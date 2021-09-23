Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SciTE 5.1.2

SciTE logo (75 pix) Versie 5.1.2 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 5.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.1.2
  • Add SCI_STYLESETCHECKMONOSPACED which can be used to optimize fonts that are monospaced over the ASCII graphics characters.
  • Add SC_ELEMENT_FOLD_LINE to set the colour of fold lines. Add SC_ELEMENT_HIDDEN_LINE to show where lines are hidden. Feature #1241, Feature #382, Feature #203.
  • Add SCI_SETCARETLINEHIGHLIGHTSUBLINE to highlight just the subline containing the caret instead of the whole document line. Feature #841.
  • Allow SCI_HIDELINES to hide the first line or all lines which can be useful for filtered views.
  • Make negative settings for extra ascent and descent safer by ensuring calculated ascent and thus line height is at least 1 pixel.
  • Fix display of fold lines when wrapped so they are only drawn once per line, not on each subline.
  • Fix crash with too many subexpressions in regular expression search with SCFIND_CXX11REGEX. Bug #2281.
  • On GTK, fix the line spacing so that underscores and accents are visible for some fonts such as DejaVu Sans Mono 10.
  • On GTK, respond to changes in system font scaling by clearing any cached layout data.
  • On Cocoa, fix memory leak caused by circular references. Bug #2268.
  • On Cocoa, fix disabling horizontal scrollbar in non-wrapping mode. Bug #2271.
  • On Cocoa, ensure cursor and background images are loaded.
Release 5.1.1
  • In DBCS encodings, treat valid DBCS lead byte followed by invalid trail byte as single byte. Feature #1408.
  • Searching was optimized for documents that contain mostly ASCII text and is often 2-3 times faster. Feature #1381.
  • Word searching behaves more consistently at start and end of document.
  • Add SCI_ALLOCATELINES to allocate indices to hold some number of lines. This can decrease reallocation overhead when the application can count or estimate the number of lines in huge files. Feature #1370.
  • Add SCI_AUTOCSETOPTIONS to allow choosing a non-resizeable autocompletion list on Win32. Feature #1284.
  • On Win32, when technology is changed, buffering is set to a reasonable value for the technology: on for GDI and off for Direct2D as Direct2D performs its own buffering. Feature #1400.
  • On Win32, implement WM_SETREDRAW to turn off scroll bar updates. This can be used to reduce overhead when making many changes. Feature #1411.

Versienummer 5.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SciTE
Download https://www.scintilla.org/SciTEDownload.html
Licentietype GPL

+1Qalo
24 september 2021 01:51
Hoewel ik SciTE zelf nooit gebruikt heb zal het zijn werk verder wel uitstekend doen. Ik vind alleen de GUI nogal rommelig overkomen en doet het enigszins oubollig aan. Niet dat dit heel belangrijk is, maar het viel me gewoon op. Het verklaart ook meteen de grootte van het uitgepakte programmaatje, want dat is bijna niks (rond de 4,5 MB). Toch wel knap dat zo'n klein programmaatje best veel kan. Dat dan weer wel...

De teksteditors binnen Linux zijn allemaal even bruikbaar voor scripting en coding, dus ik zie niet echt het voordeel van het installeren van SciTE op een Linux installatie. Op Windows kan het wellicht wel een handige aanvulling zijn, want het Kladblok van Windows is (nog steeds) schrikbarend beperkt. Daar heb je écht niet heel veel aan en is ook niets meer dan de naam al zegt.

Voorheen gebruikte ik Notepad++ op Windows. Prima tooltje. Maar sinds een aantal jaren heb ik Notepad++ ingeruild voor Geany. Schitterende IDE die uiteraard ook uitstekend is in te zetten als "normale" teksteditor. Geany "vreet" zowat elk denkbare scripttaal, en doet het ook prima met normale teksten. En het scheelt steeds omschakelen naar weer een andere manier van werken, want Geany staat ook op een aantal Linuxbakken hier.
0sspiff
@Qalo24 september 2021 09:11
Site is eigenlijk niet meer dan een simpele wrapper rond scintilla, een soort demo als het ware. Scintilla is dan weer een herbruikbaar en embedbaar code editor element voor andere programma's dat werkt op Linux, Mac en Windows.

Veel niche of minder uit de kluiten gewassen IDEs en text editors op Linux gebruiken dat element als tekstveld voor hun programma.

Geany gebruikt het, en Gedit heeft een optie om Scintilla te gebruiken ipv GtkSourceView. Er zijn er nog een hoop, maar ook heb wel de indruk dat het minder gangbaar is dan pakweg tien jaar terug.
0redtails
@Qalo24 september 2021 10:38
Scite is veel minder rommelig dan np++. Het kan dan ook veel minder
0jimshatt
@Qalo24 september 2021 16:11
Ter info, ook NP++ is een schil rond Scintilla. Ik heb een poging gedaan om NP++ in te ruilen voor Kate, maar kon er niet echt aan wennen. Ik ga Geany zeker proberen, wist niet dat er een Windows versie was!
0Qalo
@jimshatt24 september 2021 22:47
Jazeker, die bestaat. En als je er nog onzeker over bent, dan kun je het eerst even proberen met de portable variant ervan. Bevalt het niet, dan gooi je het mapje met de hele zwik weg en ga je verder waar je gebleven was. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 24 september 2021 22:48]

