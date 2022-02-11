Versie 3.8.1 van Darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. Naast vele bugfixes is de meest in het oog springende verandering dat Darktable nu ook in het Nederlands vertaald is.

The Big Ones Two new languages are now available for the documentation: Spanish and Dutch. This brings the total number of translations to six. Thanks to all the translators for their hard work. Other New Features And Changes Speed up the retouch’s heal tool by using better parallelism.

Add new variable $(DARKTABLE_VERSION). Bug Fixes Fix control and feather points for path and brush shapes when editing using zoom > 200%. The editing is now smooth and no longer jumps as the mouse is moved.

On the lighttable view, fix Shift-click when selecting a range - at least one image must first be selected.

Fix expansion of some variables on Windows.

Fix SVG rendering by computing proper dimension in the watermark module with libsvg 2.52.

Fix printing when the export module is set to scale mode. This was caused by a bug in the interaction between export/print.

Fix print module image layout display when using inch unit.

Fix yellow border for selected grouped images.

Fix some tag export issues.

Fix crash on Windows when importing from a folder containing special characters.

Fix mouse-over thumbnail display when leaving the lighttable from the bottom - ensure that the thumbnail stops being highlighted.

Remove the double-click hint in the crop module for committing parameters. This functionality was removed in darktable 3.8.0.

Better layout for the star and rejected icons.

Fix some refresh issues on the guide overlays menu - ensure that the popup shows the current settings after they have been changed via a keyboard shortcut.

Fix guide lines in the rotate and perspective module - ensure the guides are displayed only within the cropped area.

Fix Piwigo export for new version of Piwigo which now uses a lounge for new images. We now flush it to ensure the images are assigned to their corresponding album.

Fix handling of circle/ellipse sources in the retouch module. Shapes can now be moved immediately after placing them via drag+drop.

Fix a bug in rotate and perspective that was preventing removal of the last manually drawn line.

Fix multiple issues in tagging module. Some UI interactions have been reworked to be closer to what a user would expect.

Also, some new keys have been added: shift-enter attach selected tag, reset entry and give it the focus shift-left collapse the entire tree

Also, some new keys have been added: attach selected tag, reset entry and give it the focus collapse the entire tree Fix multiple drag+drop issues on the lighttable that were causing crashes.

Fix a possible crash with very large up-scaling at export.

Rework the history items on thumbnail tooltips.

Rework the GUI for the copy / paste of history items. The on/off status icon has been removed from the labels and replaced with a specific “on/off” column.

Fix some demosaicer issues specific to AMD OpenCL drivers.

Fix possible crash in styles module for style names containing a slash.

Add option to enter the new module instance name automatically when duplicating a preset.

Fix Filmic RGB graph update when used in the quick access panel.

Restore shortcut for creating a virgin duplicate in the lighttable view.

Allow presets in the tagging module to append the tags instead of replacing them.

Fix tooltip on mid-tones vs extreme luminance saturation sliders in Filmic RGB.

Fix crop adjustment in rotate and perspective module when preview down-sampling is active. Movements were amplified making the adjustment harder and the clicked location was not constant when dragging the crop area.

Fix writing XMP metadata in AVIF format.

Fix importing from SMB shares mounted using gvfs.

Fix possible color shifting when activating lens correction on a monochrome image.

Fix $(RATING_ICONS) variable substitution - now displays an “X” when rating is 0 instead of an empty string.

Add some missing variable substitutions in the displayed list.

Fix reset button in metadata editor. The metadata entries were properly removed from the selected pictures but the module display was not refreshed.

Fix enabling processing modules from a shortcut. The module is no longer given focus when activated, matching the “click” behaviour.

Fix automatic tab selection when opening the preferences in non English languages.

Improve the unknown DNG illuminant handling.

Fix high quality export when the export size is specified “by scale”.

Fix some shortcuts being ignored when applied to a widget in an inactive or unfocused popover dialog.