Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 91.4.1

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 91.4.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 91 is onder meer een waarschuwing toegevoegd wanneer er een e-mail naar een mogelijk niet-bestaand adres wordt gestuurd, of als er te veel adressen op de publieke adresregel staan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor CardDAV en er is een native client voor een Mac uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-processor. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixes
  • Attachments that should open in Thunderbird, such as ICS attachments, offered to save the file instead
  • Saving attachments from IMAP accounts where usernames contained special characters failed
  • Temporary files created for forwarded attachments sometimes had the wrong extension
  • S/MIME signatures were shown as invalid by Outlook
  • URL input boxes on content tabs erroneously displayed a search glass icon on macOS
  • Message bars (such as content blocking) did not use high contrast theme colors
  • Some messages with autocrypt headers loaded slowly, causing Thunderbird to hang
  • Server hostnames were cut-off in the account manager
  • Account Setup did not support non-ASCII characters in passwords
  • Account Setup did not always retain set values
  • Virtual folders did not retain folder selection when a folder name contained non-ASCII characters
  • Messages saved as "html" or "eml" did not include message headers
  • "Private web page" field was not included when exporting a contact to a vCard
  • Addons were still active after restarting Thunderbird in troubleshooting mode with "disable all addons" checked
  • FileLink attachments did not always display the FileLink provider's icon
  • FileLink privacy notifications persisted in the compose window after removing all FileLink attachments
  • "Loading" icon remained after a FileLink upload failed
  • Lengthy event names for multiday events did not wrap
  • Various theme and UX improvements
  • Various security fixes

Mozilla Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer Thunderbird 91.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 20-12-2021 08:1618

20-12-2021 • 08:16

18 Linkedin

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

10-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.7.0 15
06-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.6.2 16
16-02 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.6.1 5
09-02 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.6.0 0
25-01 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.5.1 7
11-01 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.5.0 18
20-12 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.4.1 18
08-12 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.4.0 6
19-11 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.3.2 11
16-11 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.3.1 9
Meer historie

Reacties (18)

0Blasterxp
20 december 2021 14:22
Lijkt mij toch meer een simpele client voor IMAP en POP3 bussen. Geen volwaardige vervangen van de samenwerkingstool Outlook (met gedeelde mailboxen, exchange connector, en gedeelde agenda's).

Klopt dat nog?
+2bvdbos
@Blasterxp20 december 2021 18:52
"samenwerkingstool met gedeelde mailboxen en gedeelde agenda's" zijn server-side dingen of, in geval van outlook, de combi van server en client-side. Als je outlook gebruikt op een andere mailserver dan heb je ook een kalere client. Thunderbird heeft ook een exchange-connector (https://addons.thunderbir...nderbird/user/owl-beonex/) en via bijvoorbeeld Sogo heb je meer dan bij Outlook : https://www.sogo.nu/support.html#/documentation en downloads: SOGo 5.3.0
0MikeyV
@Blasterxp20 december 2021 14:36
Je moet er inderdaad geen wonderen van verwachten à la Outlook. Het is m.i. ook geen volwaardige vervanger voor MacOS Mail (zie https://www.thunderbird.net/nl/features/). Er zit wel een ingebouwde agenda in, die je kunt gebruiken voor Google Agenda maar hoe goed dat werkt; ik heb geen idee want ik gebruik het niet.

Ik zie het zelf als een prima app om Gmail te gebruiken, los van het andere mail-account dat ik gebruik zodat er geen informatielek is tussen die accounts.
+1Tyrian
20 december 2021 11:10
Ik heb 3x gecontroleerd op updates, maar mijn Thunderbird 91.4.0 vindt dat hij up-to-date is en download geen update.
+1ggj87
@Tyrian20 december 2021 12:03
91.4.1 staat nog niet op de site. Wellicht ingetrokken?
+1Toff
@Tyrian20 december 2021 18:53
Komend van 91.3 kreeg ik 91.4.1 zojuist keurig aangeboden via HELP > ABOUT.
+1TheMoonMan0
20 december 2021 09:00
update die Thunderbird eigenlijk zichzelf of moet je updates manueel installeren?
+1Napo
@TheMoonMan020 december 2021 09:13
Afhankelijk van je voorkeuren. Geen idee wat de standaard is maar je kan hem in ieder geval instellen dat hij automatisch updates installeert of dat je zelf de keuze maakt om updates te installeren.
+1Klojum
20 december 2021 13:39
Bij Ubuntu Linux 20.04 moet je de PPA installeren: sudo add-apt-repository ppa:mozillateam/ppa . Even updaten/upgraden en klaar. Vanaf Ubuntu 21.10 wordt de nieuwste Thunderbird vanzelf al geïnstalleerd.
+1Friemel
20 december 2021 18:06
Inmiddels lukt updaten nu wel. Beetje vertraging.
+1Mr777
20 december 2021 21:52
Mijn versie onder Linux is 78.14.0, en die krijgt altijd automatisch zijn updates binnen via de update manager. Toch kan ik blijkbaar op de site van Mozilla versie 91 downloaden? Ik snap er niets meer van. Het liefst zou ik de updates gewoon verder laten binnenkomen via de update manager, maar deze achterstand lijkt me nogal groot.
0ari2asem
20 december 2021 09:06
handmatig via HELP >> ABOUT
0joker1977
@ari2asem20 december 2021 09:50
Werkt hier (nog) niet : Ik blijf steken op 91.4.0 (64-bit) en de melding "Thunderbird is up to date".
+1ggj87
@joker197720 december 2021 10:14
Dan zou ik hem downloaden via de site en zo updaten

Edit: hmm, hij staat nog niet op de site zie ik. Raar dat 'ie dan hier wel wordt gemeld

[Reactie gewijzigd door ggj87 op 20 december 2021 10:16]

+1Master FX
@ggj8720 december 2021 10:34
Krijg hem ook nog niet in het about venster te zien
+1Robtimus
@ggj8720 december 2021 14:12
Als je een afzonderlijke downloadlink kopieert en de versie daarin handmatig aanpast dan werkt het wel. Dus of deze versie is ingetrokken, of de site is nog niet up-to-date (en ook de in-app check).
0stijnos1991
21 december 2021 11:55
Hele fijne mail client! Ook de PGP ondersteuning is iets wat redelijk goed in elkaar zit en makkelijk werkt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

