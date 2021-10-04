Versie 15.20 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The terminal panel can now open several tabs. You can split the panel and open tabs both to the left and to the right. You can also open Windows PowerShell tabs. To close a tab type "exit".

Improved speed in the command prompt tab for large outputs like from the "dir" command. (Unfortunately, that doesn't work with the PowerShell tab.)

It is now possible to change the toolbar and menu image scaling in options, if you want larger images. The scale factor is given in percent. Available values are: 100%, 125%, 150% and 200%.

Added an option to sort (or not sort) the drop down list, located in the document tab row.

Added several new themes to the environment menu. The default theme for new installations is now Windows 10 Charcoal. The themes menu is now sorted and so is the themes list in the customize dialog window.

Fixed a few issues when moving between monitors. Especially if they use different scaling (DPI).

Recompiled all tools using the newest version of Delphi and fixed a few issues.

Should handle indented comments as well as comments at the start of the line.

Changed the toolbar icon.

Document tab context menu item "Reload as binary file" changes to "Reload as text document" after being selected.