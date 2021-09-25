Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Edge 94.0.992.31

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 94 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. Vanaf versie 94, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, gaat Microsoft niet meer om de zes maar elke vier weken met een nieuwe uitgave komen. Bedrijven kunnen kiezen om dat elke acht weken te doen, terwijl er wel om de andere week reguliere beveiligingsupdates beschikbaar komen. Verder zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot het openen van mhtml-bestanden en is het niet meer mogelijk om bestanden via http te downloaden die via een https-pagina worden aangeboden. De complete release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature updates
  • Microsoft Edge has completed the move to a 4-week cadence for updates. We have adopted a new 4-week release cycle for major versions. Read more here
  • New Extended stable option being offered. We are offering a new Extended Stable option to our managed Enterprise customers. The Extended Stable option will stay on even numbered revisions and update every 8 weeks. There will be a biweekly security update. Additional information here
  • Improvements to default behavior of opening MHTML files. MHTML files will continue to open in IE mode if IE mode is enabled, unless the MHTML file was saved from Microsoft Edge (using the Save As or Save Page As options in Microsoft Edge). If the file was saved from Microsoft Edge, it will now open in Microsoft Edge. This change will fix a rendering issue that was observed when opening an MHTML file in IE mode when saved from Microsoft Edge.
  • Restrict private network requests to secure contexts. Access to resources on local (intranet) networks from pages on the internet requires that those pages be delivered over HTTPS. This change is happening in the Chromium project, on which Microsoft Edge is based. For more information, navigate to the Chrome Platform Status entry. Two compatibility policies are available to support scenarios that need to preserve compatibility with non-secure pages: InsecurePrivateNetworkRequestAllowed and InsecurePrivateNetworkRequestAllowedForUrls.
  • Block mixed content downloads. Secure pages will only download files hosted on other secure pages, and downloads hosted on non-secure (non-HTTPS) pages will be blocked if initiated from a secure page. This change is happening in the Chromium project, on which Microsoft Edge is based. For more information, navigate to the Google security blog entry.
  • Enable implicit sign-in for on-premises accounts. By enabling the OnlyOnPremisesImplicitSigninEnabled policy, only on-premises accounts will be enabled for implicit sign-in. Microsoft Edge won't attempt to implicitly sign in to MSA or AAD accounts. Upgrade from on-premises accounts to AAD accounts will be stopped as well.
  • New accessibility settings page. We have brought accessibility-related settings together on a single page. You can find the new edge://settings/accessibility page under the main settings list. Here you can find settings to make the web page bigger, show a high visibility outline around the area of focus and other settings that can help improve your web browsing experience. We’ll continue to add new settings here in future versions of Microsoft Edge.

New Policies

Obsoleted Policy

Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 94.0.992.31
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 25-09-2021 09:06
21 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

25-09-2021 • 09:06

21 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (21)

+1Jerie
25 september 2021 12:05
Hoeveel logt Edge voor Microsoft in verhouding tot Chrome voor Google?
+1PD2JK
25 september 2021 09:12
In geval van een zakelijke (enterprise) omgeving;
Vergeet ook niet de ADMX/ADML bestanden te updaten, voor Chrome heb ik dit laatst ook gedaan en ik kreeg 2x zoveel settings erbij in de GP editor. Delete cache after close bijvoorbeeld.
+1dasiro
@PD2JK25 september 2021 09:48
da's zo met elk stukje software dat eigen group policies heeft ;)
+1lolgast
@PD2JK25 september 2021 10:07
Misschien belangrijker:
Vergeet de Security Baseline niet te controleren ;)
+1YoMarK
25 september 2021 10:22
onlyonpremisesimplicitsigninenabled --> uit de beschrijving is me niet helemaal duidelijk wat die nu doet, maar hopelijk maakt deze Edge weer bruikbaar in een AD(on prem) omgeving waar de gebruikers ook (AAD sync) hun account in de cloud hebben. Sinds Edge 90 ofzo is het dan zo dat je gewoon geen lokaal Edge profiel meer kan hebben(roaming profile) maar persé in de cloud wil roamen(met allerhande benodigde licenties, configuratie, en niet-technische vraagstukken tot gevolg...privacy b.v.).
Dat soort fratsen(ineens dingen aanpassen) is precies waarom Firefox zo fijn werkt.
+1teacup
@YoMarK25 september 2021 11:07
Beiden gebruik ik best wel. Waar ik Firefox heel top in vond/vind is dat het cookie beheer per site aanbiedt. Voorheen had Edge dit nog niet, tegenwoordig zie ik dat Edge (versie op mijn laptop 93.0.961.52 (Official build) (64-bit)) dit ook aanbiedt. Wat ik best een belangrijk criterium vindt.

Van roaming profiles ben ik zelf ook niet een grote fan, daar krijgt Edge bij mij dus ook de handen niet op elkaar.
+1YoMarK
@teacup25 september 2021 14:33
De issue is niet alleen met roaming profiles. Er is een policy dat je het edge profile(settings ) op een willekeurige plaats kunt neerzetten(eigenlijk is dat zelfs een kopie van wat normaal in local appdata staat), maar daar doet ie sinds Edge 90(of 91) gewoon helemaal niet meer indien het account ook AAD enabled is. Verplichte migratie. |:(
Resultaat is dat users gewoon met een verse Edge beginnen b.v op VDI als je het cloud stukje niet hebt ingericht (al dan niet bewust ). Extreem lelijke manier om mensen naar de cloud te krijgen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door YoMarK op 25 september 2021 14:35]

+1teacup
@YoMarK25 september 2021 16:50
Oke, ik moest je reactie een paar keer lezen, een beetje analoog aan het verplaatsen van de My Documents plek. Op mijn werk zijn de user profiles ook in de (Microsoft) cloud gezet.

En het zou mij inderdaad niet verbazen dat hieraan geen extra aandacht is besteed en impliciet de Microsoft Baseline wordt gebruikt. Terzijde: Zelf maak ik geen deel uit van de IT-afd in mijn bedrijf, maar schuur er wel tegenaan. Mijn bedrijf maakt deel uit van een groep, heel veel regie heeft het niet over deze ontwikkelingen. Ik was kritisch op het gegeven dat onze persoonlijke profielen met hun cloud storages een dezelfde informatievijver vormen met netwerkschijven bij serviceprovider waarop bedrijfsinformatie staat. Dat medewerkers zonder problemen data vanuit de ene plek naar de andere kunnen verplaatsen, daarvan heb ik altijd gedacht: dat gaan ze zo toch niet inrichten, en ja hoor? Irritant hierbij is de voorkeur van Microsoft om bij het opslaan van bestanden eerst de persoonlijke cloud naar voren te duwen en je nadrukkelijk moet doorklikken om in de bedrijfsinformatie terecht te komen. Onbeholpen.

Als ik je goed begrijp is hierdoor het risico op minder regie over je eigen browserdata groter. Het beheer van je eigen data wordt sterker afhankelijk van de cloud source, single source of failure. Hopelijk heeft die cloud omgeving goede backup/fail save ondersteuning, anders neemt de kwetsbaarheid van de config data toe.

Van die VDI zou ik dan weer verwachten dat dat dan standaard goed gaat, als iets naadloos op die filosofie aansluit dan is die use case het wel. Stom als dit dan standaard niet werkt, onbeholpen bijna. Daar zou die cloud-source dan uitgerekend wel op zijn plek vallen. Ik zal eens opletten als ik VDI gebruik, meestal werk ik via een gateway op mijn werkstation op het werk (CAD).

[Reactie gewijzigd door teacup op 25 september 2021 19:56]

+1toeter15
25 september 2021 11:19
Waarom blijven favorieten nog steeds niet vastgepind staan bij het opstarten van edge? Mijn eerste handeling bij het opstarten van edge is op de knop favorieten klikken.
+1FerOne
@toeter1525 september 2021 14:29
Hier geen probleem mee hoor.
+1Bozebeer38
25 september 2021 09:55
Ze hebben nu ook de volle versie met keyboard en muis ondersteuning plus synchronisatie met je andere apparaten op de series X en S gezet.

Werkt best strak en ziet er een stuk beter uit dan die vorige uitgeklede versie van edge.
+1aex351
25 september 2021 15:42
"Microsoft Edge has completed the move to a 4-week cadence for updates" dat heeft te maken met het gegeven dat Chrome dit gaat doen vanaf versie 94.

Het zou mooi zijn als de Edge bookmarks gesynchroniseerd kan worden met Chrome.
0Bruin Poeper
25 september 2021 12:56
En vertaal dat nou eens in gewoon en begrijpelijk Nederlands.

Ik weet namelijk niet wat "on-premises" betekent, Google vertaalt het naar NL met "premises".
En een kale "premises" is een terrein.
Wat is een MSA account? En wat is een AAD account?

Voor mij spreekt MS (en Tweakers) hier abracadabra.
Ik durf het haast niet te vragen: Zijn zij nou zo dom of ben ik zo slim?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bruin Poeper op 25 september 2021 13:02]

+1grimson
@Bruin Poeper25 september 2021 13:08
Als dit je niets zegt, dan kan het ook zijn dat het niet van toepassing is voor jou indien je in de doelgroep 'consument' valt. Persoonlijk zou ik deze negeren als je Edge Chrome gewoon privé gebruikt. Maar zelfs IT'ers, ik spreek iig voor mijzelf, is het soms niet bij te houden hoe rap het gaat en ook de terminologie die hierbij gebruikt wordt. Maar het is zeker niet dom :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door grimson op 25 september 2021 13:08]

+1divvid
@grimson26 september 2021 00:42
Huh, misschien gewoon een MacOS of Linux gebruiker die wat inzicht wil in MS jargon?
0TheVivaldi

@divvid26 september 2021 21:12
'on-premise' is gewoon een algemene term die toevallig ook in de it gebruikt wordt. Maar dus ook in zijn algemeenheid door onder meer Amerikaanse politie en Amerikaanse beveiligers. Is dus absoluut geen MS-jargon.
0divvid
@TheVivaldi27 september 2021 01:04
ik doelde dan ook op MSA en AAD, in mijn 'wereld' bestaan die afkortingen ook, maar dan hebben ze niets met operating systemen te maken. Ook al kan ik ze wel raden, je kan er niet vanuit gaan dat jargon afkortingen door iedereen begrepen worden.
+1lolgast
@Bruin Poeper25 september 2021 13:10
Dit is de reden waarom bij documenten waar het veld ‘dit document is bedoelt voor’ aanwezig is, ik die altijd invul met ‘iedereen die het document kan lezen en begrijpt’.

Als je niet weet wat de term betekent, hoef je je er geen zorgen om te maken, heeft allemaal met de zakelijke kant van MS/IT te maken.

On-premises: simpel gezegd, niet in de cloud maar in je eigen serverruimte

[Reactie gewijzigd door lolgast op 25 september 2021 13:12]

0Davos
25 september 2021 13:30
Ik wordt zo moedeloos van Edge. Op sommige sites kom ik niet ingelogt. Probleem is recaptcha:
https://answers.microsoft...72-4a38-982a-914c21bf1dcc
+1Slaiter
@Davos25 september 2021 15:19
Ik wordt zo moedeloos van Edge. Op sommige sites kom ik niet ingelogt. Probleem is recaptcha:
https://answers.microsoft...72-4a38-982a-914c21bf1dcc
Wel zelf je eigen link lezen, dat gaat over de site van ms zelf, waarop recaptcha issues zijn. Met nagenoeg alle browsers en dus compleet los van Edge staat verder.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Slaiter op 25 september 2021 15:22]

