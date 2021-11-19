Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4.11 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What is new: Enhancements to Security Advisor

Show Windows Firewall status indicator on SA instantly

Replace shields fo Sec Adv for dark mode on the Dashboard

Sort order for monitored items and cards

Enhanced detection and remediation

Enhanced performance Some Issues now addressed: Immediately after Windows start-up, Security Advisor indicates Firewall is off

Clicking on General Settings -> Firewall -> "View Settings" in Security Advisor disappear the FW bullet item

Users still seeing, "Updated Available" notifications with the setting turned off.

RTP card doesn't contain RTP switches after activating Trial

"Restore Defaults" doesn't restore BFP to enabled for Teams

Certain memory leaks in MbamUI

UI minor Issues