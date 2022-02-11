Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Darktable 3.8.1

Darktable logo (75 pix) Versie 3.8.1 van Darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. Naast vele bugfixes is de meest in het oog springende verandering dat Darktable nu ook in het Nederlands vertaald is.

The Big Ones
  • Two new languages are now available for the documentation: Spanish and Dutch. This brings the total number of translations to six. Thanks to all the translators for their hard work.
Other New Features And Changes
  • Speed up the retouch’s heal tool by using better parallelism.
  • Add new variable $(DARKTABLE_VERSION).
Bug Fixes
  • Fix control and feather points for path and brush shapes when editing using zoom > 200%. The editing is now smooth and no longer jumps as the mouse is moved.
  • On the lighttable view, fix Shift-click when selecting a range - at least one image must first be selected.
  • Fix expansion of some variables on Windows.
  • Fix SVG rendering by computing proper dimension in the watermark module with libsvg 2.52.
  • Fix printing when the export module is set to scale mode. This was caused by a bug in the interaction between export/print.
  • Fix print module image layout display when using inch unit.
  • Fix yellow border for selected grouped images.
  • Fix some tag export issues.
  • Fix crash on Windows when importing from a folder containing special characters.
  • Fix mouse-over thumbnail display when leaving the lighttable from the bottom - ensure that the thumbnail stops being highlighted.
  • Remove the double-click hint in the crop module for committing parameters. This functionality was removed in darktable 3.8.0.
  • Better layout for the star and rejected icons.
  • Fix some refresh issues on the guide overlays menu - ensure that the popup shows the current settings after they have been changed via a keyboard shortcut.
  • Fix guide lines in the rotate and perspective module - ensure the guides are displayed only within the cropped area.
  • Fix Piwigo export for new version of Piwigo which now uses a lounge for new images. We now flush it to ensure the images are assigned to their corresponding album.
  • Fix handling of circle/ellipse sources in the retouch module. Shapes can now be moved immediately after placing them via drag+drop.
  • Fix a bug in rotate and perspective that was preventing removal of the last manually drawn line.
  • Fix multiple issues in tagging module. Some UI interactions have been reworked to be closer to what a user would expect.
    Also, some new keys have been added: shift-enter attach selected tag, reset entry and give it the focus shift-left collapse the entire tree
  • Fix multiple drag+drop issues on the lighttable that were causing crashes.
  • Fix a possible crash with very large up-scaling at export.
  • Rework the history items on thumbnail tooltips.
  • Rework the GUI for the copy / paste of history items. The on/off status icon has been removed from the labels and replaced with a specific “on/off” column.
  • Fix some demosaicer issues specific to AMD OpenCL drivers.
  • Fix possible crash in styles module for style names containing a slash.
  • Add option to enter the new module instance name automatically when duplicating a preset.
  • Fix Filmic RGB graph update when used in the quick access panel.
  • Restore shortcut for creating a virgin duplicate in the lighttable view.
  • Allow presets in the tagging module to append the tags instead of replacing them.
  • Fix tooltip on mid-tones vs extreme luminance saturation sliders in Filmic RGB.
  • Fix crop adjustment in rotate and perspective module when preview down-sampling is active. Movements were amplified making the adjustment harder and the clicked location was not constant when dragging the crop area.
  • Fix writing XMP metadata in AVIF format.
  • Fix importing from SMB shares mounted using gvfs.
  • Fix possible color shifting when activating lens correction on a monochrome image.
  • Fix $(RATING_ICONS) variable substitution - now displays an “X” when rating is 0 instead of an empty string.
  • Add some missing variable substitutions in the displayed list.
  • Fix reset button in metadata editor. The metadata entries were properly removed from the selected pictures but the module display was not refreshed.
  • Fix enabling processing modules from a shortcut. The module is no longer given focus when activated, matching the “click” behaviour.
  • Fix automatic tab selection when opening the preferences in non English languages.
  • Improve the unknown DNG illuminant handling.
  • Fix high quality export when the export size is specified “by scale”.
  • Fix some shortcuts being ignored when applied to a widget in an inactive or unfocused popover dialog.

Darktable screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.8.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Darktable
Download https://www.darktable.org/install/
Bestandsgrootte 113,47MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

11-02-2022 • 19:08

11-02-2022 • 19:08

11 Linkedin

Bron: Darktable

Reacties (11)

Moderatie-faq
-111011+15+20+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
+1curkey
12 februari 2022 08:46
Deze laatste 3.8 versie is best goed aan het worden. Wel een steile leercurve, en je moet de recentste tutorials gebruiken, die de filmic mode gebruiken. De combi met oude modules kunnen anders voor hoofdpijn zorgen ivm artefacten.
+1Jazco2nd

@curkey12 februari 2022 12:00
Is er iets vergelijkbaars op Linux met een minder steile leercurve? Ik heb RawTherapee ART geprobeerd maar vond dat ook niet makkelijk. De ART versie heeft als doel je niet te overladen met mega veel opties.. maar blijft lastig.
+1vlijmenfileer
@Jazco2nd12 februari 2022 12:58
Alle foto-, audio, en videobewerkingssoftware lijkt te lijden onder het idee dat afwijkende steentijdinterfaces goed en nodig zijn, "want foto-, audio, en filmbewekingssoftware".
Ik heb dat nooit begrepen. Er is geen goede reden om niet standaard UI en UX elementen en ontwerp aan te houden, en dat zou het voor instappers /heel/ veel makkelijker maken. Maar in deze niche wordt met bijkans fundamentalistisch fanatisme vastgehouden aan antieke interfaces.
Dus ehm, als je iets vindt, laat het me weten alsjeblieft.

+1divvid
@vlijmenfileer12 februari 2022 19:43
darktable is verre van intuïtief te noemen, andere specialistische software is dat ook niet. Een goede tutorial volgen helpt enorm voor je eigen kennis niveau . Mijn ervaring is dat als software super easy is, het vaak de gevorderde gebruiker beperkt. In het geval van DT zijn alle devs gevorderde gebruikers die hun vrije tijd besteden aan het verbeteren van hun eigen tools, die hebben dus weinig baat bij het vereenvoudigen van de interface

0curkey
@vlijmenfileer14 februari 2022 10:49
Er is een reden dat MS Paint maar 14 knoppen kent en Photoshop 1400, horses for courses.
Ik ben het met je eens dat veel profi tools behoorlijk ondoorgrondelijk zijn voor een beginnende gebruiker. Een aantal jaar geleden heb ik ooit ook eens DT geprobeerd en na twee uur vloeken en zuchten de tool eraf gegooid.

Nu heb ik wat jaren Lightroom en Capture One achter de kiezen, en gaan bepaalde dingen al een stuk gemakkelijker. Gewoon omdat ik al weet hoe een bepaalde functie heet, en omdat ik grofweg weet hoe ik ergens moet komen. Dan is het vinden van documentatie en/of tutorial video stukken eenvoudiger.

Ik ben nu zo ver dat ik door wil zetten met DT, omdat ik zie dat je juist veel verder kunt gaan dan in C1/LR, en de kwaliteit van de modules is enorm verbeterd met het lineaire model, zodat ik nu langzaamaan mijn LR/C1 abo's wellicht kan gaan lozen.
Als dat lukt, dan kan ik wellicht zelfs heel Win10 vervangen voor Linux.
0curkey
@Jazco2nd14 februari 2022 09:39
Goeie. Ik vind RT iets eenvoudiger om mee te beginnen dan DT, maar het houdt niet over. Ik heb jaren ervaring met Lightroom en nu Capture One. Die laatste heeft ook zijn eigenaardigheden, maar ik kan er nu goed mee overweg.

Ik vind de prijs alleen erg pittig worden, en ben nu dus voorzichtig bezig om DT uit te proberen. Een aantal jaar geleden had ik de tool al eens geprobeerd, maar werkte het niet lekker. Met name met highlight recovery en kleurbalans kwam ik er niet goed uit.

Met 3.8 heb ik nu sneller een mooi resultaat met de filmic module in combinatie met 3D luts. Die werken in lineaire mode en kun je veel harder pushen. Ik kan het alleen nog niet zonder handleiding en tutorials doen, maar mijn resultaten beginnen nu behoorlijk goed in de buurt van C1 te komen.

Op DPreview forums staan wel goede intro posts hierover. In mijn geval bijvoorbeeld in de Fuji X groep, waar mensen hun workflow delen en zo. Maar ook de documentatie van DT zelf is best goed, al gaat het soms diep in op de materie.

Voor simpele edits zijn dit alleen geen geschikte tools, dit is echt voor RAW pur sang.
0Jazco2nd

@curkey14 februari 2022 09:52
Ja ik denk daarom dat ik mij verkijk op tools als DT en RT.
Ik wil gewoon van een JPEG die wat overbelichte gezichten bevat, dat fixen. Of als de foto scheef is genomen rechttrekken. Of, als dat mogelijk is, een voorwerp of persoon op de achtergrond doen "verdwijnen". En natuurlijk fletse foto's tot leven brengen of beter nog: 1 of 2 voorwerpen/personen in een foto mooier maken/natuurlijker of juist kleurrijker terwijl de rest van de foto hetzelfde blijft. Of juist de achtergrond wat minder flets maken.

Simpele handelingen denk ik zo. Niks al te ingewikkelds. Maar ik weet dan nog niet waar ik moet zijn. GIMP misschien? Ziet er ook niet heel eenvoudig uit. Verder zie ik dat je Photoflare hebt:
https://photoflare.io/ maar dat lijkt me toch een MS Paint alternatief.

Als MS Paint alternatief heb ik al Pinta maar dat is puur een Paint/Paint.net alternatief om plaatjes te knippen enzo, niet voor foto bewerking.
0curkey
@Jazco2nd14 februari 2022 10:39
Ik denk dat een tools als digiKam dan geschikter is, die is veel eenvoudiger van opzet wat betreft edits (en behoorlijk krachtig voor waar hij voor ontworpen is).

Gimp is meer zoals Photoshop inderdaad, die is weer wat uitgebreider en daardoor complexer. Voor het wegwerken van grote storende objecten zit je al wel snel aan dit soort programma's. Maar vergis je niet in tools zoals LR en C1, ook daar heb je tegenwoordig layers, masking en healing brushes in zitten waar je verrassend ver mee komt.

In Darktable zit de retouch module, https://docs.darktable.or...ocessing-modules/retouch/.
Ook het rechtzetten van horizons en uitvoeren van keystone correcties is verbeterd in de Rotate & Perspective module https://docs.darktable.or...dules/rotate-perspective/

Sowieso is het fixen van kleuren en highlights in JPEG maar beperkt mogelijk, maar ik neem aan dat je je dat al realiseert. Voor lastige situaties zou ik de camera (tijdelijk) op raw+jpeg zetten, dan kun je thuis kiezen of je een recovery wilt doen vanuit de raw file. Zeker met moderne camera's kun je probleemloos 3 stops verschuiven, en vaak levert zelfs 5 stops nog acceptabele resultaten op.
0Jazco2nd

@curkey14 februari 2022 11:06
Thanks! Ik gebruik DigiKam reeds om mijn foto's te organiseren :)
Heb de editor weleens per ongeluk geopend. Maar goede tip!

Ik denk dat ik het dan bij DigiKam en Gimp houd maar ik zal toch nog eens naar de Darktable retouch module bekijken.
+1divvid
11 februari 2022 23:40
Echt een heel fijn OSS project……op Linux en Windows. Onder MacOS met Apple Silicon is het haast niet te compileren en als je het dan eindelijk aan de praat hebt werkt de UI niet echt vlotjes zonder problemen.
De standaard MacOS build gebruikt rosetta en is nog trager op de M1 dan native op mijn MBP uit 2014.

Laat ik nou net Apple Silicon spul draaien. Adobe LR is voor studenten en werknemers van universiteiten voor een habbekrats te krijgen en werkt super op Apple silicon. Voor mij niet waard om te kloten.

Ik hoop van harte dat ook de M1 goede ondersteuning krijgt (ligt niet aan de devs, maar meer aan Apple) want het project is verder op hoog niveau

0woutur
13 februari 2022 14:54
Weleens gedownload maar kon echt helemaal niets. Nu ben ik ook een absolute nitwit op dit soort software. Ik zocht iets om foto's makkelijk te bewerken, maar dit is echt geënt op een ander soort gebruiker. Wellicht met een paar tutorials kan ik er meer mee!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

