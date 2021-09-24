Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Calibre 5.28

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 5.28 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Edit metadata dialog: Customize cover generation: Allow saving and loading cover generation settings as "themes".
  • E-book viewer: Allow pressing the 0-9 keys to apply a quick highlight style. Closes tickets: 1944614.
  • Book details panel: While clicking tags/authors/etc. holding down the Ctrl+Shift modifier keys now add the tag to the current search with "AND" instead of "OR" when using only Ctrl. Closes tickets: 1943521.
  • Add an option to the preferences drop down menu to restart calibre without third party plugins. Closes tickets: 1944057.
Bug fixes
  • Edit book: When renaming classes in style sheets only recognize class names preceded by a period. Closes tickets: 1944562.
  • E-book viewer: Fix lookup in Google partially hidden due to change in Google results page markup.
  • Conversion dialog: Search replace expression builder: Fix incorrect search result highlighting when non-BMP unicode characters are present in the text.
  • E-book viewer: Fix popup footnote blank when the footnote link points to a <body> tag. Closes tickets: 1943270.
  • E-book viewer: Fix jumping to highlights in text that occurs after a line break and newline character not working in paged mode. Closes tickets: 1944433.
  • Kindle Output: Strip EXIF metadata from JPEG images as the Kindle renderer has issues with it. Closes tickets: 1943495.
Improved news sources
  • Аргументы и Факты
  • India Today
Calibre 4.21.0
Versienummer 5.28
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 125,07MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

