Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Foxit Reader 11.1

Foxit PDF Reader logo (79 pix) Foxit Software heeft versie 11.1 van Foxit PDF Reader uitgebracht, een alternatief voor Adobe Reader. Met dit gratis programma kunnen pdf-documenten bekeken, ingevuld en ondertekend worden. Voor het bewerken van pdf-documenten heeft Foxit software het betaalde Foxit PDF Editor (voorheen PhantomPDF) in huis, vergelijkbaar met Acrobat Pro DC. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features and Improvements:
  • Add a dark user interface skin, which can be a friendly and useful choice to users who need or prefer a dark theme for the look of the application.
  • Offer a display preference for thin lines in documents to make them more visible.
  • Allow setting page margin before printing PDF files.
  • Other enhancements to the user experience.
Issues Addressed
  • Fixed an issue where Foxit PDF Reader might crash or a file could be corrupted when a user saved a file from ECM after making edits.
  • Fixed an issue where Foxit PDF Reader could crash when it launched and opened more than ten files at a time.
  • Fixed an issue where Digital IDs were not displayed in the ID list in the Sign Document dialog box when users placed signatures.
  • Fixed an issue where users could not sign in to Google Drive to open files.
  • Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.

Foxit Reader

Versienummer 11.1.0.52543
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Foxit Software
Download https://www.foxit.com/downloads/#Foxit-Reader/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-10-2021 12:48
7 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

13-10-2021 • 12:48

7 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Foxit Software

Update-historie

30-01 Foxit Reader 11.2.1 31
13-10 Foxit Reader 11.1 7
27-07 Foxit Reader 11.0.1 3
05-'21 Foxit PDF Reader 11.0.0 8
05-'21 Foxit Reader 10.1.4 6
03-'21 Foxit Reader 10.1.3 3
12-'20 Foxit Reader 10.1.1 4
09-'20 Foxit Reader 10.1.0 12
08-'20 Foxit Reader 10.0.1 13
05-'20 Foxit Reader 10.0.0 21
Meer historie

Lees meer

Foxit PDF Reader

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3

Overige software

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+15+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2MOmax
13 oktober 2021 15:00
Er is niet alleen niet alleen update voor de reader, maar ook voor de editor:
Foxit PDF Editor 11.1 has added a dark user interface skin and other user interface improvements; more templates for PDF creation; various enhancements in printing, viewing, and combining files; and some other fixes to improve the user experience.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MOmax op 13 oktober 2021 15:50]

+1FeronIT
13 oktober 2021 13:26
Vroeg veel gebruikt, toen was het een super licht pakket. Tegenwoordig is het helaas net zo log als Adobe
+1CykoByte
@FeronIT13 oktober 2021 13:43
Het is inderdaad een erg log programma geworden. Ik gebruik het nog wel, want ondanks dat Sumatra PDF wel enorm licht is, vind ik daarvan de interface gewoon te onpraktisch.
+1Cergorach
@FeronIT13 oktober 2021 19:31
Misschien zelfs logger dan de moderne Adobe Reader DC client...
0beerse
@FeronIT14 oktober 2021 09:35
Sinds de web-browsers een eigen viewer aan boord hebben (en die dus nog groter/logger zijn geworden) gebruik ik steeds minder de losse viewers zoals foxit, sumatra (en adobe).

Omdat de browsers best veel mogelijkheden missen is het steeds meer zoeken welke viewer/reader past op wat je nodig hebt.
+1OBKKD_NL
13 oktober 2021 14:27
Add a dark user interface skin
Klinkt goed. Hopelijk bedoelen ze hiermee herintroductie van het dark theme dat ze met versie 10 (dacht ik) eruit gesloopt hadden. Precies om die deze reden ben ik een oudere versie blijven gebruiken. Ben benieuwd naar de implementatie in deze versie.
0jeroenislief
13 oktober 2021 19:56
Draak van een programma met een rommelige UI. Gebruik gewoon Adobe werkt prima en doelmatig.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True