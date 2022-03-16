Software-update: PTGui 12.10

PTGui logo (34 pix)Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma op zowel macOS- als Windows-computers zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.10:
  • Added sensor size data for new cameras.
  • Fixed: Disabling the option 'Automatically check for software updates' didn't work. After restarting PTGui, the automatic update check would be enabled again.
  • Fixed: macOS could register PTGui as the default application to handle raw files or other images. This caused PTGui to be opened when double clicking raw files, and Finder shows raw files as 'PTGui Raw'. This should no longer happen.
  • Fixed: The OpenCL driver in Microsoft's OpenCL™ and OpenGL® Compatibility Pack could crash when using GPU acceleration in PTGui. PTGui now avoids using this driver, so the native GPU driver will be used.
  • Fixed: Banding artifacts could be visible for certain panoramas when using GPU acceleration on macs with Apple Silicon.
  • Fixed: Metadata from certain Jpeg images (with multi segment EXIF) was not read correctly.
  • Fixed: The GPano metadata for spherical panoramas incorrectly included InitialViewHeadingDegrees=0. This caused the panorama to be opened in the wrong direction. The correct value is 180.
  • Fixed: PTGui Pro: When outputting individual layers only, PTGui would still calculate the optimum seams, even though they are not used. This caused stitching to take longer than needed.
  • Fixed: Running Align Images on bracketed dual fisheye images (from one shot panoramic cameras) could unlevel the panorama if it was already leveled using accelerometer data.
  • Fixed: Linux: the borders of the grid cells (Image Parameters, Source Images, etc) were missing.

PTGui

Versienummer 12.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website PTGui
Download https://www.ptgui.com/download.html
Licentietype Betaald

Update-historie

24-04 PTGui 12.11 4
16-03 PTGui 12.10 5
03-12 PTGui 12.9 0
01-11 PTGui 12.8 7
06-'21 PTGui 12.7 0
06-'21 PTGui 12.6 0
06-'21 PTGui 12.4 3
05-'21 PTGui 12.3 9
04-'21 PTGui 12.2 3
03-'21 PTGui 12.1 4
Meer historie

Reacties (5)

+2buizenbak
16 maart 2022 18:34
Heb beide programma's niet vergeleken, maar ik gebruik al jaren naar volle tevredenheid Hugin, en dat is gewoon FOSS.
0beerse
@buizenbak17 maart 2022 17:36
Als je open staat voor een wel heel erg archaische interface, dan is autostich (http://matthewalunbrown.com/autostitch/autostitch.html) naar mijn idee het stich programma met de beste automatische resultaten.
Mijn werkmethode met autostich: Kopieer alle foto's voor in 1 stich in 1 eigen directory. Draai daar autostich en het resulterende 'pano.jpg' plaatje hernoem ik conform de eerste foto in de directory (volgens mijn eigen stramien)

Op creatieve wijze heb ik zo ooit een serie pano-s-to-make klaar gezet in subdirectories en met wat scripting en een nachtje stampen was het resultaat klaar om gebruikt te worden.

Verder heb ik het idee om van een film met ffmpeg de plaatjes er uit te halen, die aan autostich te voeren en daarmee van film naar pano te gaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 17 maart 2022 17:39]

+1TheMan2000
16 maart 2022 09:03
Stukje software? Klinkt als een klein pakketje o.i.d.
Dat is het wat mij betreft niet. Zou dat niet beter iets anders kunnen worden omschreven?
+1Simkin
16 maart 2022 09:08
Ook niet goedkoop imo € 181.50
0riotrick
18 maart 2022 09:25
Als eens wat voorbeelden wilt zien. Mijn vader maakte als hobby veel 360graden panoramas in Hilversum en omgeving. Hij gebruikte PTGui voor het stichen.

Er staan 100 van zijn panorama's online: https://www.360cities.net/profile/panodirk.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

