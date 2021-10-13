TechSmith heeft versie 2021.0.12 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. Sinds versie 2021.0.10 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Camtasia (Windows) 2021.0.12
Camtasia (Windows) 2021.0.11
- Added option to Recorder: Camera recording dimensions.
- Added option to Recorder: Camera target capture frame rate.
- Added an option not to install WebView2 when doing enterprise installs if a beta version is already installed.
- Fixed a bug that could cause Undo history to be corrupted when interrupting a mouse movement.
- Fixed a bug that could cause media to be copied when saving a standalone project as a new project that is not standalone.
- Fixed a bug that could prevent the Zoom-n-Pan preview from updating correctly.
- Fixed a bug that caused date sorting in the Media Bin to sort in reverse order.
- Fixed a bug to disallow characters in Theme names that could lead to a crash.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the stitch to be off by a frame when extending media with Clip Speed applied.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the editing caret to be invisible when editing text annotations.
- Fixed a bug that could cause an error when adjusting a media's clip speed on a magnetic track.
- Fixed a bug that could cause Recorder preferences to be unavailable if Camtasia cannot access the camera.
- Improved error handling when uploading to Panopto with Viewer-only access.
- Fixed a bug that could cause some exported mp4s to play back at an incorrect size in some players.
- Fixed a bug that prevented media on locked tracks from being added to Library assets.
- Fixed a bug that could cause waveforms to be drawn incorrectly when extending media.