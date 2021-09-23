Versie 5.8.0 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. In deze release zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General features Unique file names for local recordings

Each file created as part of a local recording will be given a unique file name. The type of file will start the name (video, audio), followed by a string of numbers. Users will also be provided suggestions on what to rename the files, if they choose to further customize the file names.

Disabled by default, this option prevents Zoom from automatically launching the previously used SSO URL. This is useful for users with multiple accounts, each having their own SSO URL.

Support for additional time zones

Scheduling on the client now supports the GMT -7 Yukon, GMT +2 Chisinau, and GMT +5:30 Colombo time zones, which were already supported when scheduling in the web portal. Additionally, corrections have been made to Brazilian time zones, and Yerevan has been split into its own time zone. Meeting/webinar features Stop incoming video

Users in a meeting can easily disable all incoming video through in-meeting controls. This may be done to preserve bandwidth for shared content, or to avoid mental fatigue from viewing multiple, active video participants. The account owner and admins can enable this for use in meetings at the Account-, Group-, and User-level web settings.

If meeting hosts add alternative hosts to their meeting, they can allow alternative hosts to add or edit polls. The alternative host in the meeting will have the additional in-meeting options to add or edit a poll, which launches the web portal to make the changes.

After entering ‘:’ and two or more letters, available emojis matching that description will be shown. For example, entering “:jo” will provide the following matching emojis: :joy:, :joy_cat:, :joystick:, :majong:, and :black_joker:

When recording separate audio tracks for a local recording, the audio tracks will be aligned, in that each track is in sync with each other and start at the same. Recording tracks will increase in size slightly, as extra padding will be added to each file to ensure tracks all begin at the same time.

The recording disclaimer has been updated to provide clearer information regarding how their data is being handled and who can access it. Meeting features Security settings overview

The host and co-host in a meeting can quickly check what security features are currently in effect for the meeting they are hosting. This information is accessible through the in-meeting encryption shield, located in the top-left corner of the meeting.

If the host has the Google or Outlook calendar integration configured, Zoom will display a list of others invited to the meeting but not yet in attendance, allowing for quick checks if everyone is in attendance yet. Their invite response (Accepted, Declined, Maybe) is listed with their name and the host can easily invite them to the meeting from the participants panel. This feature can be enabled for use in meetings at the Account-, Group-, and User-level web settings, and will initially be available only for free users as part of a beta. Chat features Rich text formatting support

Enhanced rich text message capabilities allow for better chat messages formatting options. These options are available for composing a new message, replies, and editing messages. Expanded options for the desktop client include bold, italics, underlining, strikethrough, highlight and text color, font size, bulleted and numbered lists, hyperlinks, and indenting. Mobile apps will gain the ability to bold, italicize, strikethrough, underline, and create a bulleted or numbered list.

Users can quote specific messages sent in a channel, which helps avoid confusion and eliminates the need for others to scroll up to view the initial question or message. Images and bot messages cannot be quoted.

The Personal Note can be configured to display for a specific period of time, as well as appearing above the text input box when someone is composing a message to you. For example, a user may say they are Out of office for the next few days, and that note will appear above the drafted message when someone is chatting directly with or mentioning them, warning them of the user’s current unavailability.

Chat history search and hyperlink previews are now supported when Advanced Chat Encryption is enabled. Search is limited to messages that have already been decrypted and are stored on the device being used to perform the search. Link previews must first be enabled by the account admin in the web portal, as the default for this setting is off.

Chat history search and hyperlink previews are now supported when Advanced Chat Encryption is enabled. Search is limited to messages that have already been decrypted and are stored on the device being used to perform the search. Link previews must first be enabled by the account admin in the web portal, as the default for this setting is off. Clearer notification when converting a group-chat into a channel

When a multi-user chat is named, this converts the group chat into an official chat channel. The user changing the channel will be more informed of the effect of the change, and other users in the group will be notified of the changes as well, helping them locate the channel by its new name.

To save space for chat contacts and channels, the New Chat button has been updated and moved in-line with other chat buttons, such as bookmarked messages, files, and contact requests. Zoom Phone features UI enhancement to phone number labels

When searching for phone users using the dial pad or SMS search field, users can view the associated phone number labels by clicking or tapping the right arrow icon.

If the admin has enabled nomadic emergency services and personal locations; or allowed users to manage their emergency address, users will receive prompts to confirm or update their emergency addresses until they do so. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue regarding slow connections after switching networks

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding mute upon entry and recording disclaimer prompts

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding duplicated virtual background images set by admins

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding unmuting issues after taking a Zoom Phone call off-hold

Resolved an issue regarding more than 30 participants sharing their screen simultaneously

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding additional audio channels being ignored