Software-update: Microsoft Edge 96.0.1054.29

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 96 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 96, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in het highlighten in de pdf-viewer. Verder detecteert het typosquatting en zal het daarvoor een waarschuwing geven, werkt de spellchecker nu ook in de immersive reader en kan het wiskundige problemen oplossen door er een foto van te maken. De complete release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature updates
  • Cloud Site List Management for IE mode in Public Preview. Cloud Site List Management lets you manage your site lists for IE mode in the cloud without needing an on-premises infrastructure to host your organization's site list. You can access the Cloud Site List Management feature using the Microsoft Edge Site Lists experience in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. To learn more, see the Cloud Site List Management for IE mode (Public Preview) article.
  • Improved handoff between IE mode and the modern browser. Starting with this version of Microsoft Edge, navigations between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer mode will include form data and additional HTTP headers. Referrer headers, post data, forms data, and request methods will be forwarded correctly across the two experiences. You can specify which data types should be included using the InternetExplorerIntegrationComplexNavDataTypes policy. For more information, see this FAQ: My application requires transferring POST data between IE mode and Microsoft Edge. Is this supported?
  • Update Microsoft Edge WebWiew2 using WSUS. IT Admins using Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) to update Microsoft Edge will also be able to update Microsoft Edge WebView2 using WSUS. This capability gives admins an easier servicing process for offline devices.
  • WSUS updates for Server. WSUS and Catalog updates for Microsoft Edge channels (Stable, Beta, and Dev) will now apply to Windows Server SKUs that have Microsoft Edge installed, including Windows Server 2022. For more information on how to configure WSUS updates for Microsoft Edge, see Update Microsoft Edge.
  • Microsoft Edge AutoLaunch Protocols Component. Microsoft Edge 96 introduces the AutoLaunch Protocols Component that contains lists of scheme-origin dictionaries to automatically allow or block. This protects customers from dangerous schemes (for example, a protocol handler with a 0-day) while eliminating prompts from known-safe pairings (for example, the Teams website can open the Teams client app). If for some reason, you don't want Microsoft Edge to block vulnerable protocol handlers and allow known-safe pairings, use the toggle in edge://settings/content/applicationLinks, or set the AutoLaunchProtocolsComponentEnabled policy to False.
  • Launch Progressive Web App (PWA) directly via protocol links. Let installed PWAs handle links that use a specific protocol for a more integrated experience.
  • Quickly view Office files in the browser. Users can now view Office files including documents, spreadsheets, and presentations that they come across while browsing on Microsoft Edge right in the browser without needing to download the file and then open it in a different application. There will be no changes in the file open experience for Office files that are hosted on OneDrive or SharePoint.
  • Freeform highlighting on PDFs. The PDF viewing and markup experience is improved with the addition of freeform highlighters. You can highlight sections in PDFs that you don't have access to, and scanned documents.
  • New warning dialog for typosquatting sites. The browser will show a warning on some sites with URLs that look very similar to other sites. This UI uses client-side heuristics to warn users about sites that might be spoofing popular web sites. For more information, see What is typosquatting?.
  • Dictionary added to mini-toolbar in Immersive Reader. We're adding dictionary functionality to the mini-toolbar to assist in your reading and research. You'll be able to look up the spelling and definitions of words more quickly and easily in the Immersive Reader experience.
  • Learn how to solve math problems with Math Solver. We’re excited to announce that you can use Math Solver in Microsoft Edge to get help with a wide range of mathematical concepts. These concepts range from elementary arithmetic and quadratic equations to trigonometry and calculus. Math Solver lets you take a picture of a handwritten or printed math problem and then provides an instant solution with step-by-step instructions to help you learn how to reach the solution without help. Math Solver also comes with a mathematical keyboard that you can use to easily type math problems. This keyboard eliminates the need to search around a traditional keyboard to find the math characters you need. After solving your problem, Math Solver provides options to continue learning with quizzes, worksheets, and video tutorials.
New Policies

Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 96.0.1054.29
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-11-2021 • 04:55
18 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

21-11-2021 • 04:55

18 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (18)

+1To_Tall
21 november 2021 10:56
Wanneer komt Microsoft met een LTS versie. Zoals Chrome en firefox ook hebben. Ja die versies hebben ook regulier updates. Maar feature sets worden dan niet aangepast.

Nu gaan de updates gewoon mee via wsus, gebruikers merken er niet echt iets van. Maar zou het wel fijn vinden als ze alleen security updates voor een specifieke versie voor X tijd aan houden net als met Windows zelf. Ipv elke maand een volledige nieuwe versie uit te brengen
+1beerse

@To_Tall21 november 2021 13:52
Nu Chrome (en Chromium) lts-versies hebben, zal edge (en andere afgeleiden) dat op hun manier volgen.

Voor edge, als bij het OS geleverde tool, hoop ik dat in ieder geval de versies die met het os worden meegeleverd op hun manier lts zijn met het os. Dat wil zeggen dat de versie die bijvoorbeeld in windows server 2022 mee komt qua functionaliteit op dat peil blijft bij het OS als en zolang ze niet als losse tool wordt bijgewerkt. Natuurlijk moet ze wel de security patches krijgen, liefst met het OS mee.
+1To_Tall
@beerse21 november 2021 16:53
Chrome heeft al jaren een LTS versie. Het is niet alsof Chrome paar maanden gelenden is begonnen met LTS.

Er zouden twee routes moeten zijn net als met Chrome. Of je nu server of workstations versies gebruikt.

CB en LTS. En niet de versie afhankelijk maken van je Windows versie of server versie. Servers gaan vaak 4/5 jaar mee. Kan je effe niet upgraden zal je hele is vervangen moeten worden om een web app te blijven ondersteunen.
+1Noisia
21 november 2021 08:39
Volgens mij zijn ook nog de snelle stappen die je linksboven had (bijvoorbeeld snel opslaan van een mail in concept) verdwenen.

bedoeld als reactie op grrfield in 'downloads: Microsoft Edge 96.0.1054.29'

[Reactie gewijzigd door Noisia op 21 november 2021 10:29]

+1hsb85
@Noisia21 november 2021 09:06
Ja die mis ik wel. Kunnen ze ook weer aan?

‘Gelukkig’ heb ik meerdere versies van Office op verschillende computers. Meeste zijn nog niet ge-update naar de laatste versie

[Reactie gewijzigd door hsb85 op 21 november 2021 09:07]

+1dasiro
21 november 2021 09:30
Math Solver lijkt me wel een heel mooie feature (hoort eigenlijk niet thuis in een browser, maar desalniettemin heel handig). Vroeger had je daar altijd aparte software voor nodig en vooral de input van formules/vergelijkingen is met een foto van zelfs handschrift lekker snel (hopelijk leert iedereen nog wel om mooi te schrijven)
+1Saven
21 november 2021 10:49
Waar ik me kapot aan erger, idem voor Chrome, is dat enorm grote pagina's met tekst - bijv. een grote xml-tree, de broncode van een grote site, of een shitload aan tekst in een textarea, ziekelijk traag zijn in laden en het doorzoeken met ctrl+f. Dat was tot denk ik een jaar / anderhalf geen probleem. Firefox doet dat ook beduidend beter.

Helaas nooit iets over gehoord. Zal wel de enige zijn die dagelijks moet ctrl-f'en in grote teksten.
0zaadstra
@Saven21 november 2021 22:12
Daarom heb ik XML lezen aan de oude iexplore.exe gekoppeld.
+1WoutervOorschot
21 november 2021 16:35
"Microsoft Edge AutoLaunch Protocols Component"

Ik hoop dat we die ook zelf kunnen aanpassen, nu kun je alleen per website én protocol het altijd toestaan, alleen bijv mailto: en tel: werken altijd. Het is toch veel logischer als dingen als ms-store://, spotify:// of skype:// gewoon altijd openen in de app, die extra popup maakt het een stuk minder soepel.
0_Thanatos_
21 november 2021 05:37
En nog steeds een cookiewall in het homescreen, aangeboden door een derde partijk die ik niet ken en niet vertrouw.

Microsoft door de bocht.

Is een niet-weigerbare cookiewall in een applicatie, waarmee een deel van z'n functionaliteit geblokeerd blijft, eigenlijk wel legaal in de EU/NL?
+1Falcon93
@_Thanatos_21 november 2021 07:53
Je kunt bij een nieuwe tab ook een andere website inladen, bijvoorbeeld duckduckgo?
+1ErikRedbeard
@Falcon9321 november 2021 08:10
Zover ik weet kan je zonder extensions het url van de new tab niet wijzigen, je kan het wel een beetje customizen.
Je kan wel een home page instellen voor de home button, maar dat staat los van wat een nieuwe tab laat zien.
0mschol
@ErikRedbeard21 november 2021 19:23
organisaties kunnen die pagina wel aanpassen, met een kleine registry hack kan je het thuis ook kennelijk:

https://answers.microsoft...-bd25-5150aed60d8c?auth=1
0dafallrapper
@_Thanatos_21 november 2021 08:22
Als je voor de eerste keer naar Tweakers gaat dan kan je kiezen: of cookies accepteren of betalen. Kies je niets dan kun je ook niets... Volgens mij heb je er allemaal niet zo'n bezwaar tegen anders hadden we jouw reactie hier niet kunnen lezen.
0_Thanatos_
@dafallrapper24 november 2021 11:28
Ik heb een contentblocker, en een mooie ingebouwde setting in Firefox, om die cookies tegen te houden.

Maar in Edge, denk je dat dat werkt op een built-in "new tab" view?

Bovendien gaat het me erom dat Microsoft een partij gebruikt voor deze cookies die ik niet vertrouw. Ik vertrouw T.net wel met hun first-party cookies, maar als T.net een derde partij voor het beheren van die setting zou gebruiken, vooral een die ik niet ken of vertrouw, dan heb ik met T.net evengoed een issue.

Maar wat je zegt, wat T.net doet is ook verboden. Het is verboden om bezoeker te forceren de cookies te laten accepteren. Jammer van een site als deze, maar ook niet relevant verder voor deze draad.

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Thanatos_ op 24 november 2021 11:30]

0grrfield
21 november 2021 08:27
In alle Office producten is sedert de laatste update de 'title bar' enkel mm hoger geworden. Ik hoop dat dit bij Edge niet het geval is. Ik krijg dit maar niet aangepast. Het ziet er niet uit en ik zie wederom kostbare 'screen estate' verdwijnen.
+1batjes

@grrfield21 november 2021 13:34
Wel fijn nu er steeds meer troep in die titelbalk komt te staan. Nu ik sinds enkele jaren met 4k en ultra-wides werk, merk ik hoe handig het is om die titelbalk te kunnen pakken om een venster elders op je scherm te positioneren.

Al die troep in de titelbalken maken dat een stuk lastiger.
0_Thanatos_
@grrfield24 november 2021 11:33
De (compacte) ribbon heeft ook wat marge en een bordertje gekregen. Waarom ze dat gedaan hebben, is onduidelijk. Het voegt volgens mij totaal niets toe.

Gelukkig hebben de teams/divisies bij Microsoft een stronthekel aan elkaar, en dat kun je zien in de grote variatie in UI's in hun producten. Edge vs Office is daar geen uitzondering in. Gelukkig(-ish) doet Office bijna volledig z'n eigen dingetjes, en laat het andere producten veelal "met rust".

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

