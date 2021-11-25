Versie 9.2.10 van Drupal is uitgekomen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Drupal bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. In versie 9.2.10 zijn de Symfony-componenten bijgewerkt naar versie 4.4.35.

This is a patch (bugfix) release of Drupal 9 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 9. Drupal 9.2.x will receive security coverage until June 2022 when Drupal 9.4.0 is released. If you are upgrading from Drupal 8, read upgrading a Drupal 8 site to Drupal 9, 9.0.0 release notes, and the 9.2.0 release notes before upgrading to this release.

Regardless of which version you choose now, features will only be added to Drupal 9 minor releases, so plan to adopt Drupal 9 as soon as possible so that you can easily update to Drupal 9.2 and later.

This release updates Symfony components to 4.4.35 (where applicable). Note that the Symfony CVE fixed by 4.4.35 does not affect Drupal core, so this is being released as a regular patch release.