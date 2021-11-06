Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wine 6.21

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 6.21 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.140 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • WinSpool, GPhoto, and a few other modules converted to PE.
  • Better support for inline functions in DbgHelp.
  • Beginnings of a MSDASQL implementation.
Bugs fixed in 6.21 (total 26):
  • 38420: Sticky mouse with xinput2
  • 43546: Multiple programs crash with unimplemented function vcomp{100,110,140}.dll._vcomp_for_static_simple_init_i8 (Astrotoaster, Gaea-1.0.16.8020, easyHDR 3.13.0, SimIon, BlueSkyPlan)
  • 44055: Multiple applications fail to run in Win7+ mode, requiring DWM composition API support to be enabled (Aero Glass, transparent windows)(Affinity Designer 1.x, Electron-based apps using isAeroGlassEnabled API)
  • 46000: SuperTux 0.6.0 nightly build crashes inside ucrtbase _FindAndUnlinkFrame
  • 46472: Linux kernel 4.19 breaks startup of Call of Duty: Black Ops II due to change in PTRACE_POKEUSER hw breakpoint behavior
  • 46801: Hitman: Sniper Challenge crashes on startup when using FAudio
  • 48377: Home Designer Suite 21.3.1.1x64 hangs on mouse button release when drawing wall
  • 48791: Multiple games have sound stuttering when using FAudio (Sniper Elite series, Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster, Homesick, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger)
  • 48981: Riot Vanguard (Riot Games) needs Microsoft Kernel Mode Cryptographic Primitives Library 'cng.sys'
  • 50088: Memento Mori needs WMReaderAdvanced2_OpenStream
  • 51267: Rise of Legends Demo crashes with null pointer exception inside SAXReader::parseURL
  • 51628: Samsung SDK 1.2.2 for Java ME: Black window
  • 51677: Resident Evil 4 HD crashes when gameplay starts
  • 51684: quartz:systemclock gets out of order timestamps on Windows
  • 51719: _pclose() does not cause child stdin to report EOF
  • 51815: DocumentProperties broken by last update (x64 only)
  • 51851: Resident Evil 6 stops to a black screen instead of playing videos (needs WMSyncReader_GetOutputCount)
  • 51856: access violation at emfdc_delete_object+0x17
  • 51911: vbscript does not handle strings in if clauses
  • 51914: Color picker doesn't render with custom themes
  • 51917: Internet Explorer 8 crashes when visiting http://www.baidu.com/ on unimplemented function dxtrans.dll.DllGetClassObject
  • 51919: New sal.h macros break libstdc++ includes in wineg++
  • 51921: Multiple games crash due to assertion failures in bundled FAudio (Unreal Engine 4 games, Skyrim SE)
  • 51926: Wine fails to build with glibc headers < 2.24
  • 51937: Resident Evil 6 stops to a black screen instead of playing videos (needs WMSyncReader_GetOutputProps)
  • 51951: configure says that libsane development files are not found even though they are present

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 6.21
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (10)

+1Luminair
6 november 2021 10:49
Er staat in het lijstje besturingssysteem ook vermeld dat dit onder macos werkt, maar ik kreeg het niet voor elkaar. De meest recente build is nog van 2017 oid, en die binary was 32bit.

Is er iemand die Wine in macos aan de praat heeft gekregen? Zelf bouwen schrik ik ook niet meteen van.
+1Madthijs
@Luminair6 november 2021 11:26
Zelf gebruik ik wel eens https://portingkit.com/
Dat heb je ook de juiste setups (bottles) per game/app
+1PrimusIP
@Madthijs6 november 2021 13:20
Heel gebruiksvriendelijk inderdaad. De werking in de praktijk valt me trouwens wel tegen. Skyrim bijvoorbeeld draait qua game performance prima, maar alle textures knipperen heel storend.
0TheVivaldi
@PrimusIP6 november 2021 14:10
Misschien kun je Proton compileren?
+1PrimusIP
@TheVivaldi6 november 2021 14:47
Ik ben daarover nog geen hoopvolle berichten over tegengekomen voor wat betreft games en M1/ARM. Maar zou fijn zijn als het werkt.
+1- peter -
@Luminair6 november 2021 10:53
Staat t niet in homebrew?
+1mindcrimemike
@Luminair6 november 2021 11:15
Gebruik de PlayOnMac build: Zie https://www.playonmac.com/en/download.html en kies "Version 4.4.3 • 607MB • macOS 10.15 or macOS 11+"

Playonmac maakt gebruik van de Codeweavers' lib32on64 open sourced code. Eerder deed ik zelf builds van Codeweavers open sourced code, maar het is heel bewerkelijk vind ik.
+1TheVivaldi
@Luminair6 november 2021 14:12
Er staat in het lijstje besturingssysteem ook vermeld dat dit onder macos werkt, maar ik kreeg het niet voor elkaar. De meest recente build is nog van 2017 oid, en die binary was 32bit.
Er staat inderdaad “Wine won't work on macOS Catalina 10.15” op de downloadpagina, evenals “Maintainer: none”.
+1MetalfanBlackness
@Luminair6 november 2021 15:04
Zou wel vreemd zijn als het niet werkend te krijgen zou zijn codeweavers gebruikt het ook voor crossover om op macosx Windows applicaties te draaien.
De source die ze gebruiken is ook beschikbaar: https://media.codeweavers.com/pub/crossover/source/

[Reactie gewijzigd door MetalfanBlackness op 6 november 2021 15:07]

+1Terry A Davis
6 november 2021 21:51
Er zit nog een bug in Wine waardoor een applicatie die op een netwerk poort luistert soms deze poort kwijt raakt. Het enige wat je kan doen is dan de applicatie afsluiten, en in de systeem monitor alles opzoeken wat te maken heeft met Wine zoals -wineserver- of -winedevice- en die te beëindigen. Deze bug bestaat al sinds 2007.

De Windows netwerk stack is anders, Windows wacht tot een buffer helemaal vol is voor er verder gegaan kan worden. Bij Linux is dat anders, de buffer kan vol stromen maar een Windows applicatie kan dan de pakketten in willekeurige volgorde binnen krijgen zonder dat het nog mogelijk is binnen Wine ze in de juiste volgorde te krijgen. Dit is eigenlijk iets van Windows wat moeilijk is om te doen op een heel andere soort netwerk stack zoals Linux.

Je kan dit alleen zien als je raw sockets gaat loggen met in 2007 toendertijd WireShark.
( Out of order versus In Order )

[Reactie gewijzigd door Terry A Davis op 6 november 2021 21:56]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

