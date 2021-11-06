Er is met versienummer 6.21 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.140 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 6.21 (total 26):
- WinSpool, GPhoto, and a few other modules converted to PE.
- Better support for inline functions in DbgHelp.
- Beginnings of a MSDASQL implementation.
- 38420: Sticky mouse with xinput2
- 43546: Multiple programs crash with unimplemented function vcomp{100,110,140}.dll._vcomp_for_static_simple_init_i8 (Astrotoaster, Gaea-1.0.16.8020, easyHDR 3.13.0, SimIon, BlueSkyPlan)
- 44055: Multiple applications fail to run in Win7+ mode, requiring DWM composition API support to be enabled (Aero Glass, transparent windows)(Affinity Designer 1.x, Electron-based apps using isAeroGlassEnabled API)
- 46000: SuperTux 0.6.0 nightly build crashes inside ucrtbase _FindAndUnlinkFrame
- 46472: Linux kernel 4.19 breaks startup of Call of Duty: Black Ops II due to change in PTRACE_POKEUSER hw breakpoint behavior
- 46801: Hitman: Sniper Challenge crashes on startup when using FAudio
- 48377: Home Designer Suite 21.3.1.1x64 hangs on mouse button release when drawing wall
- 48791: Multiple games have sound stuttering when using FAudio (Sniper Elite series, Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster, Homesick, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger)
- 48981: Riot Vanguard (Riot Games) needs Microsoft Kernel Mode Cryptographic Primitives Library 'cng.sys'
- 50088: Memento Mori needs WMReaderAdvanced2_OpenStream
- 51267: Rise of Legends Demo crashes with null pointer exception inside SAXReader::parseURL
- 51628: Samsung SDK 1.2.2 for Java ME: Black window
- 51677: Resident Evil 4 HD crashes when gameplay starts
- 51684: quartz:systemclock gets out of order timestamps on Windows
- 51719: _pclose() does not cause child stdin to report EOF
- 51815: DocumentProperties broken by last update (x64 only)
- 51851: Resident Evil 6 stops to a black screen instead of playing videos (needs WMSyncReader_GetOutputCount)
- 51856: access violation at emfdc_delete_object+0x17
- 51911: vbscript does not handle strings in if clauses
- 51914: Color picker doesn't render with custom themes
- 51917: Internet Explorer 8 crashes when visiting http://www.baidu.com/ on unimplemented function dxtrans.dll.DllGetClassObject
- 51919: New sal.h macros break libstdc++ includes in wineg++
- 51921: Multiple games crash due to assertion failures in bundled FAudio (Unreal Engine 4 games, Skyrim SE)
- 51926: Wine fails to build with glibc headers < 2.24
- 51937: Resident Evil 6 stops to a black screen instead of playing videos (needs WMSyncReader_GetOutputProps)
- 51951: configure says that libsane development files are not found even though they are present