can use the ForceMajorVersionToMinorPositionInUserAgent policy to control whether the User-Agent string major version should be frozen at 99. Also, the #force-major-version-to-minor flag is available in edge://flags to freeze the major version in the User-Agent string to 99.
  • Streamlining Microsoft 365 Application Protocol Activations. Microsoft 365 Application Protocol Activations on trusted Microsoft cloud storage services will now launch certain Microsoft 365 applications directly, including SharePoint subdomains and Microsoft OneDrive URLs. You can use the policies AutoLaunchProtocolsComponentEnabled and AutoLaunchProtocolsFromOrigins to enable the application protocol activation prompts if desired, and to define other applications and services where warnings are enabled or disabled.
  • Hardware-enforced Stack Protection. Microsoft Edge will continue supporting more fine-grained protection by combating memory corruption vulnerabilities and by protecting indirect calls. Hardware-enforced stack protection is only supported by Windows 8 and later. For more information, see Hardware-enforced Stack Protection. This feature behavior can be controlled using the ShadowStackCrashRollbackBehavior policy.
  • Preview PDF files in Microsoft Outlook and File Explorer. Users can view a PDF file in a lightweight and rich read-only preview. This feature is available for Outlook Desktop PDF attachments or for local PDF files using File Explorer.
  • Open Digitally Signed PDF files. Digital signatures are used extensively to validate the authenticity of a document and changes made in a document. You can use the PDFSecureMode policy to enable digital signature validation for PDF files, directly from the browser, without the need for any add-ins.
New policies Deprecated policy Obsoleted policy

Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 100.0.1185.29
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-04-2022 08:00
9 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

02-04-2022 • 08:00

9 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Microsoft Edge

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
Wijzig sortering
Wijzig sortering
+1Uruk-Hai
2 april 2022 08:21
Op mijn werk ging het printen van een PDF vanuit Edge naar een Xerox Phaser 6600DN netwerkprinter onlangs niet goed. Zodra datzelfde document was geopend in Adobe Reader verliep het printen wel goed.

Dus heel leuk dat Edge PDFjes kan openen, maar zo bezien heb je er vrij weinig aan.

Edit: waarom word ik gemind? Ik deel alleen maar een ervaring.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 2 april 2022 08:43]

Reageer
0Carlos0_0
@Uruk-Hai2 april 2022 08:33
Ik had op werk juist laatst het omgedraaide, adobe reader had enorme moeite om de pdf te verwerken om te printen A3(Edge en firefox niet)
Reageer
0Keypunchie
@Uruk-Hai2 april 2022 08:41
De overgrote meerderheid van de PDF’s zal toch nooit geprint worden?
Reageer
0mschol
@Uruk-Hai2 april 2022 08:46
ik print werkelijk elke werkdag een pdf in edge en dat gaat altijd goed (naar een brother netwerkprinter)
Reageer
0Andros
@Uruk-Hai2 april 2022 08:51
Je wordt gemind omdat je Edge onterecht afbrand door een enkele ervaring wat waarschijnlijk aan een verkeerde instelling of iets anders oplosbaars ligt.
Reageer
0Blokker_1999

@Uruk-Hai2 april 2022 09:13
Dus je hebt 1 document waarvan 1 functie is misgelopen en geeft daarmee aan dat de functie waardeloos is. En dan ben je verbaasd dat er mensen een min gaan geven over zo een basale N=1 ervaring? Ik heb ook al PDF documenten (hey, meeervoud) gehad die ik in de Adobe Reader zelfs niet open kreeg in het verleden. Terwijl dat nog altijd de primaire functie van zo een reader is.
Reageer
0Keypunchie
2 april 2022 08:40
Volgt Edge de Chrome versienummering?
Reageer
+1dutchnltweaker
@Keypunchie2 april 2022 08:47
De basis van edge is toch chromium, de open-source versie. Dus daarom is het dezelfde versienummering.
Reageer
0DigitalExorcist
2 april 2022 08:44
De grote vraag is: ondersteunt Edge 100 voor Linux nu wel AAD signin? Een van de Dev versies van 100. X deed dat tijdelijk maar was kort daarna weer stuk.
Reageer


