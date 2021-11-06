Er is met versienummer 6.21 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.140 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: WinSpool, GPhoto, and a few other modules converted to PE.

Better support for inline functions in DbgHelp.

Beginnings of a MSDASQL implementation. Bugs fixed in 6.21 (total 26): 38420: Sticky mouse with xinput2

43546: Multiple programs crash with unimplemented function vcomp{100,110,140}.dll._vcomp_for_static_simple_init_i8 (Astrotoaster, Gaea-1.0.16.8020, easyHDR 3.13.0, SimIon, BlueSkyPlan)

44055: Multiple applications fail to run in Win7+ mode, requiring DWM composition API support to be enabled (Aero Glass, transparent windows)(Affinity Designer 1.x, Electron-based apps using isAeroGlassEnabled API)

46000: SuperTux 0.6.0 nightly build crashes inside ucrtbase _FindAndUnlinkFrame

46472: Linux kernel 4.19 breaks startup of Call of Duty: Black Ops II due to change in PTRACE_POKEUSER hw breakpoint behavior

46801: Hitman: Sniper Challenge crashes on startup when using FAudio

48377: Home Designer Suite 21.3.1.1x64 hangs on mouse button release when drawing wall

48791: Multiple games have sound stuttering when using FAudio (Sniper Elite series, Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster, Homesick, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger)

48981: Riot Vanguard (Riot Games) needs Microsoft Kernel Mode Cryptographic Primitives Library 'cng.sys'

50088: Memento Mori needs WMReaderAdvanced2_OpenStream

51267: Rise of Legends Demo crashes with null pointer exception inside SAXReader::parseURL

51628: Samsung SDK 1.2.2 for Java ME: Black window

51677: Resident Evil 4 HD crashes when gameplay starts

51684: quartz:systemclock gets out of order timestamps on Windows

51719: _pclose() does not cause child stdin to report EOF

51815: DocumentProperties broken by last update (x64 only)

51851: Resident Evil 6 stops to a black screen instead of playing videos (needs WMSyncReader_GetOutputCount)

51856: access violation at emfdc_delete_object+0x17

51911: vbscript does not handle strings in if clauses

51914: Color picker doesn't render with custom themes

51917: Internet Explorer 8 crashes when visiting http://www.baidu.com/ on unimplemented function dxtrans.dll.DllGetClassObject

51919: New sal.h macros break libstdc++ includes in wineg++

51921: Multiple games crash due to assertion failures in bundled FAudio (Unreal Engine 4 games, Skyrim SE)

51926: Wine fails to build with glibc headers < 2.24

51937: Resident Evil 6 stops to a black screen instead of playing videos (needs WMSyncReader_GetOutputProps)

51951: configure says that libsane development files are not found even though they are present