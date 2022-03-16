Apple heeft macOS 12.3 uitgebracht. In versie 12, bekend als Monterey en die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple diverse features toegevoegd die we al kennen van iOS, zoals Airplay, wat voorheen alleen beperkt werkte, Quick notes, het kunnen groeperen van tabbladen in Safari, Focus en Shortcuts. Verder kan Facetime nu een link genereren zodat anderen zonder Facetime aan een gesprek kunnen worden toegevoegd en kan de achtergrond wazig worden gemaakt. In versie 12.3 voegt Apple onder meer Universal Control en Spatial Audio toe.

The macOS 12.3 SDK provides support to develop apps for Mac computers running macOS Monterey 12.3. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 13.3 RC, available from Beta Software Downloads. For information on the compatibility requirements for Xcode 13.3, see Xcode 13.3 Beta 2 Release Notes.

Developers can express payment network preference in PKPayment Request . Network preference is determined by the order of supported Networks . This won’t override the user’s default card selection, but if the card is multi-SSD, then the network preference order determines which SSD is selected. (80827905)

Support is added to the passkey technology preview, enabling signing in to passkey-compatible websites and apps on Mac and iPad using an iPhone with a saved passkey. (87998252)

Support is now available for new DualSense adaptive trigger firmware features available via GCDual Sense Adaptive Trigger . (87433163)

Collaboration scenarios might not work when the user configures the system to a right-to-left language. (89078453). Workaround: Use iWork.com to collaborate in Safari using a right-to-left language.

The kernel extensions used by Dropbox Desktop Application and Microsoft OneDrive are no longer available. Both service providers have replacements for this functionality; Dropbox is currently in beta. (85890896)

The following new C++20 and C++23 features are now implemented: C++20 library concepts defined in <concepts> . constexpr for std:: swap() and swap-related functions. Miscellaneous constexpr -ification in the library. std:: atomic now default initializes as expected. A .contains() method for associative containers. Added std:: bind _front() . (88131816)



Some extensions in std:: tuple were removed to fix bugs caused by those extensions: Tuples can no longer be constructed from fewer than the number of elements in the tuple. Previously, elements that weren’t specified were default-constructed; now this is a compiler error. A tuple can no longer be constructed from an array. The std:: result _of and std:: is _literal _type type traits are no longer available in C++20 mode, as specified in the Standard.

Python 2.7 was removed from macOS in this update. Developers should use Python 3 or an alternative language instead. (39795874)

Drag-and-drop scenarios might not work for some file types and apps. (88106322)

Some third-party keyboards and mice might encounter issues when using additional functionality, like scroll wheels. (88106362)