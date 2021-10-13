Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Plex Media Server 1.24.4.5081

Plex logo (57 pix) Versie 1.24.4.5081 van Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.23.6.4881 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.24.0.4897 (Plex Pass users / Beta update channel)

Note: After installing this version if you decide to downgrade to a release prior to 1.24.0 it will require a media analysis to be run on all existing video items. This will happen automatically but you may notice some additional load on the server during your scheduled tasks window. This is only applicable if you downgrade, just installing this version will not trigger this.
New:
  • (API) Language and country names are now returned in the client’s language (#12815)
  • (Localization) Improved language code support for audio and subtitle streams (#12909)
  • (Scanner) Support for TV season directory names that contain a season title after the number (#12834)
Fixes:
  • (Analysis) Bitrate analysis was sometimes incorrect when file contained image attachments (#12882)
  • (Collections) Manually ordered collections would fail to play (#12879)
  • (Collections) Missing hubs when an item is part of a manually ordered collection (#12862
  • (Extras) An exception throw in refreshing extra lists could cause the server to exit (#12890)
  • (HTTP) HTTP/2 requests could fail when passed malformed headers (#12876)
  • (Library) Scanning photo libraries could result in Exception warning log spam on certain platforms (#12941)
  • (Music) Aural fixations were broken for TIDAL subscribers w/o a full Plex Pass (#12812)
  • (Music) If genre preference is “Plex Music” don’t read genre from tags (#12812)
  • (Music) When manually analyzing albums, clear loudness analysis (#12808)
  • (Playback) Pre-rolls wouldn’t play unless cinema trailers were enabled (#12819)
  • (Transcode) Transcoding to AC3 could result in a lower bitrate than this codec needs to produce decent quality. (#9814)

Plex Media Server 1.24.1.4931 (Plex Pass users / Beta update channel)

Fixes:
  • (Analysis) Bitrate analysis was sometimes incorrect with certain audio tracks (#12955)
  • (Metadata) Always use the first embedded image when preferring local metadata (#12946)

Plex Media Server 1.24.2.4973 (Plex Pass users / Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Synology) Use new ‘PlexMediaServer’ share as metadata storage structure on DSM 7
  • (TerraMaster) Update packaging to support manually installing on devices
  • (Web) Updated to 4.62.1
Fixes:
  • (Debian) Improve Intel CPU model parsing during installation for hardware transcoding detection and user messaging
  • (Hubs) Related hubs would only show 6 items if they had a custom order (#13001)
  • (Library) The server could become unresponsive if certain HTTP requests were made simultaneously (#12844)
  • (Network) The server could get stuck in a state where it thinks there is no internet connectivity (#12635)

Plex Media Server 1.24.3.5033 (Plex Pass users / Beta update channel)

New:
  • (API) Added ‘includeGuids’ query param option (#12976)
  • (Music) Allow setting threads used for Sonic analysis via hidden preference “LongRunningJobThreads” (#13030)
  • (Web) Updated to 4.63.0
  • Updated translations (#13006)
Fixes:
  • (Collection) Collection order changes to “Custom” after the order changed manually (#12826)
  • (Collection) Hide collection order settings for smart collections (#12822)
  • (Collection) Removing hub templates for deleted promoted collections (#12645)
  • (Collections) Merged Recently Added row disappeared when first pinned library excluded from homescreen (#12883)
  • (EPG) Certain XMLTV guides would not show data. (#13044)
  • (Library) De-dupe top viewed items by GUID, not ID (#13038)
  • (Library) In some cases, view history could show less items than expected (#13038)
  • (Library) Trying to upgrade the agent on libraries would fail if language was set to Norwegian (#13053)
  • (Music) Avoid albums merging incorrectly in some cases when preferring tags (#13038)
  • (Music) If Sonic analysis runs into an error, continue with the next album (#13030)
  • (Music) In some cases, tracks from separate discs could get their ratings linked (#13038)
  • (Music) Local album artwork could disappear or be incorrect in some cases (#13038)
  • (Music) Random Album Radio wasn’t working on some platforms (#13041)
  • (Music) When preferring genres from tags, still show style radios (#13041)
  • (Scanner) Libraries with multiple locations could get rescanned even if files in the path had not changed (#13026)
  • (Search) Improve search queries with “and” and “&” (#12910)
  • (Synology) Ensure recently-deleted files don’t remain in the library (#13052)
  • (Music) Share music would not play (#13014)

Plex Media Server 1.24.4.5081 (Plex Pass users / Beta update channel)

Fixes:
  • (EPG) DVR set up using XMLTV guide data could show overlapping airings in the grid.
  • (Library) Some albums could fail to load their metadata properly (#13100)
  • (Linux) Initial server setup and certain filesystem operations could fail on certain Linux systems (#13027)

Plex Media Server 1.24.4.5081 is now available to everyone.

Plex Media Server

Versienummer 1.24.4.5081
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Plex
Download https://plex.tv/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

13-10-2021 • 13:16

13-10-2021 • 13:16

18 Linkedin

Bron: Plex

Plex Media Server

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia Plex

Reacties (18)

-Moderatie-faq
-118018+118+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1iAR
13 oktober 2021 13:22
Ze zijn bij Plex hard aan het ontwikkelen. Ik heb vorig jaar een Lifetime Pass gekocht maar ik merk dat de boel daarna hard achteruit is gegaan. Vooral op de Apple TV (Plex player app) is het heel irritant dat als je op pauze drukt, de player nog 3 seconden met geluid door gaat. Infuse is instant. Blijkbaar transcode Plex op lokaal netwerk toch, terwijl ik die optie niet aan heb staan.
Maar laatst ook op iPhone: problemen met de transcoder. Bleek dat ik een interne subtitle aan had. En dan kan blijkbaar niet.
Daarnaast is de interface vrij rommelig.
+1NightFox89
@iAR13 oktober 2021 13:26
De meeste media players ondersteunen geen bitmap subtitles waardoor men gaat transcoden. Dat is geen bug van Plex maar een feature.

Gebruik je text subtitles zoals bv srt, dan heb je dat niet.
+1Sovjet
@NightFox8913 oktober 2021 13:30
Net met Plex begonnen dus daar kwam ik inderdaad achter hehe. Nu aan het converteren.

Is er wellicht een manier om je Plex content te filteren op PGS? Dan weet je wat er nog geconverteerd moet worden.
+1NightFox89
@Sovjet13 oktober 2021 13:47
Content filteren op type subtitle? Geen idee. Ik gebruik zelf geen Plex maar Emby. Daar kan het wel in bepaalde clients (maar ook weer niet iedere client zo uit mijn hoofd).

Zelf heb ik er niet zo veel last meer van. De auto subber doet zijn werk goed, dus er is nagenoeg altijd wel een srt variant beschikbaar. Op de chromecast 4 speelt hij overigens sinds een paar maanden wel de bitmap subs zonder transcoding. Op mijn LG tv bijvoorbeeld niet, omdat LG er geen ondersteuning voor heeft.
+1Sovjet
@NightFox8913 oktober 2021 14:55
Ik denk dat ik er workaround gevonden heb.

Ik heb de Chromecast 4 zelf ook, maar hij is nog wel wat buggy, heb hem in Frankrijk gehaald en sindsdien geen enkele software update gehad.
+1iAR
@NightFox8913 oktober 2021 13:35
Infuse heeft er geen problemen mee. Plex kiest overigens zelf nooit voor ingebakken subtitles maar voor .srt bestanden. En dan nog is de pauze er.
+1NightFox89
@iAR13 oktober 2021 13:50
Dan zal infuse ondersteuning hebben voor die subtitles. Vermoedelijk zit je dan met een audio spoor dat je speler/hardware niet ondersteund.

Bij Emby kan ik in het dashboard (en tegenwoordig in de clients zelf ook) de reden van transcoding zien. Dit kan van alles zijn. Heeft Plex die optie niet dan?

Veel voorkomende redenen:
- De audio/video codec combi mag wel in een mp4 maar niet in een mkv. Bij een Xbox console kom ik dat soort grapjes wel eens tegen bv.
- De audio codec wordt niet ondersteund, bv als je TV geen DTS meer ondersteund dan wordt de audio omgezet naar een formaat dat deze wel speelt.
- Subtitle formaat wordt niet ondersteund

En zo zullen er vast nog zat andere redenen zijn.
+1iAR
@NightFox8914 oktober 2021 07:26
Dank voor je reactie. Onder de streep kom ik dan toch tot de conclusie dat de Plex player dus een slechte speler is. Hij speelt de (ruime) meerderheid slecht af. En dat heeft verder weinig met mijn tv te maken, aangezien infuse op het zelfde platform er geen enkele moeite mee heeft.
+1Psyveira
@iAR13 oktober 2021 14:38
Ik weet niet waar je de Plex Media Server gehost hebt, maar als dat bijvoorbeeld in Docker is dan moet je je lokale netwerk inclusief subnetmask instellen in de Server settings. Dit komt omdat Docker containers standaard in Bridge mode draaien (tenzij je expliciet zegt Host mode) met een eigen prive netwerk. Wanneer je dan vanaf je lokale netwerk verbind met Plex Media Server ziet hij dat het IP adres niet overeen komt en denk hij "oh dat is extern".

Je kunt je lokale netwerk instellen onder Server Settings > Network > Lan Networks. Daar vul je je netwerk dan in op de volgende manier "192.168.1.0/255.255.255.0".

[Reactie gewijzigd door Psyveira op 13 oktober 2021 14:39]

+1CH4OS

@Psyveira13 oktober 2021 15:08
Heb je hier een bron voor? Ik heb Plex in Docker draaien, maar heb geen lokaal netwerk inclusief subnetmask ingesteld en Plex werkt hier (inclusief remote acces) perfect. Ik weet even niet of ik in mijn docker-compose file heb ingesteld dat de container in host mode draait, maar volgens mij heb ik ook dat niet, ik kan dat vanavond pas checken.

Of een connection dan extern is of niet, dat maakt helemaal niet uit. Ook voor transcodes niet. Je moet gewoon zorgen dat de content + de instellingen in de client op de juiste staan. ;)

EDIT: Ik zie wel dat ik LAN network wel ingesteld heb staan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 13 oktober 2021 15:45]

+1faxityy
@CH4OS13 oktober 2021 15:24
Nou het is niet echt iets dat moet maar wel kan.
Doe je dat niet ga je bij je client bijvoorbeeld het IP niet zien opduiken via de discovery, al kan je er nog steeds perfect naar connecteren wanneer je het IP handmatig ingeeft.

https://hub.docker.com/r/plexinc/pms-docker/
ALLOWED_NETWORKS IP/netmask entries which allow access to the server without requiring authorization. We recommend you set this only if you do not sign in your server.

ADVERTISE_IP This variable defines the additional IPs on which the server may be be found. For example: http://10.1.1.23:32400. This adds to the list where the server advertises that it can be found. This is only needed in Bridge Networking.

Zelfde geldt voor de linuxserver image als ik het goed heb.

[Reactie gewijzigd door faxityy op 13 oktober 2021 15:24]

+1CH4OS

@faxityy13 oktober 2021 15:41
Ah, ik gebruik niet de officiele Docker container, maar die van linuxserver.io (die gebruikt geen bulky Debian of Ubuntu in de container). IP-adressen heb ik nog nooit hoeven ingeven of gedaan en mijn server werd (middels de token claim vermoed ik dan) altijd perfect gevonden. Maar goed, ik zal het eens dubbel checken voor de zekerheid wat ik wel/niet doe.

EDIT: Ik zie wel dat ik LAN network wel ingesteld heb staan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 13 oktober 2021 15:45]

+1Psyveira
@CH4OS13 oktober 2021 21:33
Ik zie aan je edit dat je je Lan Network wel ingevuld hebt. Het maakt namelijk wel uit, haal het maar eens weg en ga maar eens lokaal met een client iets afspelen. Je zult zien dat de server dan denkt "Oh die is extern dan zal ik het downscalen naar de extern ingestelde Max Bitrate".

Wanneer de server namelijk ziet dat het een lokale client is dan zal hij het bronbestand direct streamen zonder transcoding. Dat scheelt een hoop zweet voor je server, en het geeft veel betere beeldkwaliteit.
+1CH4OS

@Psyveira13 oktober 2021 22:26
Ik zie aan je edit dat je je Lan Network wel ingevuld hebt. Het maakt namelijk wel uit, haal het maar eens weg en ga maar eens lokaal met een client iets afspelen. Je zult zien dat de server dan denkt "Oh die is extern dan zal ik het downscalen naar de extern ingestelde Max Bitrate".
Ja, ik heb het even gedubbelchecked inderdaad. Overigens heb ik voor remote connections ook unlimited ingesteld, dus voor mij maakt het echt niets uit. Uitgaand heb ik een gigabit glasvezel verbinding dus ruimte zat. En daarbij, de content native afspelen is meestal ook maar 6MB/sec (60 megabit dus). Dus op zich valt het mee.
Wanneer de server namelijk ziet dat het een lokale client is dan zal hij het bronbestand direct streamen zonder transcoding. Dat scheelt een hoop zweet voor je server, en het geeft veel betere beeldkwaliteit.
Met de juiste instellingen kan dat dus ook remote. :)
+1iAR
@Psyveira14 oktober 2021 07:27
Plex Server draait als package op mijn Synology.
+1CH4OS

@iAR13 oktober 2021 15:07
PGS subs (die vaak bij BluRays zitten) zijn gebaseerd op afbeeldingen. Als je die wilt hebben in de video, moeten de ondertitels inderdaad in de video gebrand worden en forceer je dus (ondanks dat je de content native af kan spelen) dat de video transcoded moet worden.

Als de content die je hebt native afgespeeld kan worden op de Apple devices en je de kwaliteitsinstellingen in de player correct hebt staan, zal de video native afspelen, anders wordt de video transcoded. Wellicht zit daar ook het issue dat je nog wat geluid houdt, terwijl je de film allang en breed hebt gepauzeerd? Ik herken de problemen in elk geval niet, maar ik heb geen Apple apparaat. :)
+1ASS-Ware
@iAR13 oktober 2021 19:45
Vooral op de Apple TV (Plex player app) is het heel irritant dat als je op pauze drukt, de player nog 3 seconden met geluid door gaat.
Wij kijken elke avond wel naar iets in Plex met de Apple TV, we pauzeren ook wel, maar dat hebben wij nooit meegemaakt.
+1Killertjuh
14 oktober 2021 07:32
Mensen ook problemen met wegvallende subtitles en of random stoppen van chromecast stream? Ik zie op forum al enige tijd dit issue maar vind geen fix hiervoor.

