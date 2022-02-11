Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Wireshark 3.6.2

Wireshark logo (79 pix) Versie 3.6.2 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

The following vulnerabilities have been fixed: The following bugs have been fixed:
  • Support for GSM SMS TPDU in HTTP2 body Issue 17784.
  • Wireshark 3.6.1 broke the ABI by removing ws_log_default_writer from libwsutil Issue 17822.
  • Fedora RPM package build failing with RPATH of /usr/local/lib64 Issue 17830.
  • macos-setup.sh: ftp.pcre.org no longer exists Issue 17834.
  • nmap.org/npcap → npcap.com: domain/URL change Issue 17838.
  • MPLS ECHO FEC stack change TLV not dissected correctly Issue 17868.
  • Attempting to open a systemd journal export file segfaults Issue 17875.
  • Dissector bug on 802.11ac packets Issue 17878.
  • The Info column shows only one NGAP/S1AP packet of several packets inside an SCTP packet Issue 17886.
  • Uninstalling Wireshark 3.6.1 on Windows 10 fails to remove the installation directory because it doesn’t remove the User’s Guide subdirectory and all its contents. Issue 17898.
  • 3.6 doesn’t build without zlib Issue 17899.
  • SIP Statistics no longer properly reporting method type accounting Issue 17904.
  • Fuzz job crash output: fuzz-2022-01-26-6940.pcap Issue 17909.
  • SCTP retransmission detection broken for the first data chunk of each association with relative TSN Issue 17917.
  • “Show In Folder” doesn’t work correctly for filenames with spaces Issue 17927.
Updated Protocol Support
  • AMP
  • ASN.1 PER
  • ATN-ULCS
  • BGP
  • BP
  • CFLOW
  • CMS
  • CSN.1
  • GDSDB
  • GSM RP
  • GTP
  • HTTP3
  • IEEE 802.11 Radiotap
  • IPDC
  • ISAKMP
  • Kafka
  • MP2T
  • MPEG PES
  • MPEG SECT
  • MPLS ECHO
  • NGAP
  • NTLMSSP
  • OpenFlow 1.4
  • OpenFlow 1.5
  • P_MUL
  • PN-RT
  • PROXY
  • PTP
  • PVFS
  • RSL
  • RTMPT
  • rtnetlink
  • S1AP
  • SCTP
  • Signal PDU
  • SIP
  • TDS
  • USB
  • WAP
  • ZigBee ZCL
New and Updated Capture File Support
  • BLF
  • libpcap

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 3.6.2 voor Windows (32bit)
*Wireshark 3.6.2 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.6.2 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 3.6.2 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.6.2 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.6.0

Versienummer 3.6.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-02-2022 15:31
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

11-02-2022 • 15:31

0 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Wireshark Foundation

Update-historie

05-05 Wireshark 3.6.5 7
24-03 Wireshark 3.6.3 0
11-02 Wireshark 3.6.2 0
30-12 Wireshark 3.6.1 0
23-11 Wireshark 3.6.0 3
18-11 Wireshark 3.4.10 0
07-10 Wireshark 3.4.9 0
28-08 Wireshark 3.5.0 1
26-08 Wireshark 3.4.8 0
07-'21 Wireshark 3.4.7 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Wireshark

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True