Versie 5.1.2 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 5.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.1.2 Add SCI_STYLESETCHECKMONOSPACED which can be used to optimize fonts that are monospaced over the ASCII graphics characters.

Add SC_ELEMENT_FOLD_LINE to set the colour of fold lines. Add SC_ELEMENT_HIDDEN_LINE to show where lines are hidden. Feature #1241, Feature #382, Feature #203.

Add SCI_SETCARETLINEHIGHLIGHTSUBLINE to highlight just the subline containing the caret instead of the whole document line. Feature #841.

Allow SCI_HIDELINES to hide the first line or all lines which can be useful for filtered views.

Make negative settings for extra ascent and descent safer by ensuring calculated ascent and thus line height is at least 1 pixel.

Fix display of fold lines when wrapped so they are only drawn once per line, not on each subline.

Fix crash with too many subexpressions in regular expression search with SCFIND_CXX11REGEX. Bug #2281.

On GTK, fix the line spacing so that underscores and accents are visible for some fonts such as DejaVu Sans Mono 10.

On GTK, respond to changes in system font scaling by clearing any cached layout data.

On Cocoa, fix memory leak caused by circular references. Bug #2268.

On Cocoa, fix disabling horizontal scrollbar in non-wrapping mode. Bug #2271.

On Cocoa, ensure cursor and background images are loaded. Release 5.1.1 In DBCS encodings, treat valid DBCS lead byte followed by invalid trail byte as single byte. Feature #1408.

Searching was optimized for documents that contain mostly ASCII text and is often 2-3 times faster. Feature #1381.

Word searching behaves more consistently at start and end of document.

Add SCI_ALLOCATELINES to allocate indices to hold some number of lines. This can decrease reallocation overhead when the application can count or estimate the number of lines in huge files. Feature #1370.

Add SCI_AUTOCSETOPTIONS to allow choosing a non-resizeable autocompletion list on Win32. Feature #1284.

On Win32, when technology is changed, buffering is set to a reasonable value for the technology: on for GDI and off for Direct2D as Direct2D performs its own buffering. Feature #1400.

On Win32, implement WM_SETREDRAW to turn off scroll bar updates. This can be used to reduce overhead when making many changes. Feature #1411.