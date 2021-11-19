Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor Drupal versies 8.9, 9.1 en 9.2. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten een oplossing voor een vijftal beveiligingsproblemen.

Vulnerabilities are possible if Drupal is configured to allow use of the CKEditor library for WYSIWYG editing. An attacker that can create or edit content (even without access to CKEditor themselves) may be able to exploit one or more Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities to target users with access to the WYSIWYG CKEditor, including site admins with privileged access. For more information, see CKEditor's security advisories:

This advisory is not covered by Drupal Steward.

Solution: Install the latest version:

If you are using Drupal 9.2, update to Drupal 9.2.9.

If you are using Drupal 9.1, update to Drupal 9.1.14.

If you are using Drupal 8.9, update to Drupal 8.9.20.

Versions of Drupal prior to 9.1.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.