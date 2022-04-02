Microsoft heeft versie 100 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 100, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in het activeren van Microsoft 365 applicaties en het voorkomen van geheugenfouten. Ook kunnen nu pdf-documenten met een digitale handtekening worden geopend. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Three-digit version number in the User-agent string. Microsoft Edge will now send a three-digit version number, such as Edg/100 in the User-Agent header. This may confuse scripts or server-side analytics that use a buggy parser to determine the User-Agent string version number. You can use the ForceMajorVersionToMinorPositionInUserAgent policy to control whether the User-Agent string major version should be frozen at 99. Also, the #force-major-version-to-minor flag is available in edge://flags to freeze the major version in the User-Agent string to 99.

Streamlining Microsoft 365 Application Protocol Activations. Microsoft 365 Application Protocol Activations on trusted Microsoft cloud storage services will now launch certain Microsoft 365 applications directly, including SharePoint subdomains and Microsoft OneDrive URLs. You can use the policies AutoLaunchProtocolsComponentEnabled and AutoLaunchProtocolsFromOrigins to enable the application protocol activation prompts if desired, and to define other applications and services where warnings are enabled or disabled.

Hardware-enforced Stack Protection. Microsoft Edge will continue supporting more fine-grained protection by combating memory corruption vulnerabilities and by protecting indirect calls. Hardware-enforced stack protection is only supported by Windows 8 and later. For more information, see Hardware-enforced Stack Protection. This feature behavior can be controlled using the ShadowStackCrashRollbackBehavior policy.

Preview PDF files in Microsoft Outlook and File Explorer. Users can view a PDF file in a lightweight and rich read-only preview. This feature is available for Outlook Desktop PDF attachments or for local PDF files using File Explorer.

Open Digitally Signed PDF files. Digital signatures are used extensively to validate the authenticity of a document and changes made in a document. You can use the PDFSecureMode policy to enable digital signature validation for PDF files, directly from the browser, without the need for any add-ins. New policies AdsTransparencyEnabled - Configure if the ads transparency feature is enabled

DefaultWebHidGuardSetting - Control use of the WebHID API

HideRestoreDialogEnabled - Hide restore pages dialog after browser crash

PDFSecureMode - Secure mode and Certificate-based Digital Signature validation in native PDF reader

PromptOnMultipleMatchingCertificates - Prompt the user to select a certificate when multiple certificates match

WebHidAskForUrls - Allow the WebHID API on these sites

WebHidBlockedForUrls - Block the WebHID API on these sites Deprecated policy BackgroundTemplateListUpdatesEnabled - Enables background updates to the list of available templates for Collections and other features that use templates Obsoleted policy AllowSyncXHRInPageDismissal - Allow pages to send synchronous XHR requests during page dismissal