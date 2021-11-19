sluiten

Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.4.11.149

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4.11 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What is new:
  • Enhancements to Security Advisor
  • Show Windows Firewall status indicator on SA instantly
  • Replace shields fo Sec Adv for dark mode on the Dashboard
  • Sort order for monitored items and cards
  • Enhanced detection and remediation
  • Enhanced performance
Some Issues now addressed:
  • Immediately after Windows start-up, Security Advisor indicates Firewall is off
  • Clicking on General Settings -> Firewall -> "View Settings" in Security Advisor disappear the FW bullet item
  • Users still seeing, "Updated Available" notifications with the setting turned off.
  • RTP card doesn't contain RTP switches after activating Trial
  • "Restore Defaults" doesn't restore BFP to enabled for Teams
  • Certain memory leaks in MbamUI
  • UI minor Issues

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.4.11.149
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

27-05 Malwarebytes 4.5.9.198 - 1.0.1689 0
06-05 Malwarebytes 4.5.9.198 - 1.0.1676 2
19-04 Malwarebytes 4.5.8.191 1
31-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.7.186 9
20-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.6.180 25
03-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.5.175 0
15-02 Malwarebytes 4.5.4.168 5
19-01 Malwarebytes 4.5.2.157 18
14-12 Malwarebytes 4.5.0.152 14
19-11 Malwarebytes 4.4.11.149 9
+1bartvincke
20 november 2021 14:04
security center onderaan settings - manage providers - defender
daar staan alle settings
+1passer
20 november 2021 17:41
Ik heb een nederlandstalige Win 11
- in de taakbalk (snelstartbalk) onderaan kan ik op Windows beveiliging klikken en heb dan de keuzes: snelle scan / updates zoeken / meldingsopties weergeven of beveiligingsdashboard weergeven.Bij dat laatste vind ik geen Instellingen / settings...

- ik kan ook gaan naar Instellingen > Privacy en beveiliging > windows beveiliging, maar ook daar vind ik die settings niet...
(Windows Home)

Heb je een wegwijzertje?
0dj.verhulst
19 november 2021 14:37
stom dat je geen ideal kan gebruiken om te betalen
+1Prx
@dj.verhulst19 november 2021 14:44
Ik zie gewoon een iDeal knop op de store checkout pagina (rechtsboven).
Daar kun je gewoon via iDeal betalen.
+1dj.verhulst
@Prx19 november 2021 14:47
als je via de applicatie zelf doet niet , maar zal eens op hun site kijken
0passer
19 november 2021 15:47
Heeft iemand dit ook? (win 11)
Dagelijks staat in mijn betrouwbaarheidsgeschiedenis minstens één (soms 2 of 3) melding van "antimalware service executable werkt niet meer"
Die melding wordt dan geregeld gedateerd op ogenblikken dat ik niet met mijn computer bezig ben.
Het heeft te maken met MsMpEng.exe en gaat over c0000005.

'k Heb zo'n stil vermoeden dat het wel eens te maken zou hebben met een conflict tussen mijn Defender en Malwarebites. (beide zijn dus actief)
Maar voor de rest ondervind ik er geen hinder van.

Dus: zijn er nog mensen met die foutmelding?
0bartvincke
@passer19 november 2021 16:47
ik heb dat soortgelijk staan maar heb dit nog niet opgemerkt
bij een paar versies hiervoor wel een paar keer gehad dat Malwarebytes gewoon gestopt was ( waar het security center mij toen over inlichtte )

sowieso is de setting toch dat defender enkel nog periodic scans doet dacht ik ( en geen real time meer ) ?
kan je niet crosschecken of deze tijdstippen overeen komen met zo een periodic scan ?
0passer
@bartvincke19 november 2021 17:30
Waar controleer je het moment van een defenderscan?

edit: en het eigenaardige is, dat op sommige dagen er géén foutvermelding van voorkomt...
(wat er dus zou op wijzen dat het niet met die periodic scan te maken heeft - want die zal wel dagelijks gepland staan?)

[Reactie gewijzigd door passer op 20 november 2021 08:33]

0passer
22 november 2021 11:35
Iemand anders nog ideeën?

