Software-update: OPNsense 22.1

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.1 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 22.1 released

For more than 7 years now, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing.

22.1, nicknamed "Observant Owl", features the upgrade to FreeBSD 13, switch to logging supporting RFC 5424 with severity filtering, improved tunable sysctl value integration, faster boot sequence and interface initiation and dynamic IPv6 host alias support amongst others.

On the flip side major operating system changes bear risk for regression and feature removal, e.g. no longer supporting insecure cryptography in the kernel for IPsec and switching the Realtek vendor driver back to its FreeBSD counterpart which does not yet support the newer 2.5G models. Circular logging support has also been removed. Make sure to read the known issues and limitations below before attempting to upgrade.

OPNsense

Versienummer 22.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-01-2022 18:08
28 • submitter: valhalla77

27-01-2022 • 18:08

Submitter: valhalla77

Bron: OPNsense

Reacties (28)

+2valhalla77
27 januari 2022 18:21
Voor diegene die willen updaten. Je zult eerst 21.7.8 als update krijgen voordat je naar 22.1 kunt. Hou ook rekening, dit is een major upgrade qua OS. Je gaat van hardeningBSD 12 naar FreeBSD 13. Dus rollback naar de oude versie zal geen eenvoudig klusje zijn.
+1Gijs007
@valhalla7727 januari 2022 19:16
Waarom zijn ze overgestapt op FreeBSD? Een van de onderscheidende features ten opzichte van Pfsense was juist het gebruik van HardenedBSD, die veiliger zou zijn.
+1Z80
@Gijs00727 januari 2022 20:27
HardenedBSD wordt onderhouden door 1 persoon. FreeBSD door een hele groep.
Dat is ook de reden waarom pfsense al is overgestapt. Dit gaat helaas wel ten koste van een stukje veiligheid. Bij beide *sense versies.
+1valhalla77
@Z8027 januari 2022 20:29
zover ik weet heeft PFSense nooit gebruik gemaakt van HardenedBSD. Dit was een uniek feature van OPNSense.


edit: Typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door valhalla77 op 27 januari 2022 20:33]

+1InflatableMouse
@valhalla7727 januari 2022 18:55
Ik denk heel eenvoudig eigenlijk.

Backup dump maken, lokaal opslaan. Upgraden.

Wil je terug, herinstallatie is binnen enkele minuten gedaan. xml restoren. Reboot. Klaar.

Mis ik iets?
+1Jerie
@InflatableMouse27 januari 2022 18:57
Of een snapshot van ZFS of je VM als je die features gebruikt.
0InflatableMouse
@Jerie28 januari 2022 09:49
Voor opnsense weet ik het niet zeker, maar op pfsense werkt dat niet goed omdat de root pool snapshot feature niet in zfs zit op pfsense (en waarschijnlijk/vermoedelijk ook niet in opnsense?).

Je kan daarom alleen een snapshot van een volume maken, maar er zijn geen boot environments of snapshots mogelijk van je root pool.

Maar wederom, ik kan dit mis hebben, de laatste keer dat ik er naar keek zat het er niet in. Het zou voor mij wel een reden zijn om over te stappen.

Snapshots van een VM kan wel natuurlijk, ik ging uit van een fysieke installatie. Dat heeft ook mijn persoonlijke voorkeur, ik draai pfsense op een low power machine, zoals een zotac ci323.
+1valhalla77
@InflatableMouse27 januari 2022 20:27
Nee, dat klopt wel. Een rollback binnen OPNsense zal trickier zijn daar doelde ik op. Als je een Snapshot/clone/nieuwe install met config restore zal het allemaal wel los lopen.
+2rschu68
29 januari 2022 12:53
Woww die update ging smooth.. let wel even op als je realtek ethernet drivers hebt..
… en een backup oude config (xml)

Ik denk max 5 minuten bij mij
Intel(R) Celeron(R) N4100 CPU @ 1.10GHz (4 cores, 4 threads)

The Realtek vendor driver is no longer bundled with the updated FreeBSD kernel. If unsure whether FreeBSD 13 supports your Realtek NIC please install the os-realtek-re plugin prior to upgrading to retain operability of your NICs.
0EasyRonny
@rschu6829 januari 2022 16:56
@rschu68
Dank voor deze reply, want inderdaad ik constateerde dit ook en ben uit nood overgestap op een intel kaart.
+1Walluz
27 januari 2022 20:28
Hoop dat er nog een keer ARM ondersteuning komt :-).
+1Maurits van Baerle
@Walluz27 januari 2022 20:42
Aangezien ze nu gebruik maken van FreeBSD 13 (waar ARM een tier 1 architectuur is) zal dat nu een stuk makkelijker gaan.
+1turboproc
@Walluz27 januari 2022 20:48
Zo iets: https://personalbsd.org/?page_id=2
0Walluz
@turboproc27 januari 2022 21:02
ohw dat is nog eens een mooi linkje dankjewel :-D
0jpbeltman
@Walluz31 januari 2022 17:04
Al succes gehad?

Ik ben de afgelopen dagen bezig geweest met een port voort rpi 4b, tot zover geen succes. Wel telkens een stap dichterbij; de afgelopen 6 uur is m’n pi bezig geweest met compilen en lijkt telkens een stap verder te komen, hetzelfde geldt voor het proces op een x64 machine.

Hoor het graag als het iemand al is gelukt! De afgelopen maanden is er al veel vooruitgang geboekt lijkt het
+1MrEd79
27 januari 2022 20:13
Ik zit de denk om een clean install te doen op een tweede (identieke) machine. Kan ik daarna de config xml gewoon inlezen en wordt deze dan geconverteerd?
+1Melones
@MrEd7927 januari 2022 21:43
Als je maar minimaal even veel eth interfaces hebt. Maar je zei al identieke machine.
+1puresurvailance
28 januari 2022 09:03
Is er nog enig perceptief op een soort pfBlockering plug-in voor OPN-sense?
Ik ben hierom afgehaakt destijds en weer terug naar pfSense.
+1geenwindows
@puresurvailance28 januari 2022 11:28
met Unbound en GeoIP alliases kun je wel de nodige voor elkaar krijgen wat pfblockNG doet
0Mich
@puresurvailance28 januari 2022 11:15
Unbound kan je ervoor gebruiken met blocklist of gewoon Adguard draaien en je DNS er naar toesturen.
0EverLast2002
@puresurvailance28 januari 2022 16:06
Ik had dezelfde reden om destijds niet over te stappen van pfSense naar OPNsense,
maar met de DNSCrypt-Proxy plug-in heb je (bijna) hetzelfde resultaat (inclusief een DNSBList met o.a. Steven Black en YoYo).
+1dycell

27 januari 2022 19:17
Props voor dit Nederlandse initiatief. Dat mag wel even benoemd worden O+
0Ghandi
28 januari 2022 10:04
Ik heb OPNsense even geïnstalleerd op een VPS bij TransIP, gewoon om een beeld te krijgen (naast PFSense), maar ik ben heel even gestrand bij het kunnen benaderen van de web interface aan de WAN kant.

Heeft iemand hier (Command line) een trucje voor?

By the way, OPNSense kan je op een schone FreeBSD install installeren via de volgende methode: https://github.com/opnsense/update/blob/master/README.md
0Rolfie
@Ghandi28 januari 2022 18:31
dirty truck op de cli pfctl -d en dan snel via de webinterface aanpassingen doen, zodat je dit veilig neer zet.
0Ghandi
@Rolfie28 januari 2022 19:57
pfctl-d had ik al geprobeerd. Dat werkt ook bij pfSense.

Heb het ondertussen ook al gevonden. In plaats van een publiek IP adres hing het LAN ip adres aan vtnet0.
Dan gaat het nooit werken.

Iets van snel even iets proberen en niet goed lezen. Bedankt voor de feedback.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

