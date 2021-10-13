Foxit Software heeft versie 11.1 van Foxit PDF Reader uitgebracht, een alternatief voor Adobe Reader. Met dit gratis programma kunnen pdf-documenten bekeken, ingevuld en ondertekend worden. Voor het bewerken van pdf-documenten heeft Foxit software het betaalde Foxit PDF Editor (voorheen PhantomPDF) in huis, vergelijkbaar met Acrobat Pro DC. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New Features and Improvements:
Issues Addressed
- Add a dark user interface skin, which can be a friendly and useful choice to users who need or prefer a dark theme for the look of the application.
- Offer a display preference for thin lines in documents to make them more visible.
- Allow setting page margin before printing PDF files.
- Other enhancements to the user experience.
- Fixed an issue where Foxit PDF Reader might crash or a file could be corrupted when a user saved a file from ECM after making edits.
- Fixed an issue where Foxit PDF Reader could crash when it launched and opened more than ten files at a time.
- Fixed an issue where Digital IDs were not displayed in the ID list in the Sign Document dialog box when users placed signatures.
- Fixed an issue where users could not sign in to Google Drive to open files.
- Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.