Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Gnome 40

Gnome logo (75 pix)Versie 40 van Gnome is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide, gebruiksvriendelijke opensource-desktopomgeving is verkrijgbaar voor besturingssystemen die tot de Unix-familie behoren, zoals Linux en de diverse BSD-varianten. De naam is een afkorting voor GNU Network Object Model Environment. Gnome bestaat uit een desktopomgeving en een ontwikkelplatform voor het maken van andere applicaties, die in de desktopomgeving kunnen worden geïntegreerd. Het is in dat opzicht vergelijkbaar met de KDE. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 40 zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Updated Activities Overview

GNOME 40 includes a new and improved Activities Overview design. This gives the overview a great new look, and provides an improved experience for navigating the system and launching apps.

The new design lays out the different parts of the system in two directions. Workspaces are arranged horizontally, and the overview and app grid are accessed vertically. Each direction has accompanying keyboard shortcuts, touchpad gestures and mouse actions:

  • Keyboard shortcuts use Super+Alt+ ///. (Pressing Super continues to open the overview, and existing keyboard shortcuts will continue to work as before.)
  • Touchpad gestures use three-finger swipes up/down/left/right.
  • Mouse scroll switches workspaces in the overview, and can be used with the Super in the regular desktop view.

Together these provide a fast, intuitive and coherent way to move around the system. Additionally, the app grid can now be easily customized, with enhanced drag and drop making it possible to arrange app launchers so they suit you.

The updated overview design brings a collection of other improvements, including:

  • A more helpful boot experience: the overview is now shown after boot, to help you get started.
  • The dash now separates favorite and non-favorite running apps. This makes it clear which apps are have been favorited and which haven’t.
  • Window thumbnails have been improved, and now have an app icon over each one, to help identification.
  • When workspaces are set to be on all displays, the workspace switcher is now shown on all displays rather than just the primary one.

More information about these changes and the process behind them can be found in the GNOME Shell and Mutter Development Blog.

Weather, Redesigned

The Weather application has been completely redesigned. It now shows more information, and looks better than ever! The new design features two main views: one for the hourly forecast for the next 48 hours, and one for the daily forecast, for the next 10 days.

It is also more mobile-friendly as it supports resizing to narrower sizes.

Improved Settings

The Keyboard settings have received a number of improvements for this release:

  • The input source settings have been moved from the Region & Language to Keyboard. This makes them easier to find, and groups all the keyboard settings in one place.
  • Additional settings have also been added, so that it is now possible to configure the Compose and Alternate Characters (3rd level chooser) keys.
  • Finally, the keyboard shortcut settings have had an update. They are now arranged in separate groups to aid navigation, and have an improved search design.

The Settings app has a number of other improvements, too. The Wi-Fi settings now pins known networks to the top of the list, and has an overall better layout. Additionally, the About page now shows the hardware model for your laptop, if it’s available.

Browse Better

The Web application has a new tabs design, which are easier to use and more powerful than before, allowing tabs to be quickly scrolled and resolving several deficiencies with the prior design.

Web can now also be configured to display search suggestions from Google if desired.

Software Changes

Software has had a number of improvements for GNOME 40. The large application banners have a new and improved look, and now cycle automatically. New version history dialogs display the recent changes for each application, the updates logic has been updated to reduce the frequency of reminders.

Be it Flatpak or distribution packages, GNOME Software now tells you where you’re installing your software from.

Some work happened behind the scenes to improve how Software presents information about new packages.

Files Enhancements

The Files app has benefitted from a large collection of changes for GNOME 40, including:

  • The preference dialog looks better and is clearer.
  • Files can now be sorted by creation date.
  • A handy preview is now shown when setting the wallpaper from the Files app.
  • Time estimates for ongoing file operations have been improved, so they are more accurate.
  • Executable text files can be run directly from Files with the Run as a Program context menu item.
  • Files is now more helpful when resolving conflicts while copying or moving a file by suggesting a new name.
  • Files’s built-in archive extraction feature now supports extracting password-protected archives.
  • The location entry offers Tab completions when typing a path.
And That’s Not All

GNOME 40 includes many other smaller improvements, including:

  • Maps has new information popups for locations, showing information from Wikipedia, as well as native location names. It is also more adaptive, making it possible to use it at a range of sizes.
  • The interface for using the Compose Key has been improved: Compose sequences are shown as they are being entered. Dead keys are handled in a similar way, too.
  • Many of GNOME’s apps have visual updates for GNOME 40, with rounded window corners and lists and new-style view switchers. Affected apps include Files, Web, Disks, Fonts, Calendar, Photos and System Monitor.
  • The Document Viewer sidebar displays paired thumbnails when the main view is in side-by-side mode.
  • GNOME’s visual style has got smoother and more polished. Sharp edges have been rounded, strong borders have been smoothed out, sidebar styling has been unified and toned down. Scrollbars are now slightly bigger when used as a control.

Versienummer 4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website Gnome
Download https://www.gnome.org/getting-gnome/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-03-2021 17:07
13 • submitter: foxgamer2019

24-03-2021 • 17:07

13 Linkedin

Submitter: foxgamer2019

Bron: Gnome

Update-historie

24-03 Gnome 42 6
22-09 Gnome 41 39
03-'21 Gnome 40 13
03-'20 Gnome 3.36 5
09-'18 Gnome 3.30 7
03-'18 Gnome 3.28 45
09-'17 Gnome 3.26 6
03-'17 Gnome 3.24 3
03-'16 Gnome 3.20 19
09-'15 Gnome 3.18 9
Meer historie

Lees meer

Gnome

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
-113013+112+22+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2Peetz0r
24 maart 2021 17:15
Het versienummer is 40, dus niet 4.0.
+2scholtnp
@Peetz0r24 maart 2021 17:24
Inderdaad 'forty'. De reden erachter is dat men een duidelijke trendbreuk van gebruikte technologie wil benoemen. Zie OMG en de oorspronkelijke
discourse thread.
+1foxgamer2019
@Peetz0r24 maart 2021 21:01
In de tekst wordt het dan wel weer Gnome 40 genoemd.
+1dutchnltweaker
24 maart 2021 17:24
Het begint wel echt mooier te worden zeg dat ui design, kan niet wachten tot pop os het implementeert.
+1SilentLucidity
@dutchnltweaker24 maart 2021 19:36
Wat weerhoudt je ervan dit gewoon op pop te installeren? Of is pop-desktop gebaseerd op gnome?
+1rbr320
@SilentLucidity24 maart 2021 20:12
Momenteel is de standaard desktop van Pop! OS nog gebaseerd op Gnome 3.38, maar wel met een eigen sausje dat veel mensen als prettig lijken te ervaren (waaronder ikzelf). Ik neem aan dat @dutchnltweaker bedoelt dat hij benieuwd is hoe Pop! OS er in de toekomst uit gaat zien met de nieuwe mogelijkheden die Gnome 40 biedt. En ik deel die nieuwsgierigheid, hoewel ik momenteel Pop! OS al met veel plezier gebruik als mijn daily driver.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 24 maart 2021 20:16]

+1SilentLucidity
@rbr32024 maart 2021 20:19
Ik draai ook pop, met LXQt. Ik vroeg me inderdaad af of hij bedoelde dat hij/zij pop draaide met gnome als desktop of dat pop-dekstop inderdaad op gnome gebaseerd is, weer wat geleerd.
+1rbr320
@SilentLucidity24 maart 2021 20:28
De standaard Pop desktop is inderdaad gewoon een modificatie van Gnome shell, hij heet dan ook voor het gemak Pop-shell.

Hoe bevalt LXQt? Ik heb in het verleden LXDE wel eens geprobeerd maar dat was me net even te kaal om echt van te kunnen genieten, op een minder krachtig systeem natuurlijk wel ideaal om zonder haperingen je werk te kunnen doen.
+1dataindataout
@rbr32025 maart 2021 07:41
LXQt is minstens even kaal en afhankelijk van je distro zijn er wel wat ruwe kantjes. Zo werkt bij mij delete niet, ik moet shift-deleten of delete uit het rechtsklikmenu gebruiken, er is standaard niets gekoppeld aan "openen in teksteditor", "archief uitpakken", etc... De taakbalk links op het scherm zetten zorgt voor glitches en onleesbare knoppen en zo kan ik nog wel even doorgaan. Los daarvan blijf ik het gebruiken, ik vind het sneller aanvoelen dan LXDE. Gnome vind ik te veel ruimte op mijn schermen verspillen, ik wil graag alles klein en dicht bij elkaar zodat ik zo veel mogelijk info tegelijk zie. Dat is niet mooi maar zo werk ik sneller. KDE heb ik al vaak geprobeerd maar voor mij persoonlijk blijft het onwennig voelen. Op mijn oudere systemen en laptops gebruik ik Openbox maar als er gewerkt moet worden doe mij dan toch maar een desktop environment: LXQT, LXDE, Mate, Cinnamon.
+1SilentLucidity
@rbr32025 maart 2021 08:15
Ik draai LXQt omdat ik mijn 16gb ram loop. In vergelijking met voorgangers (xfce, lxde) een erg mooie shell. Maar als je niet teveel wilt tweaken zou ik het afraden:
- De shortcuts voor screenbrightness doen het niet; heb ik inmiddels zelf opgelost maar is nu zonder overlay met hoe fel het is
- Het dark theme is buggy, waardoor tekst van notificaties bijvoorbeeld lastig leest
- Mist standaard bluetooth manager, degene die google suggereert is erg goed maar doet denken aan xp
- De slaapstand knop deed het niet
- Bij laptop dichtdoen gaat hij ook niet in slaapstand

Meestal op te lossen met wat google werk, maar verstandiger is pop met pop-dekstop/shell of lubuntu (sinds v20.04 standaard met LXQt)
+1hahaha2223
@dutchnltweaker24 maart 2021 23:35
Gaat nog wel even duren, want volgens mij was het net niet op tijd voor ubuntu 21.04 en dus wss ook voor pop 21.04
+1dapaool
25 maart 2021 12:29
Mijn Arch Linux heeft Gnome inmiddels geüpdatet naar versie 40.0.0 . Vorige maand al de nieuwe KDE 5.21. Toch blij dat Arch er iedere keer snel bij is.
0bkor

25 maart 2021 15:57
Vanwege deze release mijn Fedora installatie maar bijgewerkt naar 34 beta. Je kan met de muiswiel en windowsknop ingedrukt scrollen tussen je workspaces. Echter gebruik ik ook windowsknop plus middelste muis om schermen aan te passen qua grootte. Schijnbaar scroll ik vaak per ongeluk als ik de middelste knop indruk. Na het lezen van wat bugreports lijkt dat binnenkort opgelost te worden. Zie https://gitlab.freedeskto...nput/-/merge_requests/595. Alleen nog wachten op een nieuwe libinput versie (uitbrengen+in distro).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True