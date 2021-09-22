Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Gnome 41

Gnome logo (75 pix)Versie 41 van Gnome is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide, gebruiksvriendelijke opensource-desktopomgeving is verkrijgbaar voor besturingssystemen die tot de Unix-familie behoren, zoals Linux en de diverse BSD-varianten. De naam is een afkorting voor GNU Network Object Model Environment. Gnome bestaat uit een desktopomgeving en een ontwikkelplatform voor het maken van andere applicaties, die in de desktopomgeving kunnen worden geïntegreerd. Het is in dat opzicht vergelijkbaar met de KDE. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 41 zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

More Power To You

GNOME 40 introduced a new power mode setting. This allows switching between three power modes, which affect both performance and power consumption:

  • Balanced: the default power mode, which provides standard performance and power consumption.
  • Performance: increases CPU performance and power consumption, allowing many applications and activities to run faster.
  • Power Saver: slower performance and lower power consumption.

Performance mode is only available on hardware that supports this feature. On hardware that doesn't have performance mode, the performance mode option is not shown.

With GNOME 41, the power mode feature has been improved. Power modes can now be quickly changed from the System Status menu, and Power Saver mode has been enhanced, so that the screen dims and fades more rapidly when it is active. Power Saver will also automatically turn on when the battery level is low.

Initial support has also been added to allow applications to request a particular power mode. This will be most relevant for allowing performance sensitive apps, such as games, to request performance mode.

New Look Software

Software has been given an overhaul for GNOME 41, making it look and work better than ever before.

  • The updated explore view makes it easier to browse and discover apps, with descriptions of each app and more attractive tiles.
  • A new set of categories helps with browsing and exploring available apps.
  • Details pages have a new design, with bigger screenshots and new information tiles, which provide a better overview of each application.

Almost every part of Software has been polished or improved in some way. This includes redesigned settings, more attractive layouts in the installed and updates views, better OS upgrade banners, and much more.

The changes aren't skin deep, either: there have been many fixes and improvements under the hood, which make the experience faster and more reliable.

Multitasking

GNOME 41 includes a new Multitasking settings panel, which includes window management and workspace options. These allow:

  • Disabling the Activities hot corner.
  • Disabling Active Screen Edges.
  • Configuring a fixed number of workspaces.
  • Showing workspaces on all displays, instead of just the primary display.
  • Restricting app switching to the current workspace, when using the Super+Tab keyboard shortcut.
New Connections App

GNOME 41 includes Connections, a new remote desktop client. This provides a modern, easy to use experience for connecting to other desktops, and automatically handles as much of the complexity for you as possible. VNC and RDP connections are both supported.

Connections replaces the remote desktop functionality that was previously found in Boxes.

Mobile Settings

GNOME 41 includes a new Mobile Network settings panel. This allows configuring mobile network connections, and works with 2G, 3G, 4G, and GSM/LTE modems.

The new Mobile Network settings are only shown when a supported modem is present. They allow setting the network type, selecting whether mobile data should be used, and whether data should be used while roaming. They also support using multiple SIMs and modems, and allow easy switching between networks.

The new settings replace the previous mobile network settings.

Performance Improvements

GNOME is continually working to improve performance, responsiveness and smoothness, and GNOME 41 includes a collection of improvements in this area.

  • Efficiency improvements in GNOME 41 mean that the screen will update faster in response to keyboard and pointer input. This change only applies to those using the Wayland session, and the effects will be more noticeable with some displays rather than others (the improvement is more significant on displays with lower refresh rates).
  • System-level multitouch gestures now behave more reliably and consistently.
  • GTK 4 has a new default GL renderer, which provides faster rendering and reduced power consumption.
  • Finally, a major code cleanup has been carried out in Mutter, GNOME's window manager, which will improve long-term maintainability and efficiency.
Music

Music has been given a round of UI updates for GNOME 41. Artwork is now larger and has rounded corners, the artist list includes images, a new album view includes a handy play button, and the redesigned player bar is more spacious. Music also has new welcome artwork.

That's Not All

GNOME 41 includes lots of other, smaller improvements. These include:

  • The ability to create encrypted .zip archives in Files (these require a password to be opened).
  • A new Calendar feature that allows importing events from .ics files.
  • Improved support for dark mode in Web, along with faster pinch to zoom (on heavy websites), and better handling of unresponsive websites.
  • Better window resizing in Calculator: enlarging the window will now reveal additional controls, and the window will also shrink down to fit on mobile displays.

Versienummer 41
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website Gnome
Download https://www.gnome.org/getting-gnome/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-09-2021 19:19
39 • submitter: Morzzz

22-09-2021 • 19:19

39 Linkedin

Submitter: Morzzz

Bron: Gnome

Reacties (39)

-Moderatie-faq
-139036+125+21+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
+1Qalo
22 september 2021 21:36
Sinds GNOME 3 zijn intrede heeft gedaan heb ik een beetje een afknapper gekregen op die club. Ik heb het weleens geprobeerd met GNOME, maar ik kan er maar niet volledig aan wennen. Er zijn facetten die ik overbodig lastig vindt. Bijvoorbeeld pop-up vensters die het scherm erachter donkerder maken en in het midden van je scherm opkomen, en bovendien niet opzij te schuiven zijn. Erg lastig soms. En natuurlijk de grootste moeite die je moet doen om bepaalde instellingen te doen. Dat moet op een best wel omslachtige manier: hetzij met extensies, hetzij met aanpassingen onder de motorkap. Als je weet hoe het gedaan moet worden is het niet zo'n probleem, maar ga er maar eens aanstaan als je als newbie aan de slag wilt met GNOME.

De GNOME foundation is ook bezig met GTK4, en daar die gaat de boel nog verder in het slot gooien. Straks kunnen er niet zomaar andere thema's gebruikt worden en zit je min-of-meer vast aan het (vind ik) spuuglelijke standaard Adwaita thema. Hier is er meer informatie over te vinden (in het Engels).

Als resultaat daarvan gaan distro's als Solus met hun Budgie desktop straks over op EFL en laten GTK volledig vallen. Gelukkig kan het, want GNOME begint er écht een potje van te maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 22 september 2021 21:41]

+2devices
@Qalo22 september 2021 22:25
Libadwaita is juist een loskoppeling, niet een verdere integratie. Zou je daar niet blij mee moeten zijn als je niet blij bent met GNOME in GTK? De GNOME styles gaan naar libadwaita en je kan GTK4 normaal voor je applicatie gebruiken. Als je libadwaita gebruikt dat ben je momenteel inderdaad gebonden aan de adwaita theme, maar dat hoeft helemaal niet. Ten eerste is libadwaita helemaal niet verplicht. ElementaryOS gaat bijvoorbeeld hun eigen library gebruiken en niet libadwaita. En er kan altijd de mogelijkheid komen om andere stylesheets toe te passen. Het is alleen niet gek dat GNOME hun eigen theme ontwikkelen.
0Qalo
@devices22 september 2021 22:44
We gaan zien welke richting het op gaat. :)
+1foxgamer2019
@Qalo23 september 2021 08:57
Ik vind het een moeilijk verhaal als buitenstaander. Er zijn ook screenshots waarbij een GMOME ontwikkelaar laat zien hoe hij de kleuren aanpast, al zijn dit natuurlijk niet de elementen en window buttons.

Zelf vind ik het huidige thema ook ontzettend lelijk en erg groot, Qogir en Matcha laten zien dat het ook anders kan. Tevens hebben veel mensen een voorkeur voor OS X thema's, zou erg stom zijn als ze al die ontwikkelaars laten vallen. Dacht juist dat er eindelijk eendracht was ontstaan met GTK3?
+1Qalo
@foxgamer201923 september 2021 11:40
Zelf vind ik het huidige thema ook ontzettend lelijk en erg groot...
Eens! Die GNOME-thema's zijn gemaakt voor grote schermen. Maar zelfs bij een schermresolutie van 1920x1200 (op mijn zogenaamde "hoofdcomputer") zijn alle knoppen, drop-downmenu's en alles wat erbij hoort achterlijk chubby en nemen ongelooflijk veel verticale schermruimte in. En die dikke topbalk op je vensters maken het er ook niet beter op. GNOME 3 is de Fisher Price onder de desktopomgevingen.

Volgens mij hebben die GNOME-ontwikkelaars allemaal slechte ogen als je het mij vraagt. Op kleinere schermen is GNOME 3 een drama. En met "kleinere schermen" bedoel ik alles met een resolutie minder dan 1920x1080.

Nee, geef mij maar Xfce, KDE, Maté en zelfs de window managers i3 of IceWM. Zelfs het "lelijke" Fluxbox heeft nog meer mijn voorkeur dan GNOME. Ik vind het helemaal niks meer. Ik mis nog steeds Gnome 2. Maté is een aardige vervanger, maar is nét iets minder flexibel gebleken dan de stamvader was. Met name de kleurinstellingen van je vensters, een functie die in Maté niet terug te vinden is.
+1RoestVrijStaal
@Qalo23 september 2021 01:15
Ach, dat GNOME haar community haat en het wil uitdunnen tot enkel ja-knikkers, maar zelf brakke software maakt speelt al jaaaaren.

De ontwikkelaar van PCManFM en LXDE kwam erachter dat zijn GTK2 applicaties naar Qt porten minder werk was dan naar GTK3 te porten. Gaandeweg is daaruit LXQt ontstaan :)

Dat over Budgie heeft de hoofdontwikkelaar van Solus een blogpost aan toegewijd, wat interessant leesvoer bevat.
+1Uruk-Hai
22 september 2021 19:43
Ik weet tegenwoordig van gekkigheid niet meer welke desktop environment ik fijner vind.

Van oudsher wist ik het precies: Gnome had ik het liefst, daarna XFCE en als laatste KDE. Maar tegenwoordig ben ik fan van alle drie. Ze hebben allemaal hun eigen voor -en nadelen en ze worden allemaal steeds beter en prettiger.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 september 2021 19:44]

+1Marctraider
@Uruk-Hai22 september 2021 19:47
Ach ja, je kan natuurlijk een DE kiezen op basis van 'alles', of op basis van de core basics.

Je kan toch gewoon mix en matchen tegenwoordig lijkt me? Natuurlijk heb je een stukje integratie maar als je dat niet nodig hebt...

Vind het sowiezo niet zo'n boeiende kwestie, als je echt met linux werkt (En niet als simpele eindgebruiker) zit je toch de helft van de tijd lekker alles in terminals te doen ;-)

Een DE is eigenlijk gewoon een leuke handige bijkomstigheid.

Gebruik zelf al bijna een decennia lang geen Linux meer als desktop, maar kan me nog wel herinneren dat ik gewoon bare naked KDE installaties deed zonder alle meuk, gewoon een start menu, taakbalk, file manager en klaar. De rest was allemaal third party.

Zo draai ik Windows LTSC eigenlijk ook gewoon :P

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 22 september 2021 19:48]

+1stuiterveer
@Marctraider22 september 2021 19:57
Vind het sowiezo niet zo'n boeiende kwestie, als je echt met linux werkt (En niet als simpele eindgebruiker) zit je toch de helft van de tijd lekker alles in terminals te doen ;-)

Een DE is eigenlijk gewoon een leuke handige bijkomstigheid.
Ben ik het niet direct mee eens. Voor een server heb je gelijk, geen GUI nodig. Maar op m'n desktop ga ik niet vanuit de terminal gamen. Dus dan moet je een keuze gaan maken qua environment, en dan ga je daadwerkelijk verschillen merken. Grafisch zijn ze namelijk al anders, maar ze worden ook vanuit een andere filosofie ontwikkeld. Bij XFCE heb je namelijk een standaard environment, maar niks extra. Zorgt er voor dat het lekker lichtgewicht blijft (ideaal voor computers met zwakkere hardware), maar je moet wel alle extra's handmatig installeren en configureren. Gnome daarentegen is een beetje een grafische systemd, alles zit er standaard bij qua functionaliteit (zelfs spellen worden mee geinstalleerd). Dan heb je meer een plug&play ervaring binnen je desktop environment, maar je systeem is er wel bulkier door. KDE heb ik niet genoeg ervaring mee om daarover te spreken.

Ik gebruik wel Ubuntu, maar ik merk wel dat ik een flinke afkeer heb gekregen voor Gnome. Dat komt deels door de extra/mindere functionaliteit vanuit Ubuntu, maar Gnome zelf is nog altijd de grootste factor.
+1Hydranet
@stuiterveer22 september 2021 21:14
Of je installeert alleen een Window Manager zoals i3/Sway(of een van de vele anderen) en configureert het verder helemaal naar je eigen wensen en benodigdheden waarbij je alleen de onderdelen installeert die je daad werkelijk gaat gebruiken.
+1Jerie
@Hydranet22 september 2021 22:23
Je kunt Sway/i3 ook gebruiken icm KDE of GNOME.
+1Hydranet
@Jerie23 september 2021 11:23
Ja dat kan maar dan heb je alsnog een hoop mee geïnstalleerd waar je nooit gebruik van gaat maken.
0Jerie
@Hydranet23 september 2021 18:25
Installatie size maakt mij werkelijk geen drol uit, zelfs CPU/RAM usage is geen sterk argument meer in 2021. De UI daarentegen wel.
0Hydranet
@Jerie23 september 2021 19:23
Ik heb nooit iets gezegd over CPU/RAM gebruik, ik bedoelde dat ik liever de ruimte op mijn SSD voor nuttige dingen gebruik i.p.v. dat er ruimte in beslag word genomen door iets wat ik nooit ga gebruiken maar dat is puur persoonlijk.
0Hydranet
@Jerie11 oktober 2021 10:45
Je hebt trouwens gelijk, ik heb het een tijd terug i3 i.c.m een onderdeel van xfce4, de panel om specifiek te zijn. Ik was intussen al weer zo gewend aan mijn Sway en en Waybar dat ik het even vergeten was. Intussen was ik toch wel benieuwd naar KDE en miste de toch wel een echte moderne menu wat je niet heel makkelijk krijgt met de panels die specifiek zijn voor tiling window managers. Ik heb nu een minimale KDE installatie i.c.m i3 en het werkt toch best fijn en maar een paar extra packages op mijn systeem. Best of both worlds! Bedankt nog voor de herinnering!
+1TheAnimaL
@Hydranet22 september 2021 23:52
Al heel lang geleden afgestapt van een DE en sinds dien een i3wm gebruiker.
Ik hoef me niet aan te passen aan de DE, maar ik pas i3 aan zo dat het mij past. Dat is het grote verschil.
Hetzelfde gaat op voor m'n webbrowser, qutebrowser...

Bijkomend voordeel: weinig mensen weten je computer te bedienen :-)
+1Hydranet
@TheAnimaL23 september 2021 11:25
En daarbij ziet jou set-up er overal hetzelfde uit maakt niet uit op welke distributie je gebruikt. Ik ben iets als een jaar geleden over gestapt naar i3wm en net twee maanden geleden overgestapt naar Sway. Ik heb nog wel is een normale DE geïnstalleerd om te kijken of ik er nog mee kon werken maar ik vond het vervelend werken nadat ik gewend ben geraakt om te werken met een WM.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 23 september 2021 11:29]

+1ndonkersloot
@Uruk-Hai22 september 2021 20:05
Vroeger was voor mij gnome2 of xfce favoriet en kde vond ik niets. Nu is GNOME(3) in mijn ogen een gedrocht, KDE schitterend xfce prima maar ben gesettled met cinammon.
0ViPER_DMRT
@ndonkersloot22 september 2021 23:30
Vroeger was KDE ook lomp & slecht, gnome 2 was de obvious choice.
Ik voel gnome 3 ook niet, gnome 4 maakt een hoop goed. Zeker op laptops, maar heeft nog een lange weg te gaan.
+1Omega
@ViPER_DMRT22 september 2021 23:59
GNOME 4 bestaat niet. Dit is GNOME 3, maar sinds versie 40 (Voorheen 3.40) is het versienummeringssysteem gesimplificeerd.

Voorheen werkte het versienummeringssysteem als volgt;
3.30.0 -> 3.31.0 (development release) -> 3.32.0 -> 3.33.0 (development release) -> ..., met enkele point releases voor bug fixes en kleine veranderingen op elke stable release. Even versienummers waren stable en oneven versienummers development releases.

Sinds 40 wordt er opgeteld 40.0 -> 41.0 -> 42.0-> ... met point releases.


Zie voor details en extra informatie;
https://discourse.gnome.o...me-versioning-scheme/4235


"Het heeft nog een lange weg te gaan", dat is heel erg persoonlijke voorkeur. Ik persoonlijk vind GNOME 3 helemaal geweldig en wil nooit meer terug naar een traditionele desktop.

Omdat GNOME 3 geen traditionele desktop is vinden sommige mensen het afschuwelijk. Mensen houden vaak niet van veranderingen en hebben om die reden een aversie naar GNOME 3. Mensen zeggen bijvoorbeeld dat GNOME slecht of niet bruikbaar is omdat het geen system tray heeft, maar vanuit GNOME's perspectief zijn dit legacy elementen die in de meeste gevallen niks toevoegen aan de desktop en applicaties zie er afhankelijk van zijn die zijn slecht ontworpen. "Maar hoe sluit in X applicatie dan af?", X-icoontje op het applicatievenster in de overlay, dat zal een sigterm sturen naar de applicatie waarna het zou moeten afsluiten.

Onder Wayland is GNOME inderdaad geweldig op laptops. Ik zelf doe mijn werk op GNOME en gebruik nooit een muis omdat gestures een zeer makkelijke, prettige en efficiënte gebruikservaring bieden.
+1ViPER_DMRT
@Omega23 september 2021 01:05
GNOME 41 dan, de verschillen zijn behoorlijk.

New multi touch Trackpad gestures, horizontal desktop switching met UX update die wel ergens op slaat.
Ik ben gek op verandering, maar dan moet het wel wat toevoegen,

Als men een dock wil, lekker Cairo gebruiken. Orchis gtk theme doet ook wonderen, Wayfire voor de snappy factor. Voor werk gerelateerde zaken gebruik ik zeker wel een muis, kan me niet voorstellen dat de arbo arts happy is als je de hele dag met je touchpad op je laptop aan de haal gaat ;) Losse tot daar aan toe.
+1foxgamer2019
@Omega23 september 2021 08:47
Tevens biedt GNOME een scala aan extensions zoals ArcMenu en nog velen andere om je DE aan te passen zoals jij dat wilt.

Cinnamon heeft hetzelfde dacht ik, maar bij KDE miste ik erg die extensies al is het uitzicht zelf al heel custimizable.

Het probleem is meer dat mensen niet willen verder dan hun neus lang is. Windows 11 veranderd ook, maar dat wilt niet zeggen dat je dingen toch kunt inrichten zoals jij dat wilt. Dat doe je met je huis toch ook?
+1Eonfge
@Uruk-Hai22 september 2021 19:57
Heb hier best wat over lopen nadenken, en ik denk dat het vooral komt omdat de Desktop als computer-metafoor af is. Ontwerpers weten nu hoe ze het beste kunnen omgaan met een muis+toetsenbord en gebruikers hebben nu ook een bepaalde volwassenheid bereikt.

In dat opzicht hebben Windows en Mac OS X last van de wet-van-de-remmende voorsprong: Ze hebben veel moeite gestoken in het uitvogelen hoe gemiddelde gebruikers het beste met computers kunnen werken, en nu kan het Linux ecosysteem daar de vruchten van plukken.

Zie bijvoorbeeld de Ribbon interface van Microsoft Office, een goed staaltje UI dat voor gemiddelde gebruikers een verademing is. Voor ervaren gebruikers die zich kwaad maakte op forums 15 jaar geleden was het geen verbetering, maar het is duidelijk uit onderzoek dat het een goede zet was.

https://www.sciencedirect...abs/pii/S0920548914000099

Uiteindelijk is UI niet 'like, your opinion man' en zit er veel denkwerk achter. Zie bijvoorbeeld ook de HIG guidelines van alle Linux desktops:
- https://developer.gnome.org/hig/
- https://develop.kde.org/hig/
- https://docs.elementary.io/hig/
0Omega Supreme
@Eonfge22 september 2021 20:54
Ik heb die (langdurende) Ribbon haat nooit begrepen.

Toen ik er voor het eerst van hoorde was ik ook niet blij. Tot ik in een beta merkte dat de UI weliswaar was omgegooid, maar dat alle keyboard shortcuts zo'n beetje ongewijzigd waren.

Het verhaal dat deze wijziging power users zou dwingen alles opnieuw te leren was onzin. Ik kende geen enkele power user die toolbars of ribbon gebruikte, iedereen kende tientallen keyboard shortcuts uit het hoofd.

Voor beginners was de ribbon een zege.

Degenen die vooral getroffen werden waren de gebruikers daar tussen in. Maar he, vroeg of laat waren die toch wel naar keyboard shortcuts over gestapt, wat veel sneller werkt!
+1kalikatief
@Omega Supreme22 september 2021 22:59
Ik heb die (langdurende) Ribbon haat nooit begrepen.
Een ding dat moet worden onthouden is dat de Ribbon-haat ook een product van zijn tijd was. Schermen werden widescreen en alle interfaces en knoppen werden steeds maar groter, maar ondertussen hield je minder verticale pixels over omdat daar weinig verbetering in werd gestopt. Als je niks hebt aan alle nieuwe horizontale ruimte (bijv word briefjes typen), dan ging je er dus in werk oppervlak aan achteruit. De Ribbon nam meer verticale ruimte in dan VIER toolbars dat deden en je kreeg er minder directe functionaliteit voor; veel acties kostten een extra klik om de juist ribbon en/of uitklapmenuutjes te openen. En nog erger: jan en alleman dumpte dat ding in hun software zonder te begrijpen welke problemen de Ribbon op moest lossen, en het eind-resultaat was toolbars in een gigantisch 'ribbon' jasje.

Tegenwoordig hebben we weer grotere schermen en resoluties, en is het formaat een minder groot probleem. Misschien zelfs beter bruikbaar vanwege de touch en het gebruiksgemak van een minder priegelige interface in zijn geheel. Maar bij zijn introductie was de ribbon gewoonweg te groot voor de schermen en resoluties die het gros van de mensen beschikbaar hadden.
0Jerie
@Omega Supreme22 september 2021 22:21
Ik vind Office 2013 met ribbon werkelijk ongelooflijk kut. Vooral in het Nederlands. Tov LO (EN) zoek ik me te pletter. In ST (EN) vind ik het ook niks maar de impact is minder groot. Al die redesigns van Start Menu en Config Scherm hoeft voor mij ook niet. Maar de macOS 11 interface heeft ook regressies. Welke ongelooflijke sufkut heeft besloten dat het WLAN icoon niet meer de strength aangeeft, battery icoon idem, en Bluetooth niet meer of er connectie is. Nutteloze verandering.
0halla
@Uruk-Hai22 september 2021 19:59
"Ze hebben allemaal hun eigen voor -en nadelen en ze worden allemaal steeds beter en prettiger"

En dat is goed gezegd :-)
+1souplost
22 september 2021 20:44
Ik ben voor het gezin thuis overgestapt op Rocky Linux desktop. Nog tot 2030 support! en niet te veel wijzigingen elke maand. Zelf gebruik ik zelf nog steeds Fedora met Gnome (ivm ontwikkelwerk)
+1Hydranet
@souplost22 september 2021 21:18
Ik heb een tijd een andere RHEL clone als desktop thuis gedraaid, liep opgegeven moment tegen problemen aan met games die niet helemaal goed werkte of helemaal niet vanwege oude software en libraries. Vervolgens naar Ubuntu overgestapt en waar ik met een RHEL clone tegen problemen aanliep had ik hier bij Ubuntu geen last van.
+1ViPER_DMRT
@Hydranet22 september 2021 23:31
Same with Fedora, RHEL is niet bepaald current :)
By Design.
0souplost
@Hydranet24 september 2021 13:02
Dan heb je een extra repo nodig (bv fuse) . Zoals ik al zei Rocky gebruik ik vanwege security support met weinig patches tot 2030 voor de dagelijkse kantoor/web dingen. Geen omkijken naar. Ideaal.
+1justinkb
23 september 2021 09:24
Formeel nog niet gereleased, hoor. Was wel de bedoeling dat het gisteren uit zo komen, en sommige webpagina's zijn al bereikbaar, maar de release is nog niet officieel

[Reactie gewijzigd door justinkb op 23 september 2021 09:26]

+1Qalo
@ronnySB22 september 2021 22:42
Aan jezelf wellicht? :P

Alle gekheid op een stokje: ik ben het met je eens dat sommige Linux distro's het niet zo nauw nemen met de looks (niet consistent), maar dat betreft vaak distro's die geen echte desktopomgeving hebben, maar meer een window manager zijn. En die zitten meestal in het lichtere segment, zoals IceWM, Fluxbox JVM, LXDE etc. Maar desktopomgevingen zoals KDE zien er mijns inziens mooier uit dan Windows. Sterker nog: toen Windows 10 zijn intrede deed zag ik heel duidelijk elementen die Microsoft heeft afgekeken van KDE.

Is dat erg? Nee hoor, helemaal niet. Maar het is ook niet zo dat Microsoft met Windows 10 iets compleet nieuws lanceerde. Een progress bar in je taakbalk van de openstaande software waarmee je iets download heb ik voor het eerst gezien in KDE.

Hoewel ik op dit moment geen enkele distro draai met KDE vind ik het wel één van de mooiste desktopomgevingen die er zijn.
+1Qalo
@ronnySB23 september 2021 13:04
Trouwens, hoe vind je mijn net geïnstalleerde Linux Mint 20.2 op een laptop van 10 jaar oud? Valt toch wel mee, dat "kinderlijke"? Zie HIER...

Dit is trouwens Linux Mint met Xfce, met een paar kleine, persoonlijke aanpassingen. ;)
0Mastofun
@ronnySB23 september 2021 09:33
Probleem is dat je iets zoekt wat op windows lijkt. Linux is geen windows. Als je evenlang werkt met Linux als windows zal je het ook gewend zijn. Je moet het gewoon een weekje of 2 de kans geven en dan lukt alles wel.
Persoonlijk vind ik gnome 40+ zeer goed en alles wat ik probeer ( lees denk wat ik moet doen voor iets te laten werken) werkt ook. Getest met laatste ubuntu + gnome 40.
0Hydranet
@ronnySB23 september 2021 15:12
Die bestaat al, aka LinuxFX of je kan zelf je desktop eruit laten zien door een Windows Thema te gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 23 september 2021 15:23]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

