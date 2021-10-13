Versie 1.24.4.5081 van Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.23.6.4881 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Plex Media Server 1.24.0.4897 (Plex Pass users / Beta update channel)Note: After installing this version if you decide to downgrade to a release prior to 1.24.0 it will require a media analysis to be run on all existing video items. This will happen automatically but you may notice some additional load on the server during your scheduled tasks window. This is only applicable if you downgrade, just installing this version will not trigger this.
New:
Fixes:
- (API) Language and country names are now returned in the client’s language (#12815)
- (Localization) Improved language code support for audio and subtitle streams (#12909)
- (Scanner) Support for TV season directory names that contain a season title after the number (#12834)
- (Analysis) Bitrate analysis was sometimes incorrect when file contained image attachments (#12882)
- (Collections) Manually ordered collections would fail to play (#12879)
- (Collections) Missing hubs when an item is part of a manually ordered collection (#12862
- (Extras) An exception throw in refreshing extra lists could cause the server to exit (#12890)
- (HTTP) HTTP/2 requests could fail when passed malformed headers (#12876)
- (Library) Scanning photo libraries could result in Exception warning log spam on certain platforms (#12941)
- (Music) Aural fixations were broken for TIDAL subscribers w/o a full Plex Pass (#12812)
- (Music) If genre preference is “Plex Music” don’t read genre from tags (#12812)
- (Music) When manually analyzing albums, clear loudness analysis (#12808)
- (Playback) Pre-rolls wouldn’t play unless cinema trailers were enabled (#12819)
- (Transcode) Transcoding to AC3 could result in a lower bitrate than this codec needs to produce decent quality. (#9814)
Plex Media Server 1.24.0.4921 (Plex Pass users / Beta update channel)New:
Fixes:
Plex Media Server 1.24.0.4930 (Plex Pass users / Beta update channel)New:
Fixes:
Plex Media Server 1.24.1.4931 (Plex Pass users / Beta update channel)Fixes:
- (Analysis) Bitrate analysis was sometimes incorrect with certain audio tracks (#12955)
- (Metadata) Always use the first embedded image when preferring local metadata (#12946)
Plex Media Server 1.24.2.4973 (Plex Pass users / Beta update channel)New:
Fixes:
- (Synology) Use new ‘PlexMediaServer’ share as metadata storage structure on DSM 7
- (TerraMaster) Update packaging to support manually installing on devices
- (Web) Updated to 4.62.1
- (Debian) Improve Intel CPU model parsing during installation for hardware transcoding detection and user messaging
- (Hubs) Related hubs would only show 6 items if they had a custom order (#13001)
- (Library) The server could become unresponsive if certain HTTP requests were made simultaneously (#12844)
- (Network) The server could get stuck in a state where it thinks there is no internet connectivity (#12635)
Plex Media Server 1.24.3.5033 (Plex Pass users / Beta update channel)New:
Fixes:
- (API) Added ‘includeGuids’ query param option (#12976)
- (Music) Allow setting threads used for Sonic analysis via hidden preference “LongRunningJobThreads” (#13030)
- (Web) Updated to 4.63.0
- Updated translations (#13006)
- (Collection) Collection order changes to “Custom” after the order changed manually (#12826)
- (Collection) Hide collection order settings for smart collections (#12822)
- (Collection) Removing hub templates for deleted promoted collections (#12645)
- (Collections) Merged Recently Added row disappeared when first pinned library excluded from homescreen (#12883)
- (EPG) Certain XMLTV guides would not show data. (#13044)
- (Library) De-dupe top viewed items by GUID, not ID (#13038)
- (Library) In some cases, view history could show less items than expected (#13038)
- (Library) Trying to upgrade the agent on libraries would fail if language was set to Norwegian (#13053)
- (Music) Avoid albums merging incorrectly in some cases when preferring tags (#13038)
- (Music) If Sonic analysis runs into an error, continue with the next album (#13030)
- (Music) In some cases, tracks from separate discs could get their ratings linked (#13038)
- (Music) Local album artwork could disappear or be incorrect in some cases (#13038)
- (Music) Random Album Radio wasn’t working on some platforms (#13041)
- (Music) When preferring genres from tags, still show style radios (#13041)
- (Scanner) Libraries with multiple locations could get rescanned even if files in the path had not changed (#13026)
- (Search) Improve search queries with “and” and “&” (#12910)
- (Synology) Ensure recently-deleted files don’t remain in the library (#13052)
- (Music) Share music would not play (#13014)
Plex Media Server 1.24.4.5081 (Plex Pass users / Beta update channel)Fixes:
- (EPG) DVR set up using XMLTV guide data could show overlapping airings in the grid.
- (Library) Some albums could fail to load their metadata properly (#13100)
- (Linux) Initial server setup and certain filesystem operations could fail on certain Linux systems (#13027)
Plex Media Server 1.24.4.5081 is now available to everyone.