Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4.11 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What is new:
Some Issues now addressed:
- Enhancements to Security Advisor
- Show Windows Firewall status indicator on SA instantly
- Replace shields fo Sec Adv for dark mode on the Dashboard
- Sort order for monitored items and cards
- Enhanced detection and remediation
- Enhanced performance
- Immediately after Windows start-up, Security Advisor indicates Firewall is off
- Clicking on General Settings -> Firewall -> "View Settings" in Security Advisor disappear the FW bullet item
- Users still seeing, "Updated Available" notifications with the setting turned off.
- RTP card doesn't contain RTP switches after activating Trial
- "Restore Defaults" doesn't restore BFP to enabled for Teams
- Certain memory leaks in MbamUI
- UI minor Issues