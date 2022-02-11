Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: RJ TextEd 15.40

RJ TextEd logo (75 pix) Versie 15.40 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Highlight braces inside strings

If you enter a string and the cursor is positioned at a brace character the current and the matching brace inside the string is highlighted.

Highlight braces

You can now switch highlight type between underlined or squared. Open Environment -> Themes -> Customize to change highlight type.

Toolbar button

Added a new toolbar button with a "Compare text" dropdown menu. The same menu is available in the "Tools" main menu and in the document tab context menu. Go to "Environment - Customize toolbar..." to enable the toolbar button.

Highlighters (syntax files)

Updated the JavaScript syntax files.

Emmet abbreviations

Fixed a few issues with empty tags.

Web preview

Added a button to open Edge (Chromium) developer tools on the browser preview tab. The WebView2 control open the developer tool window as a stand alone window and it can't be docked.

Misc
  • Windows 11 Dark theme is set as standard with new installations.
Fixed
  • Remote save issue.
  • Search folder drop down menu position.
  • Several Alternative font issues.
  • Syntax highlighting issue when saving file remotely.

Versienummer 15.40
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Rickard Johansson
Download https://www.rj-texted.se/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 33,43MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-02-2022 08:29

11-02-2022 • 08:29

1 Linkedin

Bron: Rickard Johansson

Reacties (1)

+1Kroesss
11 februari 2022 14:19
Deze kende ik nog niet. Iemand ervaring met deze tool? Ik gebruik momenteel Notepad++

