Poikosoft heeft versie 9.5.2 van EZ CD Audio Converter uitgebracht. EZ CD Audio Converter is een alles-in-een-programma voor het rippen, bewerken en converteren van audiobestanden en kan daarnaast ook worden gebruikt om cd's en dvd's te branden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor alle bekende audioformaten, waaronder mp3, aac, he aac, Dolby Pulse, Apple Lossless, flac, Vorbis, Opus en Windows Media Audio. Een licentie kost vier tientjes en het programma kan drie weken worden geprobeerd. Sinds versie 9.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 9.5.2:
Changes in version 9.5.1:
- Audio engine
- Added 7.1 and 6.1 output
- Improved downmixing from 7.1 and 6.1
- EBU R128 Normalization / ReplayGain calculation
- Improved for multichannel
- Metadata
- MPEG-4 ISO file format [ .m4a ]
- Read 'Compilation' tag value (previously the file was marked as Part of Compilation if the 'Compilation' tag just existed)
- AAC [ .m4a ]
- Detect AAC-LC <= 24 kHz with the correct sample rate (previously AAC-LC <= 24 kHz was detected with 2 x samplerate
- Correctly detect HE-AAC Mono files when the M4A file format channels (incorrectly) set to Stereo
- User interface
- File info now shows sample rate with 3 decimals (e.g. 22.050 or 44.100 kHz) (previously 22.1 or 44.1 kHz)
- Codec updates
- AAC decoder [ .m4a .aac ]
- Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
- Support additional AAC multichannel signaling (ISO/IEC 14496-3:2009/Amd 4:2013) (6.1, 7.1 rear)
- Decode AAC-LC <= 24 kHz with the correct sample rate while still retaining backward compatibility with implicit SBR signaling (previously AAC-LC <= 24 kHz was decoded with 2 x samplerate for possible implicit SBR/HE-AAC signaling)
- Correctly decode HE-AAC Mono files with M4A file format channels (incorrectly) set to Stereo
- Fraunhofer IIS AAC [ Pro ] encoder
- Added 7.1
- Reworked CBR output format configurations
- Fraunhofer IIS xHE-AAC [ Pro ] encoder
- Support more sample rates with low bitrate encoding modes
- Apple AAC encoder
- Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
- New improved configuration
- Fraunhofer FDK AAC encoder
- Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
- New calibrated VBR modes for 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
- Reworked CBR mode configurations
- FLAC encoder/decoder
- Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
- Vorbis encoder/decoder
- Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
- New improved encoder configuration
- New encoder settings for CBR/ABR
- Opus encoder/decoder
- Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
- New improved encoder configuration
- New bitrate settings
- MP3 encoder
- New simpler encoder configuration
- All modes automatically set to highest encoding quality
- Apple Lossless ALAC encoder/decoder
- Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
- Exhale Extended HE-AAC encoder
- Updated to v1.1.8.1
- Reworked configuration
- Monkey's Audio [ APE ] encoder/decoder
- Updated to v7.15
- Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
- WavPack encoder
- Added 7.1, 6.1, 5.0
- AC3 encoder
- Added 5.0
- Reworked configuration
- Removed unsupported sample rates from the configuration
- Windows Media Audio [ WMA ] encoder
- Added 7.1
- AIFF file format
- Added 7.1, 6.1 and 5.0
- WAV file format
- Added 7.1, 6.1 and 5.0
- Wave64 file format
- Added 7.1, 6.1 and 5.0
- TTA encoder/decoder
- Added 7.1
- Musepack encoder
- Updated configuration estimated bitrates list
- AU file format
- Added 7.1
- Raw PCM writer
- Added 7.1
-
Note: Previously configurated encoder settings may reset to default settings with this update (due encoder configuration updates). Encoder settings can be easily reconfigured.
- Updated the previous version change row/column navigation '
Ctrl+
Left/
Right/
Up/
Down' to '
Alt+
Left/
Right/
Up/
Down' in track/file lists ('
Ctrl+
Left/
Right/
Up/
Down' reserved for edit control cursor movement)
- Improved audio engine multichannel support
- Improved >8ch/7.1/6.1 downmixing (to 5.1/5.0/Quad/Stereo/Mono)
- Minor tuning on mixing matrices
- Fixed Apple AAC encoder (available if iTunes is installed) (got broken in previous update)