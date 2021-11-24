Software-update: EZ CD Audio Converter 9.5.2

EZ CD Audio Converter logo (75 pix) Poikosoft heeft versie 9.5.2 van EZ CD Audio Converter uitgebracht. EZ CD Audio Converter is een alles-in-een-programma voor het rippen, bewerken en converteren van audiobestanden en kan daarnaast ook worden gebruikt om cd's en dvd's te branden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor alle bekende audioformaten, waaronder mp3, aac, he aac, Dolby Pulse, Apple Lossless, flac, Vorbis, Opus en Windows Media Audio. Een licentie kost vier tientjes en het programma kan drie weken worden geprobeerd. Sinds versie 9.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 9.5.2:
  • Audio engine
    • Added 7.1 and 6.1 output
    • Improved downmixing from 7.1 and 6.1
  • EBU R128 Normalization / ReplayGain calculation
    • Improved for multichannel
  • Metadata
    • MPEG-4 ISO file format [ .m4a ]
      • Read 'Compilation' tag value (previously the file was marked as Part of Compilation if the 'Compilation' tag just existed)
    • AAC [ .m4a ]
      • Detect AAC-LC <= 24 kHz with the correct sample rate (previously AAC-LC <= 24 kHz was detected with 2 x samplerate
      • Correctly detect HE-AAC Mono files when the M4A file format channels (incorrectly) set to Stereo
  • User interface
    • File info now shows sample rate with 3 decimals (e.g. 22.050 or 44.100 kHz) (previously 22.1 or 44.1 kHz)
  • Codec updates
    • AAC decoder [ .m4a .aac ]
      • Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
      • Support additional AAC multichannel signaling (ISO/IEC 14496-3:2009/Amd 4:2013) (6.1, 7.1 rear)
      • Decode AAC-LC <= 24 kHz with the correct sample rate while still retaining backward compatibility with implicit SBR signaling (previously AAC-LC <= 24 kHz was decoded with 2 x samplerate for possible implicit SBR/HE-AAC signaling)
      • Correctly decode HE-AAC Mono files with M4A file format channels (incorrectly) set to Stereo
    • Fraunhofer IIS AAC [ Pro ] encoder
      • Added 7.1
      • Reworked CBR output format configurations
    • Fraunhofer IIS xHE-AAC [ Pro ] encoder
      • Support more sample rates with low bitrate encoding modes
    • Apple AAC encoder
      • Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
      • New improved configuration
    • Fraunhofer FDK AAC encoder
      • Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
      • New calibrated VBR modes for 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
      • Reworked CBR mode configurations
    • FLAC encoder/decoder
      • Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
    • Vorbis encoder/decoder
      • Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
      • New improved encoder configuration
      • New encoder settings for CBR/ABR
    • Opus encoder/decoder
      • Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
      • New improved encoder configuration
      • New bitrate settings
    • MP3 encoder
      • New simpler encoder configuration
      • All modes automatically set to highest encoding quality
    • Apple Lossless ALAC encoder/decoder
      • Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
    • Exhale Extended HE-AAC encoder
      • Updated to v1.1.8.1
      • Reworked configuration
    • Monkey's Audio [ APE ] encoder/decoder
      • Updated to v7.15
      • Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
    • WavPack encoder
      • Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
    • AC3 encoder
      • Added 5.0
      • Reworked configuration
      • Removed unsupported sample rates from the configuration
    • Windows Media Audio [ WMA ] encoder
      • Added 7.1
    • AIFF file format
      • Added 7.1, 6.1 and 5.0
    • WAV file format
      • Added 7.1, 6.1 and 5.0
    • Wave64 file format
      • Added 7.1, 6.1 and 5.0
    • TTA encoder/decoder
      • Added 7.1
    • Musepack encoder
      • Updated configuration estimated bitrates list
    • AU file format
      • Added 7.1
    • Raw PCM writer
      • Added 7.1

  • Note: Previously configurated encoder settings may reset to default settings with this update (due encoder configuration updates). Encoder settings can be easily reconfigured.

Changes in version 9.5.1:
  • Updated the previous version change row/column navigation 'Ctrl + Left/Right/Up/Down' to 'Alt + Left/Right/Up/Down' in track/file lists ('Ctrl + Left/Right/Up/Down' reserved for edit control cursor movement)
  • Improved audio engine multichannel support
    • Improved >8ch/7.1/6.1 downmixing (to 5.1/5.0/Quad/Stereo/Mono)
    • Minor tuning on mixing matrices
  • Fixed Apple AAC encoder (available if iTunes is installed) (got broken in previous update)

Versienummer 9.5.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Poikosoft
Download https://www.poikosoft.com/download
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-11-2021 18:278

24-11-2021 • 18:27

8 Linkedin

Bron: Poikosoft

Update-historie

05-02 EZ CD Audio Converter 10.0 11
15-01 EZ CD Audio Converter 9.5.3 1
24-11 EZ CD Audio Converter 9.5.2 8
15-09 EZ CD Audio Converter 9.5 0
08-'21 EZ CD Audio Converter 9.4 1
05-'21 EZ CD Audio Converter 9.3.2 2
04-'21 EZ CD Audio Converter 9.3 0
12-'20 EZ CD Audio Converter 9.2 5
09-'20 EZ CD Audio Converter 9.1.6 5
08-'20 EZ CD Audio Converter 9.1.5 9
Meer historie

Lees meer

EZ CD Audio Converter

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1807+16+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Zordon23
24 november 2021 22:40
Ik heb deze software gebruikt voor het digitaliseren van mijn cd kast. Hiermee heb ik alle cd’s in de volle kwaliteit zonder abonnement. Heel tevreden van. Ook voor het in bulk omzetten van flac naar mp3 voor in de wagen is een fluitje van een cent.
+1ElayZ
25 november 2021 00:16
Vroeger regelmatig gebruikt maar geen idee dat het nog bestond. Super handig tooltje dit!
0kleijn1985
24 november 2021 19:58
//grapjas modus aan//
Ik pak gauw mijn nieuw gekochte cd om een backup te maken!
//grapjas modus uit//

:+ kan me bijna niet voorstellen dat voor dit soort software nog een markt is
+1Kn1ghtHarvey
@kleijn198524 november 2021 20:14
Nu gebruik ik zelf niet deze software maar gebruik ik 'Exact Audio Copy'. Ik heb een redelijke collectie aan lastig verkrijgbare CD's die ook nergens online staan. Zonder software zoals dit zullen deze CD's langzaam volledig verdwijnen, het behoud van zulke CD's en de audio files hiervan vind ik zelf dan ook zeer belangrijk. Hiermee heb je dan in ieder geval nog een backup van de CD op je computer staan.
+1zordaz
@Kn1ghtHarvey25 november 2021 00:24
Exact Audio Copy kun je inderdaad beter gebruiken dan deze tool. Op zich is deze niet slecht hoor, maar er zit nog steeds geen AccurateRip ondersteuning in.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 25 november 2021 00:26]

+1Misha1994
@kleijn198524 november 2021 20:46
Kon ik mij ooit ook niet voorstellen, maar ik ben fervent CD verzamelaar dus dit soort software is voor mij een godsend. 8)7

Kijk eens voor de kloterij op https://www.discogs.com/, dan zul je zien dat de markt voor CD's springlevend is...

...en soms kneiterduur, waar ben ik in godsnaam aan begonnen...?
+1maniac2003
@kleijn198524 november 2021 21:26
Afgelopen week deze tool nog gebruikt voor wat kopieën voor iemand. Dus ben blij dat de software nog steeds onderhouden wordt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee