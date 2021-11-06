Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt.
Versie 8.0 is alweer sinds halverwege mei beschikbaar, maar de gratis uitvoering kon nog niet worden opgehaald. Als alternatief kon een probeerversie van Macrium Reflect Home worden geïnstalleerd, die dan naar dertig dagen terugschakelde naar de gratis uitvoering. Vanaf nu is dat niet meer nodig, want de gratis versie kan nu ook direct worden gedownload.
Bug fixes and Improvements v8.0.6353Encrypted Backups
- After upgrading to v8.0.6350, scheduled encrypted backups failed with 'File is encrypted and supplied password is incorrect'. This has been resolved.
Bug fixes and Improvements v8.0.6350Macrium Reflect Free
Localization
- Macrium Reflect v8 Free Edition is now available for download.
Windows 11
- We've added French, Russian and Ukrainian translations to Macrium Reflect, and improved the coverage of translated strings.
Rescue Media Builder
- Support has been added in RMBuilder for the Windows 11 PE Rescue Environment.
- The rescue media now correctly automatically assigns drive letter 'C' to the Windows 11 system drive.
- The rescue media now correctly identifies and labels Windows 11 for 'Fix Boot Problems' and 'ReDeploy'
- We've fixed a problem that could cause a Windows 11 disk clone to hang at the end of the clone process. If this affects you then please create fresh rescue media after updating.
Scheduling
- The interface would not scale correctly when moved to a different monitor. This has been resolved.
File and Folder Backup/Restore
- The backup delay after reboot for scheduled backups is now user configurable. This enables a custom delay to enable network shares and external disks to come on-line before starting a backup. See here for more information.
- The message displayed in the log for a full target disk has been improved
- On some systems, tasks scheduled to run at logon would not always run. This has been resolved.
Cloning
- There’s a new option in Restore to select the "Parent Folder" to restore when restoring to a new location. It’s now possible to restore individual files directly into the new folder, or restore higher parent folder(s) of the selected files.
- Note, if the files selected to restore are in multiple folders then the common parent folder of the selected files is used as the base parent. See here for more information.
- Some file modified dates in File and Folder backups could be off by the DST time difference. This has been resolved.
- Use of inconsistent share name case in network share paths could lead to multiple root folders when mounting the backup in Explorer. This has been resolved.
- Customers reported a rare case where exclusion filters could be ignored in Japanese. This has been resolved.
viBoot
- We've resolved a problem where shrinking large FAT32 file systems, where the root directory cluster wasn't at a standard offset, could cause the cloned file system to be unreadable.
- Note: The cluster offset indicates that the file system wasn't created by Windows, and is a rare occurrence.
Change Block Tracker
- viBoot would not respond to a theme change. This has been resolved.
- viBoot incorrectly checking password encrypted image files during VM creation. This has been resolved.
- Empty error message was displayed when attempting to change repository location. This has been resolved.
Image Guardian
- Change Block Tracker would sometimes fail to attach to the System volume. This has been resolved.
General
- We have improved the attack detection algorithms to provide enhanced security.
General UI
- Customers were reporting issues with network share access in the UI and during backup. This has been resolved.
- The File menu option in Reflect Monitor would sometimes not be shown. This has been resolved.
- The Restore button in the Restore wizard would not disable all page items. This has been resolved.
- Customers reported that the backup log could be in mixed English and German. This has been resolved.
- Log View refresh button was not correctly finding new log files. This has been resolved.
- Log View browser view option would not correctly show the backup state image. This has been resolved.
- Existing Backups View was not showing split file total sizes alongside the single file size. This has been resolved.
- Customers reported a crash in the Existing Backups view when refreshing the list of files. This has been resolved.
- In PE Explorer the OK button was not opening selected volumes. This has been resolved.
- Scheduled backups on completion could leave the Close button disabled. This has been resolved.
- Customers reported that the backup system tray icon could not be shown. This has been resolved.
- Windows Notifications were not translated. This has been resolved.
- The verify process after backup showed a double percentage sign. This has been resolved.
- Standalone WebView2 browser for email authentication has been removed due to Google API change.
- Existing Backups View. The size column is now configurable.