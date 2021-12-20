De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 91.4.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 91 is onder meer een waarschuwing toegevoegd wanneer er een e-mail naar een mogelijk niet-bestaand adres wordt gestuurd, of als er te veel adressen op de publieke adresregel staan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor CardDAV en er is een native client voor een Mac uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-processor. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Fixes
- Attachments that should open in Thunderbird, such as ICS attachments, offered to save the file instead
- Saving attachments from IMAP accounts where usernames contained special characters failed
- Temporary files created for forwarded attachments sometimes had the wrong extension
- S/MIME signatures were shown as invalid by Outlook
- URL input boxes on content tabs erroneously displayed a search glass icon on macOS
- Message bars (such as content blocking) did not use high contrast theme colors
- Some messages with autocrypt headers loaded slowly, causing Thunderbird to hang
- Server hostnames were cut-off in the account manager
- Account Setup did not support non-ASCII characters in passwords
- Account Setup did not always retain set values
- Virtual folders did not retain folder selection when a folder name contained non-ASCII characters
- Messages saved as "html" or "eml" did not include message headers
- "Private web page" field was not included when exporting a contact to a vCard
- Addons were still active after restarting Thunderbird in troubleshooting mode with "disable all addons" checked
- FileLink attachments did not always display the FileLink provider's icon
- FileLink privacy notifications persisted in the compose window after removing all FileLink attachments
- "Loading" icon remained after a FileLink upload failed
- Lengthy event names for multiday events did not wrap
- Various theme and UX improvements
- Various security fixes