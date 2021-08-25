Versie 8.1.4 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.1.4 bug-fix and improvement: Fix regression of find/replace and file open performance issue. (Fix #10398, #10296, #10260)

Make dark mode compatible with Windows 11. (Fix #10299)

Make current existing plugins’ toolbar icons display in both light and dark mode. (Fix #9959, #10388, #9809)

Support TypeScript language (syntax highlighting, auto-completion & function list). (Implement #10353)

Fix security flaw issue in uninstaller. (Fix #10191, #6165)

Add Insert Date Time commands for both short & long format. (Implement #497, #2821, #8184, #8302)

Fix file dialog append extension issue with RTL languages. (Fix #10397)

Fix Find-in-Files “Follow current doc” not working issue when Default Directory is set. (Fix #8045)

Enhance dialogs visual look & feel. (Fix #10384)

Fix LICENSE text display problem in installer. (Fix #10370)