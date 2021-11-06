Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.62.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:

Welcome to the October 2021 release of Visual Studio Code. In addition to releasing a preview of vscode.dev, we announced in the October iteration plan that we would focus on housekeeping GitHub issues and pull requests (see our issue cleanup guide). Across all of our VS Code repositories, we closed (either triaged or fixed) 4163 issues. While we closed issues, you created 2222 new issues. The main vscode repository now has 2491 open feature requests and 1246 open bugs. In addition, we closed 194 pull requests.