Versie 5.1 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld, en sinds versie 3.4 ook voor Android. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

In this update, we’ve added the much-requested Scrollable Tabs that let you scroll tabs horizontally. You can combine horizontal scrolling with Two-level Tab Stacks and scroll both levels, a unique way to manage your tabs. The addition of the Reading List makes it easy to save pages that you want to read later.

We’ve also added a Quick Setting Panel to the Start Page, which allows you to customize your Start Page in an instant. Explore these new additions and overall improvements across the board and download Vivaldi 5.1 for free on Windows, Mac, and Linux computers. Vivaldi on Android also gets an update, adds Themes that let you change the color of the UI and adjust tab size settings. More here.

With our new Scrollable Tabs, you can enjoy having more tabs open without them shrinking. Navigate tabs by scrolling your mouse, or using the arrows on the left and right of the tabs. This is only for tabs on top and bottom, tabs on the sides have always been scrollable in Vivaldi. Another way to view your tabs is to long-press the arrows to get a full list of your tabs. One more reason to love Vivaldi. Scroll two levels with two Tab bars.

Vivaldi’s Two-level Tab Stacks have been called the most ingenious idea that makes a web browser great by Fast Company. Quote “Vivaldi’s various tab management tools make it a great web browser for #productivity, but its most ingenious idea yet is the two-level tab stack.”

For the uninitiated, however you use tabs, Stacks (aka tab groups) are a great way to keep things tidy when you have a lot of open tabs. And once tabs are in a Stack, you can do a lot to enhance your tab management: give the group a name, create split screens or even hibernate them. And with Two-level Tab Stacks, you can literally manage your tabs on another level.

Keeping up with all the great stories out there is a serious job. This is where Vivaldi’s Reading List will help you save (and easily keep track of) pages to read later. With this latest addition, building your story bank is as easy as bookmarking. Another plus: as Reading List is built-in, you can use it immediately – no service signup required. The new feature is easily configurable under Settings → Address Bar → Reading List.

Once enabled, select the tab you want to save to your Reading List by clicking on the book icon at the extreme right of the Address Bar. You’ll find a small popup menu where you can choose Add Current Page to the Reading List. It also maintains a page’s read/unread state, so it is easier to toss pages that are already read. Another way to add more pages to your Reading List is through Quick Commands – “Add Page to Reading List ”, assigned Keyboard Shortcuts, and Mouse Gestures.

Vivaldi does not restrict you to plain start pages with limited functionality and boring design. You can already customize your Start Page by tweaking and tuning its appearance in Settings. But now we make it much easier with a Quick Setting Panel, right at the entry point of the Start Page itself. Get ready to dive into a myriad of options from the word go. Simply, click on the Settings button at the top right and find the most common settings related to the Start Page. From choosing background images from the default options to picking out your favorites from our recently introduced Vivaldi Themes Gallery, or from removing the search field to changing the appearance of your Speed Dials – every Start Page can be uniquely yours.

We are making continuous improvements to the Vivaldi Mail, Calendar, Feed Reader which are currently in beta. Our goal is to build these just right for you, and, in order to make them work even better, we have worked extensively on search filters and more.