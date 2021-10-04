Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: RJ TextEd 15.20

RJ TextEd logo (75 pix) Versie 15.20 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Terminal panel

The terminal panel can now open several tabs. You can split the panel and open tabs both to the left and to the right. You can also open Windows PowerShell tabs. To close a tab type "exit".

Improved speed in the command prompt tab for large outputs like from the "dir" command. (Unfortunately, that doesn't work with the PowerShell tab.)

Toolbar images

It is now possible to change the toolbar and menu image scaling in options, if you want larger images. The scale factor is given in percent. Available values are: 100%, 125%, 150% and 200%.

Document tabs drop down list

Added an option to sort (or not sort) the drop down list, located in the document tab row.

Themes

Added several new themes to the environment menu. The default theme for new installations is now Windows 10 Charcoal. The themes menu is now sorted and so is the themes list in the customize dialog window.

Moving between monitors

Fixed a few issues when moving between monitors. Especially if they use different scaling (DPI).

Tools (Syntax Editor, Character Viewer...)

Recompiled all tools using the newest version of Delphi and fixed a few issues.

Toggle comment

Should handle indented comments as well as comments at the start of the line.
Changed the toolbar icon.

Misc
  • Document tab context menu item "Reload as binary file" changes to "Reload as text document" after being selected.
Fixed
  • Undo issues.
  • Reload as binary file.
  • Select color issues in CSS/LESS/SCSS files.
  • Text compare issues.
  • Saved document indicator issue.
  • Document tab issues when resizing the window or with minimize/maximize.
  • Fixed several minor issues while testing this new version.

Versienummer 15.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Rickard Johansson
Download https://www.rj-texted.se/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 32,99MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

