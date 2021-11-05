Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.24 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes and updates Update Tor Browser to 11.0.

Make the confirmation dialog of Tails Installer more scary when reinstalling a USB stick that has a Persistent Storage. (#18301) Improvements to the Tor Connection assistant Improve the time zone selection interface. (#18514)

Improve the explanation when fixing the clock. (#18572)

Explain better how to type a bridge. (#18597)

Remove mention to local networks when opening the Unsafe Browser. (#18600) Fixed problems Avoid high CPU usage when getting download progress info in Tails Upgrader. (#18632) For more details, read our changelog. Known issues The Unsafe Browser has display problems, but still works to sign in to a network using a captive portal.