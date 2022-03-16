Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma op zowel macOS- als Windows-computers zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.10: Added sensor size data for new cameras.

Fixed: Disabling the option 'Automatically check for software updates' didn't work. After restarting PTGui, the automatic update check would be enabled again.

Fixed: macOS could register PTGui as the default application to handle raw files or other images. This caused PTGui to be opened when double clicking raw files, and Finder shows raw files as 'PTGui Raw'. This should no longer happen.

Fixed: The OpenCL driver in Microsoft's OpenCL™ and OpenGL® Compatibility Pack could crash when using GPU acceleration in PTGui. PTGui now avoids using this driver, so the native GPU driver will be used.

Fixed: Banding artifacts could be visible for certain panoramas when using GPU acceleration on macs with Apple Silicon.

Fixed: Metadata from certain Jpeg images (with multi segment EXIF) was not read correctly.

Fixed: The GPano metadata for spherical panoramas incorrectly included InitialViewHeadingDegrees=0. This caused the panorama to be opened in the wrong direction. The correct value is 180.

Fixed: PTGui Pro: When outputting individual layers only, PTGui would still calculate the optimum seams, even though they are not used. This caused stitching to take longer than needed.

Fixed: Running Align Images on bracketed dual fisheye images (from one shot panoramic cameras) could unlevel the panorama if it was already leveled using accelerometer data.

Fixed: Linux: the borders of the grid cells (Image Parameters, Source Images, etc) were missing.