Versie 5.28 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Edit metadata dialog: Customize cover generation: Allow saving and loading cover generation settings as "themes".

E-book viewer: Allow pressing the 0-9 keys to apply a quick highlight style. Closes tickets: 1944614.

Book details panel: While clicking tags/authors/etc. holding down the Ctrl+Shift modifier keys now add the tag to the current search with "AND" instead of "OR" when using only Ctrl. Closes tickets: 1943521.

Add an option to the preferences drop down menu to restart calibre without third party plugins. Closes tickets: 1944057. Bug fixes Edit book: When renaming classes in style sheets only recognize class names preceded by a period. Closes tickets: 1944562.

E-book viewer: Fix lookup in Google partially hidden due to change in Google results page markup.

Conversion dialog: Search replace expression builder: Fix incorrect search result highlighting when non-BMP unicode characters are present in the text.

E-book viewer: Fix popup footnote blank when the footnote link points to a <body> tag. Closes tickets: 1943270.

E-book viewer: Fix jumping to highlights in text that occurs after a line break and newline character not working in paged mode. Closes tickets: 1944433.

Kindle Output: Strip EXIF metadata from JPEG images as the Kindle renderer has issues with it. Closes tickets: 1943495. Improved news sources Аргументы и Факты

India Today