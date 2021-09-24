Astonsoft heeft versie 9.10.5 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 9.10.5 (Pro & Free) Easily distinguishable active tabs for notes and tasks

Quick print option is now in the Today module, as well

"Send later" in mail will now show the correct date/time to the recipient (when the message was sent, not when it was created)

Some improvements related to synchronization with Google Contacts and Outlook 365

Improved intelligent detection of mail server settings when adding new email accounts

"Show number of unread items" option for email folders will also be applied to subfolders for quicker changes

Fixed automatic synchronization with EPIM Cloud in EssentialPIM Free

A few other fixes and improvements