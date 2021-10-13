Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Camtasia 2021.0.12

Camtasia logo (79 pix)TechSmith heeft versie 2021.0.12 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. Sinds versie 2021.0.10 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Camtasia (Windows) 2021.0.12
  • Added option to Recorder: Camera recording dimensions.
  • Added option to Recorder: Camera target capture frame rate.
  • Added an option not to install WebView2 when doing enterprise installs if a beta version is already installed.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause Undo history to be corrupted when interrupting a mouse movement.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause media to be copied when saving a standalone project as a new project that is not standalone.
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent the Zoom-n-Pan preview from updating correctly.
  • Fixed a bug that caused date sorting in the Media Bin to sort in reverse order.
  • Fixed a bug to disallow characters in Theme names that could lead to a crash.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the stitch to be off by a frame when extending media with Clip Speed applied.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the editing caret to be invisible when editing text annotations.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause an error when adjusting a media's clip speed on a magnetic track.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause Recorder preferences to be unavailable if Camtasia cannot access the camera.
Camtasia (Windows) 2021.0.11
  • Improved error handling when uploading to Panopto with Viewer-only access.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause some exported mp4s to play back at an incorrect size in some players.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented media on locked tracks from being added to Library assets.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause waveforms to be drawn incorrectly when extending media.

Camtasia Studio

Versienummer 2021.0.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website TechSmith
Download https://www.techsmith.com/download/camtasia/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-10-2021 13:06
1 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

13-10-2021 • 13:06

1 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: TechSmith

Update-historie

20-04 Camtasia 2021.0.19 15
24-03 Camtasia 2021.0.18 0
18-02 Camtasia 2021.0.16 0
10-12 Camtasia 2021.0.15 0
29-11 Camtasia 2021.0.14 9
17-11 Camtasia 2021.0.13 1
13-10 Camtasia 2021.0.12 1
18-09 Camtasia 2021.0.10 0
25-08 Camtasia 2021.0.7 0
04-08 Camtasia 2021.0.6 9
Meer historie

Lees meer

Camtasia

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0beerse
14 oktober 2021 09:37
Sinds ik OBS-studio heb ontdekt (pricewatch: OBS Studio) zou ik de video-screen-capture mogelijkheden van dit soort tools wel eens vergeleken willen zien.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True