Software-update: Apple macOS 12.3

Apple macOS 12 logo (79 pix) Apple heeft macOS 12.3 uitgebracht. In versie 12, bekend als Monterey en die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple diverse features toegevoegd die we al kennen van iOS, zoals Airplay, wat voorheen alleen beperkt werkte, Quick notes, het kunnen groeperen van tabbladen in Safari, Focus en Shortcuts. Verder kan Facetime nu een link genereren zodat anderen zonder Facetime aan een gesprek kunnen worden toegevoegd en kan de achtergrond wazig worden gemaakt. In versie 12.3 voegt Apple onder meer Universal Control en Spatial Audio toe.

Overview

The macOS 12.3 SDK provides support to develop apps for Mac computers running macOS Monterey 12.3. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 13.3 RC, available from Beta Software Downloads. For information on the compatibility requirements for Xcode 13.3, see Xcode 13.3 Beta 2 Release Notes.

Apple Pay New Features
  • Developers can express payment network preference in PKPaymentRequest. Network preference is determined by the order of supportedNetworks. This won’t override the user’s default card selection, but if the card is multi-SSD, then the network preference order determines which SSD is selected. (80827905)
Authentication New Features
  • Support is added to the passkey technology preview, enabling signing in to passkey-compatible websites and apps on Mac and iPad using an iPhone with a saved passkey. (87998252)
Game Controller New Features
  • Support is now available for new DualSense adaptive trigger firmware features available via GCDualSenseAdaptiveTrigger. (87433163)
iWork Known Issues
  • Collaboration scenarios might not work when the user configures the system to a right-to-left language. (89078453). Workaround: Use iWork.com to collaborate in Safari using a right-to-left language.
Kernel Deprecations
  • The kernel extensions used by Dropbox Desktop Application and Microsoft OneDrive are no longer available. Both service providers have replacements for this functionality; Dropbox is currently in beta. (85890896)
libc++ New Features
  • The following new C++20 and C++23 features are now implemented:
    • C++20 library concepts defined in <concepts>.
    • constexpr for std::swap() and swap-related functions.
    • Miscellaneous constexpr-ification in the library.
    • std::atomic now default initializes as expected.
    • A .contains() method for associative containers.
    • Added std::bind_front(). (88131816)
Deprecations
  • Some extensions in std::tuple were removed to fix bugs caused by those extensions:
    • Tuples can no longer be constructed from fewer than the number of elements in the tuple. Previously, elements that weren’t specified were default-constructed; now this is a compiler error.
    • A tuple can no longer be constructed from an array.
    • The std::result_of and std::is_literal_type type traits are no longer available in C++20 mode, as specified in the Standard.
Python Deprecations
  • Python 2.7 was removed from macOS in this update. Developers should use Python 3 or an alternative language instead. (39795874)
StoreKit New Features Universal Control Known Issues
  • Drag-and-drop scenarios might not work for some file types and apps. (88106322)
  • Some third-party keyboards and mice might encounter issues when using additional functionality, like scroll wheels. (88106362)
WebKit Deprecations
  • Support for inline viewing of PostScript files is no longer available. (88172449)

Versienummer 12.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website Apple
Download https://www.apple.com/nl/macos/monterey/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-03-2022 10:30
34 • submitter: Luuk2015

16-03-2022 • 10:30

34 Linkedin

Submitter: Luuk2015

Bron: Apple

Update-historie

17-05 Apple macOS 12.4 27
16-03 Apple macOS 12.3 34
12-02 Apple macOS 12.2.1 23
28-01 Apple macOS 12.2 19
26-10 Apple macOS 12.0.1 100
08-'21 Apple macOS 11.5.2 94
07-'21 Apple macOS 11.5.1 54
05-'21 Apple macOS 11.4 4
04-'21 Apple macOS 11.3 52
03-'21 Apple macOS 11.2.3 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

Apple macOS

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen Apple

Reacties (34)

-Moderatie-faq
-134034+115+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1_Pussycat_
16 maart 2022 10:54
Hoopvol gekeken of Apple misschien scaling op externe monitors verbeterd heeft... Nee dus.
Hier wordt precies mijn lijdensweg beschreven (echt grappig, het lezen waard!). Ik ben nu rond stap 65 bij het instellen van een monitor!

Ik heb vanwege de M1 een Mac overwogen, maar wordt er knettergek van. Dan maar Windows.

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Pussycat_ op 16 maart 2022 10:55]

+1cariolive23
@_Pussycat_16 maart 2022 11:16
Misschien een idee om bij een van de reacties te kijken voor een oplossing? Dat was 10 seconden werk om het issue op te lossen.

Overigens zit ik al járen (kansloos?) te wachten op daisy chaining via DisplayPort. Ik vrees dat Apple dit nooit gaat ondersteunen :'(
+1_Pussycat_
@cariolive2316 maart 2022 11:19
Nope. Dat is een optie die alleen voorhanden is bij hi-DPI schermen, en intern gewoon op een lagere resolutie rendert en dat naar het display opscaled.
Ik heb al echt lang gezocht en het is niet makkelijk.
+1pBook
@_Pussycat_16 maart 2022 13:21
Deze tool schijnt een oplossing te bieden: https://github.com/waydabber/BetterDummy
+1_Pussycat_
@pBook16 maart 2022 13:31
Yup, die dan soms weer andere problemen met standby veroorzaken kan, schijnbaar... Ja, ik zal er uiteindelijk wel komen. Met slechte performance. Maar "it just works" is wat anders. "It just works" is in dit geval Windows.
En dat is de 3e keer in 1 week dat bij Apple dingen zo moeilijk gaan. Ik ben er klaar mee.

Een ander geval was Magic Mouse aansluiten. Hij doet het. Maar wel erg langzaam! Maximale gevoeligheid ingesteld. Nog steeds veel te langzaam. Speciale tool geïnstalleerd. Doet het niet. Command-line bevel nodig uiteindelijk, met reboot, om de domme RSI-muis een beetje normale snelheid te geven. Schijnbaar hebben creatieve gebruikers graag een lamme arm van het muisschuiven.
0i_like_scotland
@_Pussycat_16 maart 2022 15:19
Ik herken mij helemaal niet in alle door jou genomoende 'problemen', ik heb deze echter wel met Windows (bluetooth mouse lag en niet goed schalende ultra wide monitor).
0_Pussycat_
@i_like_scotland16 maart 2022 15:21
De muis heeft geen (merkbare) lag. De gevoeligheid is gewoon veel te laag. Dat betreft de "magic" mouse, een andere bluetooth-muis is gewoon in orde.

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Pussycat_ op 16 maart 2022 15:21]

0i_like_scotland
@_Pussycat_16 maart 2022 16:31
Ik heb ook 2 magic mouses waarvan ik de gevoeligheid prima kan instellen.
+1Hulliee
@_Pussycat_16 maart 2022 11:08
Ik herken dit ook niet. Juist met MacOS geen problemen met scaling; Windows is juist vaker een probleem
0_Pussycat_
@Hulliee16 maart 2022 11:10
Geen probleem, zolang je x1 of x2 gebruikt ja... Of als je onscherpe tekst niet stoort. Er zijn hele volksstammen die op VGA connectors werken met onscherp beeld en die het nooit zien... Ik kan het niet geloven als zij me zeggen dat er geen enkel probleem is.
0Hulliee
@_Pussycat_16 maart 2022 11:24
Ik connect met een hdmi-adapter van Apple of rechtstreeks met usb-c. Mits de monitor voldoende dpi ondersteund, altijd scherp beeld. Onder Windows lukt mij dat niet altijd en heb ik vaak wazige tekst.
0_Pussycat_
@Hulliee16 maart 2022 11:37
Direct aangesloten met Displayport, daar ligt het niet aan. Het beeld kan ook perfect scherp, alleen is het dan te klein. Of je moet de HiDPI mode voor lagere resoluties gebruiken, dan is het zo groot als 720p, maar ook weer scherp, vanwege de 2x scaling die het enige is was MacOS fatsoenlijk kan.
Of je moet door 100 hoepels springen zoals in dat artikel staat.

Geen idee eigenlijk met Windows, daar waren vroeger ook problemen maar ik heb lang geen scaling gebruikt. In elk geval werkte een snelle test met mijn windows-laptop perfect. 1) Aansluiten - 2) scherp beeld, niet te groot of klein.
+1dloeckx
@_Pussycat_16 maart 2022 12:19
Ik had een gelijkaardig probleem met schaling op een externe HD monitor aan mijn M1 mac. Vroeger loste ik dit op met SwitchResX, maar dat bleek idd niet meer te werken op een M1 chip (en dat is een feature volgens de auteur). Nu gebruik ik https://opencollective.com/betterdummy . Ook een extreme workaround, maar werkt wel: je creëert een dummy externe monitor met de gewenste resolutie, en laat die dan clonen op je extern scherm.
0stefanhendriks
@_Pussycat_16 maart 2022 10:59
Hmm. Ik ken dit probleem niet. Schalen op externe monitoren (net als windows) werkt prima. Maar idd lachwekkende handleiding :)
0_Pussycat_
@stefanhendriks16 maart 2022 11:12
Zie onder: als onscherpe tekst je niet stoort, is het prima. Als je scherp beeld wilt..... Nou nee. Dan mag je tot stap 105 werken, en heb slechte performance als extre straf. En video's worden twee keer gescaled om uiteindelijk op dezelfde resolutie te landen, met verlies van kwaliteit.
0stefanhendriks
@_Pussycat_16 maart 2022 12:55
Ik heb ook scherpe tekst?
0_Pussycat_
@stefanhendriks16 maart 2022 13:08
Als dat een vraag is, kan ik het antwoord niet geven.
Als het een constatering met vraagteken is, een ik aan dat je het geluk hebt dat je monitor op de natieve resolutie loopt. Wij hadden helaas een foute monitor gekocht - trouwens ook omdat ik meende dat macOS goede scaling had.

Wat zijn je instellingen?
0stefanhendriks
@_Pussycat_16 maart 2022 15:47
Ah dat zou kunnen. Ik heb 4k monitoren. Ik kan - ongeacht schalen- alles perfect lezen.

Mijn ? Ging erover dat ik niet herken dat de tekst wazig zou zijn. :)

Ik wissel van laptop (windows/mac) op dezelfde monitoren en beiden zijn scherp.

Ik heb monitoren van LG
0_Pussycat_
@stefanhendriks16 maart 2022 16:06
Oh, 4k is beter. Waarschijnlijk staat je monitor dan op 1080p (hiDPI). Had ik deze ellende vantevoren gezien had ik ook een 4k gekocht.
+1Cranzai
16 maart 2022 10:53
Python2.7 eruit das toch wel een heel fijne, tuurlijk zijn er genoeg work-arounds maar native Python3 is wel fijn voor mij als casual gebruiker :)
+1Erwin1985
16 maart 2022 10:53
Goed nieuws dat Python 2.7 niet meer wordt ondersteund. Je kunt niet eeuwig doorgaan met zo'n taal uit het verleden. Het .NET Framework 4.0 (uit ongeveer dezelfde tijd) is ook uitgefaseerd.
0911GT2
16 maart 2022 10:57
Wat is dat toch dat mensen de achtergrond wazig maken of er zo'n foute foto achter zetten. Ik ervaar dat alleen maar als storend. De randen rond die personen glitchen altijd als een gek en het ziet er vreemd uit. Is het nou echt zo erg om te laten zien waar je zit?
+1Keypunchie

@911GT217 maart 2022 00:53
Om dezelfde reden dat ik een overhemd aantrek en niet in mijn pyjama op de video-call ga zitten.

Het gastenbed met een mand vuile was in de achtergrond staat gewoon niet professioneel.

Het leidt ook nog eens af.

Dus of camera uit, of gewoon geblurred/neutrale achtergrond.

Probleem opgelost.
0911GT2
@Keypunchie17 maart 2022 10:49
Weet je wat professioneel is. Gewoon even een plek inrichten waar je prima kan bellen zonder de vuile was op de achtergrond. Camera uit is al helemaal niet professioneel.
+1Keypunchie

@911GT217 maart 2022 11:12
Inderdaad. Ik richt even een videostudio in, in de westelijke vleugel van mijn villa! Andere huisgenoten en hun levens, verban ik naar het koethuis!

Of ik blur mijn achtergrond.
+1911GT2
@Keypunchie17 maart 2022 11:46
Je kan best aan de keukentafel gaan zitten voor een blinde muur.
0Keypunchie

@911GT217 maart 2022 12:11
Ja, ideaal! Met het geweldige licht, alle ruimte voor mijn bureaustoel en niemand anders die in de keuken moet zijn!

Of ik blur mijn achtergrond.

Overigens heb ik niet eens een keukentafel. Ik heb een keuken en ik heb een tafel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Keypunchie op 17 maart 2022 12:13]

+1honey
@911GT216 maart 2022 12:47
Ja. 😉

Woman goes viral after appearing on TV with dildo behind her
0911GT2
@honey16 maart 2022 14:02
Nou zeg inderdaad verschrikkelijk. Ze heeft een menselijke kant.
+1honey
@911GT216 maart 2022 14:06
Deze menselijke kant wil ze misschien niet delen met de hele wereld. Dan is een blur wel weer heel handig.
+1cariolive23
@911GT216 maart 2022 11:20
Wanneer je een beroerde werkplek hebt en de anderen daar niet mee wilt confronteren, kan ik het me voorstellen. Zelf heb ik een fijne werkplek thuis die netjes is ingericht, zelfs een paar planten die keurig worden verzorgd. Ziet er ook via de video uit als een prettige werkplek en dat deel ik gewoon.
0Hulliee
@911GT216 maart 2022 11:06
Ja. Waarom moet dat gedeeld worden?
0911GT2
@Hulliee16 maart 2022 11:09
Wat is er geheim aan?
0Hulliee
@911GT216 maart 2022 11:19
Daar is helemaal niks geheim en of geks aan. Maar waarom moet dat gedeeld worden?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee