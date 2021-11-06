Versie 0.3.5 van OpenRCT2 uitgekomen, de opensource-versie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD. Om het te kunnen spelen is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: [#3868] Initial support for using TTF in OpenGL mode (still contains bugs).

[#7682] Follow ride/guest/staff in main window viewport.

[#13407] Allow building chain lifts on enclosed dinghy slide pieces when cheats are on.

[#15084] [Plugin] Add "vehicle.crash" hook.

[#15143] Added a shortcut key for Giant Screenshot.

[#15164] Highlight elements selected by the Tile Inspector, tracks are currently not supported.

[#15165] [Plugin] Add the ability to create entities using "map.createEntity".

[#15194] [Plugin] Add guest properties, ride downtime and park casualty penalty.

[#15195] Added a bug-report item in file dropdown menu.

[#15294] New vehicle animation type: flying animal. Fixed: [#10614] Track Designs with missing path(s) do not use alternate pathways.

[#12981] New vehicles do not appear in vehicle type dropdown.

[#13465] Creating a scenario based on a won save game results in a scenario that’s instantly won.

[#13912] “Dome park” no longer renders dome correctly.

[#14316] Closing the Track Designs Manager window causes broken state.

[#14482, #15258] Rides with invisibility hacks sometimes behave incorrectly.

[#14649] ImageImporter incorrectly remaps colours outside the RCT2 palette.

[#14667] “Extreme Hawaiian Island” has unpurchaseable land tiles (original bug).

[#14741] Crash when exiting OpenRCT2 on macOS.

[#15096] Crash when placing entrances in the scenario editor near the map corner.

[#15136] Exported SV6 files cause vanilla RCT2 to hang.

[#15142] ToonTowner's mine roofs were moved into the pirate theme scenery group instead of the mine theme scenery group.

[#15148] Track Designs Manager delete confirmation window doesn't display properly.

[#15170] Plugin: incorrect label text alignment.

[#15177] Crash in lightfx_add_lights_magic_vehicle().

[#15184] Crash when hovering over water types in Object Selection.

[#15193] Crash when rides/stalls are demolished.

[#15197] Cannot place flat ride after removing it in construction window.

[#15199] Construction window is not closed when a ride gets demolished.

[#15213] Freeze when hovering over Reverse Freefall Coaster in Russian.

[#15227] Crash on exit after hovering over water types in the Object Selection window.

[#15255] Tile Inspector shows banner information on walls that do not contain one.

[#15257] Chat icon shows in scenario/track editor. Other icons don't disable when deactivated in options menu.

[#15289] Unexpected behavior with duplicated banners which also caused desyncs in multiplayer.

[#15322] Circus music doesn't play.

[#15377] Entrance/exit ghost doesn't work on different stations without touching them first.

[#15451] Guest list name filter remains after group selection.

[#15466] Crash when opening a dropdown with 0 rows.

[#15476] Crash when placing/clearing small scenery.

[#15487] Map animations do not work correctly when loading an exported SV6 file in vanilla RCT2.

[#15490] Tile inspector needlessly updates clearance height when changing surface slopes.

[#15496] Crash in paint_swinging_inverter_ship_structure().

[#15503] Freeze when doing specific coaster merges with block brakes.

[#15514] Two different “quit to menu” menu items are available in track designer and track design manager.

[#15560] Memory leak due to OpenGL Renderer not releasing a texture.

[#15567] Litter not being counted correctly during Park rating calculation (original bug).

[#15579] Crash in track_block_get_next().

[#15582] [Plugin] Litter properties return incorrect values.

[#15584] Ride income underflows when on-ride photos are making losses.

[#15612] Crash when placing walls beside certain scenery objects.

[#15851] Incorrect percentage chance of jumping with Katie Smith cheat.

[#15858] Joanne Barton and Emma Garrell cheat incorrectly not applying effects to self. Improved: [#3417] Crash dumps are now placed in their own folder.

[#13524] macOS arm64 native (universal) app

[#15538] Software rendering can now draw in parallel when Multithreading is enabled. Changed: [#8601] Revert ToonTower base block fix to re-enable support blocking.

[#15174] [Plugin] Deprecate the type "peep" and add support to target a specific scripting api version.