Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt.

Versie 8.0 is alweer sinds halverwege mei beschikbaar, maar de gratis uitvoering kon nog niet worden opgehaald. Als alternatief kon een probeerversie van Macrium Reflect Home worden geïnstalleerd, die dan naar dertig dagen terugschakelde naar de gratis uitvoering. Vanaf nu is dat niet meer nodig, want de gratis versie kan nu ook direct worden gedownload.