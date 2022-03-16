Apple heeft macOS 12.3 uitgebracht. In versie 12, bekend als Monterey en die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple diverse features toegevoegd die we al kennen van iOS, zoals Airplay, wat voorheen alleen beperkt werkte, Quick notes, het kunnen groeperen van tabbladen in Safari, Focus en Shortcuts. Verder kan Facetime nu een link genereren zodat anderen zonder Facetime aan een gesprek kunnen worden toegevoegd en kan de achtergrond wazig worden gemaakt. In versie 12.3 voegt Apple onder meer Universal Control en Spatial Audio toe.
Overview
The macOS 12.3 SDK provides support to develop apps for Mac computers running macOS Monterey 12.3. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 13.3 RC, available from Beta Software Downloads. For information on the compatibility requirements for Xcode 13.3, see Xcode 13.3 Beta 2 Release Notes.Apple Pay New Features
Authentication New Features
- Developers can express payment network preference in
PKPayment. Network preference is determined by the order of
Request
supported. This won’t override the user’s default card selection, but if the card is multi-SSD, then the network preference order determines which SSD is selected. (80827905)
Networks
Game Controller New Features
- Support is added to the passkey technology preview, enabling signing in to passkey-compatible websites and apps on Mac and iPad using an iPhone with a saved passkey. (87998252)
iWork Known Issues
- Support is now available for new DualSense adaptive trigger firmware features available via
GCDual. (87433163)
Sense Adaptive Trigger
Kernel Deprecations
- Collaboration scenarios might not work when the user configures the system to a right-to-left language. (89078453). Workaround: Use iWork.com to collaborate in Safari using a right-to-left language.
libc++ New Features
- The kernel extensions used by Dropbox Desktop Application and Microsoft OneDrive are no longer available. Both service providers have replacements for this functionality; Dropbox is currently in beta. (85890896)
Deprecations
- The following new C++20 and C++23 features are now implemented:
- C++20 library concepts defined in
<concepts>.
-
constexprfor
std::and swap-related functions.
swap()
- Miscellaneous
constexpr-ification in the library.
-
std::now default initializes as expected.
atomic
- A
.contains()method for associative containers.
- Added
std::. (88131816)
bind _front()
Python Deprecations
- Some extensions in
std::were removed to fix bugs caused by those extensions:
tuple
- Tuples can no longer be constructed from fewer than the number of elements in the tuple. Previously, elements that weren’t specified were default-constructed; now this is a compiler error.
- A tuple can no longer be constructed from an array.
- The
std::and
result _of
std::type traits are no longer available in C++20 mode, as specified in the Standard.
is _literal _type
StoreKit New Features
- Python 2.7 was removed from macOS in this update. Developers should use Python 3 or an alternative language instead. (39795874)
Universal Control Known Issues
-
SKTesthas three new methods to simulate a subscription requiring price increase consent, simulate consenting to a pending price increase, and simulate declining a price increase in automated tests. (84556183)
Session
-
SKTesthas two new Boolean properties to simulate billing retry and grace period in automated tests. You can identify and simulate the resolution of billing retry issues using the same APIs as interrupted purchases. (83956205)
Session
- Users can now test the billing retry and grace period states using StoreKit Testing in Xcode. Use Xcode 13.3 or later to enable billing retry testing and toggle whether the app offers a grace period. Use
isand
In Billing Retry
graceto handle these states in the app. (83938270)
Period Expiration Date
-
Storeerror types now conform to
Kit
Localized. (78735204)
Error
- Users can test subscription price increase behavior using StoreKit Testing in Xcode. Use Xcode 13.3 or later to set a price increase, then use
payment,
Queue Should Show Price Consent(_:)
show, and
Price Consent If Needed()
pricein the app. (58770817)
Increase Status
- Some types in
Storenow have a
Kit
localizedread-only
Description
Stringinstance property. This property can be used to get a human-readable description of the value, localized for the device’s current locale. These types include:
Product,
.Product Type
Product,
.Subscription Info .Renewal State
expiration,
Reason
price,
Increase Status
Transaction,
.Offer Type
Product,
.Subscription Offer .Offer Type
Product,
.Subscription Offer .Payment Mode
Product,
.Subscription Period .Unit
Transaction, and
.Revocation Reason
Transaction. (78735060)
.Ownership Type
WebKit Deprecations
- Drag-and-drop scenarios might not work for some file types and apps. (88106322)
- Some third-party keyboards and mice might encounter issues when using additional functionality, like scroll wheels. (88106362)
- Support for inline viewing of PostScript files is no longer available. (88172449)