Microsoft heeft versie 98 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 98, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer een extra beveiligde modus aangebracht die apart ingeschakeld kan worden. De complete release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.