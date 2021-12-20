De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 91.4.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 91 is onder meer een waarschuwing toegevoegd wanneer er een e-mail naar een mogelijk niet-bestaand adres wordt gestuurd, of als er te veel adressen op de publieke adresregel staan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor CardDAV en er is een native client voor een Mac uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-processor. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixes Attachments that should open in Thunderbird, such as ICS attachments, offered to save the file instead

Saving attachments from IMAP accounts where usernames contained special characters failed

Temporary files created for forwarded attachments sometimes had the wrong extension

S/MIME signatures were shown as invalid by Outlook

URL input boxes on content tabs erroneously displayed a search glass icon on macOS

Message bars (such as content blocking) did not use high contrast theme colors

Some messages with autocrypt headers loaded slowly, causing Thunderbird to hang

Server hostnames were cut-off in the account manager

Account Setup did not support non-ASCII characters in passwords

Account Setup did not always retain set values

Virtual folders did not retain folder selection when a folder name contained non-ASCII characters

Messages saved as "html" or "eml" did not include message headers

"Private web page" field was not included when exporting a contact to a vCard

Addons were still active after restarting Thunderbird in troubleshooting mode with "disable all addons" checked

FileLink attachments did not always display the FileLink provider's icon

FileLink privacy notifications persisted in the compose window after removing all FileLink attachments

"Loading" icon remained after a FileLink upload failed

Lengthy event names for multiday events did not wrap

Various theme and UX improvements

Various security fixes