Microsoft heeft versie 98 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 98, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer een extra beveiligde modus aangebracht die apart ingeschakeld kan worden. De complete release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Feature updates
New Policies
- Enhance your security on the web. This is a browsing mode in Microsoft Edge where browser security takes priority, giving users an extra layer of protection when browsing the web. Administrators can apply group policies to end-user desktops (Windows, macOS, and Linux) to help protect against in-the-wild exploits (also referred to 0-days). The following group policies support this browsing mode:
- Personalize multi-profile experiences with profile preferences for sites. Users can personalize their multi-profile experience with the ability to create a customized list of sites for automatic profile switching in Microsoft Edge.
- Upcoming three-digit version number in user agent string. Starting with version 100, Microsoft Edge will send a three-digit version number in the User-Agent header, for example "Edg/100". Starting with Microsoft Edge 97, site owners can test this upcoming user agent string by enabling the #force-major-version-to-100 experiment flag in edge://flags to ensure their User-Agent parsing logic is robust and works as expected.
- Deprecate WebRTC's Plan B SDP semantics. This change deprecates a legacy Session Description Protocol (SDP) dialect called Plan B. This SDP format is being replaced by the Unified Plan, which is a spec-compliant and cross-browser compatible SDP format. For more information, see the Chrome Platform Status entry PSA: Plan B should throw in M96 Beta and Stable, and PSA: Plan B throwing in Stable and Extended Deprecation Trial End Date. Requesting a Trial for RTCPeerConnection Plan B SDP Semantics allows sites to continue to use the deprecated API until version 101.
- Overlay scrollbars added to Microsoft Edge. We've updated our scrollbars with an overlay-based design. Users can turn this feature on in edge://flags.
- AccessibilityImageLabelsEnabled - Let get image descriptions from Microsoft
- AddressBarEditingEnabled - Configure address bar editing
- ApplicationGuardUploadBlockingEnabled - Prevents files from being uploaded while in Application Guard
- AudioProcessHighPriorityEnabled - Allow the audio process to run with priority above normal on Windows
- AutoLaunchProtocolsComponentEnabled - AutoLaunch Protocols Component Enabled
- BrowserLegacyExtensionPointsBlockingEnabled - Enable browser legacy extension point blocking
- CORSNonWildcardRequestHeadersSupport - CORS non-wildcard request header support enabled
- CrossOriginWebAssemblyModuleSharingEnabled - Specifies whether WebAssembly modules can be sent cross-origin
- DisplayCapturePermissionsPolicyEnabled - Specifies whether the display-capture permissions-policy is checked or skipped
- EdgeDiscoverEnabled - Discover feature In Microsoft Edge
- EdgeEnhanceImagesEnabled - Enhance images enabled
- EdgeFollowEnabled - Enable Follow service in Microsoft Edge
- EfficiencyMode - Configure when efficiency mode should become active
- EnhanceSecurityMode - Enhance the security state in Microsoft Edge
- EnhanceSecurityModeBypassListDomains - Configure the list of domains for which enhance security mode will not be enforced
- EnhanceSecurityModeEnforceListDomains - Configure the list of domains for which enhance security mode will always be enforced
- ForceSyncTypes - Configure the list of types that are included for synchronization
- InAppSupportEnabled - In-app support Enabled
- InternetExplorerIntegrationComplexNavDataTypes - Configure whether form data and HTTP headers will be sent when entering or exiting Internet Explorer mode
- InternetExplorerModeToolbarButtonEnabled - Show the Reload in Internet Explorer mode button in the toolbar
- InternetExplorerModeTabInEdgeModeAllowed - Allow sites configured for Internet Explorer mode to open in Microsoft Edge
- InternetExplorerIntegrationWindowOpenHeightAdjustment - Configure the pixel adjustment between window.open heights sourced from IE mode pages vs. Edge mode pages
- InternetExplorerIntegrationWindowOpenWidthAdjustment - Configure the pixel adjustment between window.open widths sourced from IE mode pages vs. Edge mode pages
- IntranetFileLinksEnabled - Allow intranet zone file URL links from Microsoft Edge to open in Windows File Explorer
- MicrosoftEdgeInsiderPromotionEnabled - Microsoft Edge Insider Promotion Enabled
- [NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled]/DeployEdge/microsoft-edge-policies#newsmartscreenlibraryenabled) - Enable new SmartScreen library
- PrintPostScriptMode - Print PostScript Mode
- PrintRasterizePdfDpi - Print Rasterize PDF DPI
- PrintStickySettings - Print preview sticky settings
- RendererAppContainerEnabled - Enable renderer in app container
- SameOriginTabCaptureAllowedByOrigins - Allow Same Origin Tab capture by these origins
- SandboxExternalProtocolBlocked - Allow Microsoft Edge to block navigations to external protocols in a sandboxed iframe
- ScreenCaptureAllowedByOrigins - Allow Desktop, Window, and Tab capture by these origins
- SerialAllowAllPortsForUrls - Automatically grant sites permission to connect all serial ports
- SerialAllowUsbDevicesForUrls - utomatically grant sites permission to connect to USB serial devices
- ShadowStackCrashRollbackBehavior - Configure ShadowStack crash rollback behavior
- SharedLinksEnabled - Show links shared from Microsoft 365 apps in History
- SmartScreenDnsRequestsEnabled - Enable Microsoft Defender SmartScreen DNS requests
- TabCaptureAllowedByOrigins - Allow Tab capture by these origins
- TyposquattingCheckerEnabled - Configure Edge TyposquattingChecker
- U2fSecurityKeyApiEnabled - Allow using the deprecated U2F Security Key API
- VisualSearchEnabled - Visual search enabled
- WebSQLInThirdPartyContextEnabled - Force WebSQL in third-party contexts to be re-enabled
- WindowCaptureAllowedByOrigins - Allow Window and Tab capture by these origins