Versie 5.1.2 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 5.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Release 5.1.2
Release 5.1.1
- Add SCI_STYLESETCHECKMONOSPACED which can be used to optimize fonts that are monospaced over the ASCII graphics characters.
- Add SC_ELEMENT_FOLD_LINE to set the colour of fold lines. Add SC_ELEMENT_HIDDEN_LINE to show where lines are hidden. Feature #1241, Feature #382, Feature #203.
- Add SCI_SETCARETLINEHIGHLIGHTSUBLINE to highlight just the subline containing the caret instead of the whole document line. Feature #841.
- Allow SCI_HIDELINES to hide the first line or all lines which can be useful for filtered views.
- Make negative settings for extra ascent and descent safer by ensuring calculated ascent and thus line height is at least 1 pixel.
- Fix display of fold lines when wrapped so they are only drawn once per line, not on each subline.
- Fix crash with too many subexpressions in regular expression search with SCFIND_CXX11REGEX. Bug #2281.
- On GTK, fix the line spacing so that underscores and accents are visible for some fonts such as DejaVu Sans Mono 10.
- On GTK, respond to changes in system font scaling by clearing any cached layout data.
- On Cocoa, fix memory leak caused by circular references. Bug #2268.
- On Cocoa, fix disabling horizontal scrollbar in non-wrapping mode. Bug #2271.
- On Cocoa, ensure cursor and background images are loaded.
- In DBCS encodings, treat valid DBCS lead byte followed by invalid trail byte as single byte. Feature #1408.
- Searching was optimized for documents that contain mostly ASCII text and is often 2-3 times faster. Feature #1381.
- Word searching behaves more consistently at start and end of document.
- Add SCI_ALLOCATELINES to allocate indices to hold some number of lines. This can decrease reallocation overhead when the application can count or estimate the number of lines in huge files. Feature #1370.
- Add SCI_AUTOCSETOPTIONS to allow choosing a non-resizeable autocompletion list on Win32. Feature #1284.
- On Win32, when technology is changed, buffering is set to a reasonable value for the technology: on for GDI and off for Direct2D as Direct2D performs its own buffering. Feature #1400.
- On Win32, implement WM_SETREDRAW to turn off scroll bar updates. This can be used to reduce overhead when making many changes. Feature #1411.