Versie 5.9.3 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes to existing features Enable Language Interpretation by default

Account owners and admins can enable the Language Interpretation feature by default when scheduling Zoom meetings. Previously, when scheduling a new meeting, the Language Interpretation feature was always off by default. New and enhanced features General features Additional MSI/PLIST/GPO/MDM options Require client or app authentication when joining a webinar - EnforceAppSignInToJoinForWebinar

Disabled by default, this requires the desktop client or mobile app to be signed in to a Zoom account to join any webinars. If the host requires specific authentication, the user joining will have to pass that specific authentication check as well. Require authentication when joining a webinar - EnforceSignInToJoinForWebinar

Disabled by default, this requires attendees to be signed in to a Zoom account to join any webinars. Attendees can be signed-in on the web portal when joining through the join URL, or on the desktop client or mobile app directly. If the host requires specific authentication, the user joining will have to pass that specific authentication check as well. Require post-meeting virtual background auto-reversal - EnableAutoReverseVirtualBkgnd

Disabled by default, this enforces the use of the post-meeting virtual background auto-reversal setting, which is controlled by account admins. Disable use of Meeting Reactions - DisableMeetingReactions

Disabled by default, this option disables the use of reactions for any meetings hosted or joined by this device. Disable use of Non-verbal feedback - DisableNonVerbalFeedback

Disabled by default, this option disables the use of non-verbal feedback for any meetings hosted or joined by this device. Require hardware acceleration to optimize video sharing - EnableHardwareOptimizeVideoSharing

Enabled by default, this controls the state of the Use hardware acceleration to optimize video sharing option, found under the Advanced section of the Share Screen settings tab. Require low-light video setting - EnableLightAdaption

Disabled by default, this controls the state of the Adjust for low light video setting. Set low-light video setting to Auto/Manual - EnableAutoLightAdaption

Enabled by default, but dependent on the state of EnableLightAdaption, this option controls if the low-light video setting is set to Auto (enabled) or Manual (disabled). The manual option provides a slider control to adjust how much to compensate for low-light, whereas Auto will adjust this automatically.

Meeting/webinar features Enhanced registrant authentication option

Allows hosts to require webinar and meeting registrants be signed-in to the Zoom account associated with the email they registered to join this session with. If trying to join without being signed-in or signed-in with the wrong account, they will be notified and given the option to sign-in or switch account. Additional Blur Background enablement methods

Users can quickly blur their backgrounds, without needing to access their Zoom client settings. The Blur My Background option is available from the start/stop video menu in the main toolbar, the 3-dot menu on the user’s video tile, and by clicking anywhere on your video image. The option is also available on the self-preview screen before the user enters a meeting. Post-meeting virtual background auto-reversal

Users can select and use any virtual background before or during any Zoom meeting. However, after the meeting is over, the user's background will be automatically changed to a default virtual background chosen by the admin.

Meeting features Create, remove, rename breakout rooms after launch

Breakout rooms no longer need to be closed in order to rename or add/remove additional rooms. Account owners and admins can enable the ability for hosts to create, remove, and rename breakout rooms while they are open and in use. This feature requires client version 5.9.0 or higher and must be enabled by Zoom. Add video to waiting room

Account owners, admins, and users can add a video when customizing the appearance of the waiting room in the web portal. Participants in the Waiting Room are able to view the video while they wait for the host to allow them into the meeting. This feature requires client version 5.7.3 or higher and is available for all paid accounts.

Zoom Apps features Collaborate with Zoom Apps

The host can invite other meeting participants to collaborate on supported Zoom Apps, allowing them to work together directly in the Zoom App. This is similar to standard screen sharing, but collaboration allows for direct interaction with the document or project, rather than annotation on use of remote control. Zoom Apps supporting this feature will be available soon.

Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue regarding inaccurate call status on call monitoring

Resolved an issue regarding removed imported contacts

Resolved an issue regarding a link to the Settings page in the web portal not accounting for a vanity URL

Resolved an issue regarding the Slow/Fast update cadence option being removed from IT installed desktop clients

Resolved an issue regarding the join different meetings simultaneously on desktop feature not working properly

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding slides not advancing for viewers

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding no video preview when using external cameras

Resolved an issue regarding mirror video not functioning properly during an immersive view

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding the Receive Queue Calls toggle not being visible when there are more than 25 call queues

Resolved an issue regarding the MSI MuteVoIPWhenJoinMeeting option

Resolved an issue regarding an inaccurate error message when trying to pair with a nearby Zoom Room

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding crashes when selecting a file or virtual background

Resolved an issue regarding joining an OnZoom lobby on Windows 8