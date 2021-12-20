Versie 15.30 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. Sinds versie 15.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

RJ TextEd version 15.30

It is now possible to run an external script from a local script using e.g. NodeJS. It should be possible to run any type of script, including JScript, VBScript, PHP, Python ...

The function "RunScript" has been added to the ScriptUtils object.

RunScript(sCommand, sScript, sInputText: String): String; Example { // Run a JavaScript using NodeJS var s = Document.SelText; var sz = "Node"; var sc = "c:\\Users\\Me\\Documents\\Source\\JavaScript\

umsort.js"; var sr = ScriptUtils.RunScript(sz,sc,s); Document.SelText = sr; }

Made visual changes to all dialog windows throughout the application. In some dialogs more than others. The goal was to give them a more modern look and feel.

There are some minor changes in other places as well.

Made it possible to save the current sort options using a name.

Error messages should be displayed with all search operations if an error occur. The "Abort" button in the search progress dialog should work as expected now (only displayed if the search takes some time to complete).

Made it possible to close or open all panels in options with two buttons located at the search field.

Session issue with document views.

Open template file.

Some issues when creating new document.

Rare open file issue.

Convert HTML to text.

Offline - Beautify HTML (Tidy).

Wordwrap issues.

List text clip folder using keyboard shortcut.

Fixed a few issues in the text clips panel.

TclTk Code Explorer issue.

Other minor issues found and reported by email.

RJ TextEd version 15.23

The program can sometimes "hang" when e.g. reading a remote directory list. This usually happens when trying to connect to the site. I've added a read timeout of 10 seconds, so if the read fails - you wont have to kill the program.

The application is compiled and built using an updated version of Delphi. I also updated several components.

Made several minor changes. Fixed some theme and high DPI issues ...

Toggle column mode when using an alternative font.

Edit language server (LSP) settings.

Possible wordwarp issue.

Many other minor issues.

RJ TextEd version 15.22

Strange display issue in search window when not using a theme.

RJ TextEd version 15.21

HTML tags should be highlighted when selected, and regarded as "whole words".

Added a few new actions and menu items.

Format JSON menu.

Shift + Alt + Down / Up / Left / Right should work now.