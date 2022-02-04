Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Edge 98.0.1108.43

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 98 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 98, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer een extra beveiligde modus aangebracht die apart ingeschakeld kan worden. De complete release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature updates
  • Enhance your security on the web. This is a browsing mode in Microsoft Edge where browser security takes priority, giving users an extra layer of protection when browsing the web. Administrators can apply group policies to end-user desktops (Windows, macOS, and Linux) to help protect against in-the-wild exploits (also referred to 0-days). The following group policies support this browsing mode:
  • Personalize multi-profile experiences with profile preferences for sites. Users can personalize their multi-profile experience with the ability to create a customized list of sites for automatic profile switching in Microsoft Edge.
  • Upcoming three-digit version number in user agent string. Starting with version 100, Microsoft Edge will send a three-digit version number in the User-Agent header, for example "Edg/100". Starting with Microsoft Edge 97, site owners can test this upcoming user agent string by enabling the #force-major-version-to-100 experiment flag in edge://flags to ensure their User-Agent parsing logic is robust and works as expected.
  • Deprecate WebRTC's Plan B SDP semantics. This change deprecates a legacy Session Description Protocol (SDP) dialect called Plan B. This SDP format is being replaced by the Unified Plan, which is a spec-compliant and cross-browser compatible SDP format. For more information, see the Chrome Platform Status entry PSA: Plan B should throw in M96 Beta and Stable, and PSA: Plan B throwing in Stable and Extended Deprecation Trial End Date. Requesting a Trial for RTCPeerConnection Plan B SDP Semantics allows sites to continue to use the deprecated API until version 101.
  • Overlay scrollbars added to Microsoft Edge. We've updated our scrollbars with an overlay-based design. Users can turn this feature on in edge://flags.
New Policies

Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 98.0.1108.43
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-02-2022 11:5229

04-02-2022 • 11:52

29 Linkedin

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

04-02 Microsoft Edge 98.0.1108.43 29
Reacties (29)

-Moderatie-faq
-129029+116+20+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
0turkeyhakan
4 februari 2022 12:06
Zijn er gebruikers die Edge prefereren boven Chrome?
+1SMGGM
@turkeyhakan4 februari 2022 13:16
Uit mijn persoonlijk gevoel toch liever MS dat mij volgt, dan Google.
Maar standaard gebruik ik toch veel liever Firefox.

Door de grote verscheidenheid aan geïnstalleerde plugins (voornamelijk privacy gerelateerde plugins) werken sommige sites niet. Als het een website is die ik niet vaak bezoek niet werkt, zal ik typisch Edge gebruiken om de pagina toch weer te geven.
Chrome zelf komt niet op mijn pc.

Nu Edge is wel de slechte toer op aan het gaan voor mij. Hun "hippe" tooltjes zoals prijsvergelijker of sportuitslagen horen naar mijn mening niet in een browser en zijn voor hen bedoeld om hun marktaandeel in centjes om te zetten.
Helaas heb ik wel schrik dat dit meer en meer de toekomst wordt. Kijkend naar Firefox (en zijn VPN dienst) begint dit ook de nieuwe trend te worden.
+1atthias
@SMGGM4 februari 2022 14:03
hoezo de VPN van firefox word en is volgens mij toch niet geïntegreerd in de browser?

in tegenstelling tot dit Microsoft spul
+1SMGGM
@atthias4 februari 2022 14:50
Ze tonen er wel reclame over als je een "private tab" opent.

@atthias ik begrijp natuurlijk wel dat ook Mozilla kosten heeft. Toen ze meer marktaandeel hadden was het eenvoudigere om die inkomsten te verzilveren, terwijl nu met minder marktaandeel je kost zelf grotendeels gelijk is gebleven maar je inkomen een zware slag heeft gekregen.
Mozilla moet dus andere inkomens zoeken en ze zouden het op zich een stuk agressiever doen als ze dat wouden. Ik ga hen daar dus niet voor afstraffen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SMGGM op 4 februari 2022 15:44]

+1atthias
@SMGGM4 februari 2022 15:40
op die fiets zelf heb ik daar geen moeite mee gezien ik mozilla graag wat minder zie leunen op google voor hun inkomsten maar ik snap wat je bedoelt dat word niet door iedereen gewaardeerd
+1P_Tingen
@turkeyhakan4 februari 2022 12:40
Hier nog iemand. Ik heb mijn mail al bij google en vond het wel een lekker idee om mijn webactiviteiten daar dan expliciet niet te hebben. Ik zat eerst bij Opera maar daar kon ik mijn eigen zoekmachine niet instellen en daarom ging ik op zoek naar wat anders. Net toen begon Microsoft met de nieuwe Edge en die beviel eigenlijk van begin af aan wel. Nu gebruik ik deze zowel op pc als mobiel.

Veel van de extra's die MS er in bouwt negeer ik, maar de collections zijn eigenlijk stiekem wel handig. Wat ik nog wel mis vanuit Opera is het kunnen selecteren van tekst en dat de browser dan automatisch dingen daar mee kan, bv omrekenen van bedragen in vreemde valuta of eenheden.
+1cruysen
@P_Tingen4 februari 2022 13:57
Bij opera zijn die gewoon in te stellen:
opera://settings/searchEngines

Is trouwens vrij standaard in Chromium browsers. Dus werkt vaak hetzelfde bij Edge, Chrome, Vilvaldi etc

Edit: list of chrome urls and their purpose

[Reactie gewijzigd door cruysen op 4 februari 2022 14:10]

+1afterburn
@turkeyhakan4 februari 2022 12:19
Ja. Genoeg. En ik hoor daar zelf ook bij. Edge is net zo goed of beter als Chrome, maar dan zonder Google. Gebruik het op Android, Linux en Windows, telefoon, laptop en desktop.

En nee, ik denk niet dat Microsoft heilig is, en ja, ik heb duidelijk minder problemen met Microsoft dan met Google waarbij het primaire verdienmodel om jouw data gecentraliseerd is.

En ja, ik weet dat er andere alternatieven zijn maar die vind ik of niet lekker werken of ontberen bepaalde features die ik uit pure luiheid niet wil missen (bv synchonisatie).

Edge is gewoon een prima browser die snel is, niet al te onbehoorlijk met resources omgaat (hi chrome, bye chrome) en voor mij in ieder geval gewoon goed en fijn werkt.
0dycell

@afterburn7 februari 2022 10:20
En nee, ik denk niet dat Microsoft heilig is, en ja, ik heb duidelijk minder problemen met Microsoft dan met Google waarbij het primaire verdienmodel om jouw data gecentraliseerd is.

Euuum, je weet dat Microsoft ook gewoon advertenties verkoopt? Ik heb toevallig afgelopen weekend geupdate naar Windows 11 maar de hoeveelheid ongewenste apps is schrikbarend.
Of het nu het primaire verdienmodel is of niet, je bent minimaal net zo slecht af.

Niet om Edge hoor, prima browser. Maar zet de ene advertentie boer niet boven de ander ;)
0SCS2
@dycell10 februari 2022 00:42
Hij zegt terecht dat advertenties het PRIMAIRE verdienmodel van Google zijn.
Bij MS niet.
0dycell

@SCS210 februari 2022 10:13
Wat boeit het of het PRIMAIRE verdienmodel is. Als ik af en toe iemand overhoop schiet dan ben ik niet minder erg dan iemand die het regelmatig doet. |:(
0SCS2
@dycell10 februari 2022 23:28
Gaat een beetje ver om overhoop schieten te vergelijken met een gepersonaliseerde advertentie.
Eerder een kennis af-en-toe een paar euro vraagt, om rond te komen.
Of iemand die dat de hele tijd bij al z'n vrienden primair doet, om niet te hoeven werken?
0dycell

@SCS211 februari 2022 09:18
Het is inderdaad niet een gepaste vergelijking maar Microsoft is met 15% van de advertentie markt nog steeds een reus: https://about.ads.microso...osoft-search-network-data
+1n0ss
@turkeyhakan4 februari 2022 12:20
Hier idem, vind EDGE net zo soepel wellicht wel soepeler werken dus gebruik dit zowel zakelijk als prive.
Ook netjes alle plugins beschikbaar.
+1Ginz
@turkeyhakan4 februari 2022 12:23
Ja, al is dat niet echt op basis van argumenten die specifiek in het voordeel van Edge spreken, of het nadeel van Chrome.

Ik gebruik Chrome als mijn default browser voor al mijn werkgerelateerde activiteiten en Edge voor mijn privé activiteiten. Ik weet dat je ook beide in 1 browser kan doen, maar vind dit fijner.

Daarnaast vind ik het gewoon fijn om voor bepaalde activiteiten een ander bedrijf te gebruiken. Ik deel al meer dan genoeg van mijn data met Google, dus dan deel ik andere dingen weer niet met Google, maar met Microsoft.

Beetje spreiding van mijn data. Maar, Edge is zeker een fijne browser. Er is nog niets wat mij terug heeft doen verlangen naar Chrome, Iron of Firefox.
+1ThanosReXXX
@turkeyhakan4 februari 2022 12:37
Boven Chrome misschien wel, maar in ieder geval niet boven Firefox... ;)
+1IrBaboon79
@turkeyhakan4 februari 2022 13:01
Hier nog iemand. Edge werkt als een tierelier, snel, ingebakken dus geen extra downloads, losse updateprocessen en andere Google meuk. Aanrader!
+1Kalief
@turkeyhakan4 februari 2022 14:53
Ik gebruik Edge voor alle Microsoft-gerelateerde zaken zoals Office, OneDrive, ..
0ggj87
@turkeyhakan4 februari 2022 12:23
Ik gebruik Firefox als primaire en Edge als secundaire browser
0Ortep
@turkeyhakan4 februari 2022 13:14
Zonder meer. Edge bevalt me uitstekend
0Wouterie
@turkeyhakan4 februari 2022 14:49
Yep, hier ook één!
0Tazkikamobile
@turkeyhakan5 februari 2022 08:05
Ja, liefst Edge dan opera, Firefox en chrome
0wildhagen
@turkeyhakan5 februari 2022 08:11
Ja, ik. En wij gebruiken het op onze zakelijke klant-omgevingen (van enkele honderden klanten) ook. Waar we nog Chrome gebruiken wordt dat langzamerhand uitgefaseerd en vervangen door Edge.

Edge is minder bloated dan Chrome, en een heel stuk lichter en sneller in gebruik.

Tevens kunnen we Edge veel beter beheren via de ADM-templates in een GPO dan Chrome. Tuurlijk, officieel heeft Chrome al die settings ook, maar we hebben in de praktijk daar rare dingen mee gezien, het lijkt alsof sommige settings soms simpelweg niet toegepast worden en worden genegeerd. En een uur later opeens weer wel toegepast. Dat hebben we bij Edge nog niet gezien.

Daarnaast is Edge ook stabieler dan Chrome in onze bedrijfsomgeving, het crashed minder vaak, en heeft ook minder last van vage 'hangs', waarin de browsers soms secondenlang niets doet.

En een groot voordeel van Edge voor ons is de IE Legacy modus. We hebben helaas een aantal applicaties die echt nog IE nodig hebben, vanwege bijvoorbeeld een ActiveX plugin. Dan is die modus ideaal om het toch in Edge te kunnen draaien.

En een groot voordeel van Edge boven Chrome is dat de Google-spullen er niet in zitten. Wel zo goed voor de privacy enzo.

Privé gebruik ik Edge al sinds ze op Chromium zijn overgestapt, en bevalt het me perfect.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wildhagen op 5 februari 2022 08:14]

+1joco
4 februari 2022 12:25
ahhh
eindelijk een feature die ik echt zou gebruiken:

"Personalize multi-profile experiences with profile preferences for sites. Users can personalize their multi-profile experience with the ability to create a customized list of sites for automatic profile switching in Microsoft Edge."

das echt heel handig, maar de vraag is nu hoe kan ik die nu gebruiken???

Want ik zie de setting maar ik zie geen "Add" button of zoiets dus hoe kan ik nu voor mijn beide profiles gewoon een lijst van domeinen geven waarvan ik nu al weet die wil ik altijd openen in die profile...

hier:
https://techcommunity.mic...main-for-each/m-p/1502516

hebben ze het over een "Add" button maar die is bij mij niet te vinden..
+1Ortep
@joco4 februari 2022 14:34
Kan je me ook uitleggen wat er handig aan is? Ik begrijp werkelijk niet wat ze daar zeggen.
+1joco
@Ortep4 februari 2022 17:24
ik heb 2 profile instanties van Edge, 1 is zakelijk en 1 is prive.

prive is bv dit tweakers, of andere niews sites

zakelijke instantie van Edge is bv onze jira en wiki, ook de gmail en bv github

dus als ik links krijg gepushed bv via zoom van een jira issue wil ik dat geopened hebben op mijn zakelijke Edge instantie.. (want die is daar ingelogd)
Dus ik had nu altijd geforceerd dat externe links worden geopend in het zakelijk profiel

maar als ik dus links krijg uit telegram of zo die verwijst naar tweakers gaat dat dus ook altijd naar het zakelijke profiel.

Dus nu kan ik dus (als het werkt in de huidige release van Edge, het werkt wel op de Dev build heb ik net getest, dan zie ik een "toevoegen" knop) bij mijn zakelijke instantie gewoon heel veel zakelijke urls in geven dus die gaan altijd daar naar toe, en de rest zeg ik default naar prive profiel.
+1akwman
5 februari 2022 15:33
Sinds een jaar of 2 van Chrome afgestapt op Edge.. Merkte gelijk dat mijn system minder hard moest werken..(oude laptop 16gb ram) en nooit meer omgekeken, wel eens tussendoor Brave, Firefox en Vivaldi nog geprobeerd maar Edge was tog net iets rustiger (fans). Daarnaast gebruik ik Epic voor als ik op SkyF1 wat wilt zien zonder geo-location problemen (build in "vpn")
0cazzie
4 februari 2022 12:12
Ja absoluut, edge is een fijne browser.
0BliebBlop
5 februari 2022 21:41
Is het aan te bevelen om bij Edge de Edge-extensies te gebruiken, of het bij de Chrome-extensies te houden?
Is er verschil in extensie-onderhoud en funktionaliteit?

Groeten

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

