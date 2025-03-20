Software-update: Gnome 48

Gnome logoVersie 48 van Gnome is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide, gebruiksvriendelijke opensource-desktopomgeving is verkrijgbaar voor besturingssystemen die tot de Unix-familie behoren, zoals Linux en de diverse BSD-varianten. De naam is een afkorting voor GNU Network Object Model Environment. Gnome bestaat uit een desktopomgeving en een ontwikkelplatform voor het maken van andere applicaties, die in de desktopomgeving kunnen worden geïntegreerd. Het is in dat opzicht vergelijkbaar met de KDE. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 48 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging:

Introducing GNOME 48

GNOME 48 brings several exciting updates, including improved notification stacking for a cleaner experience, better performance with dynamic triple buffering, and the introduction of new fonts like Adwaita Sans & Mono. The release also includes Decibels, a minimalist audio player, new digital well-being features, battery health preservation with an 80% charge limit, and HDR support for compatible displays. For a detailed breakdown, visit the GNOME 48 Release Notes.

GNOME 48 will be available shortly in many distributions, such as Fedora 42 and Ubuntu 25.04. If you want to try it today, you can look for their beta releases, which will be available very soon.

Versienummer 48
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website Gnome
Download https://www.gnome.org/getting-gnome/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

20-03-2025 • 10:30

20-03-2025 • 10:30

20

Bron: Gnome

Update-historie

20-03 Gnome 48 20
09-'24 Gnome 47 24
03-'24 Gnome 46 13
09-'23 Gnome 45 23
03-'22 Gnome 42 6
09-'21 Gnome 41 39
03-'21 Gnome 40 13
03-'20 Gnome 3.36 5
09-'18 Gnome 3.30 7
03-'18 Gnome 3.28 45
Meer historie

Reacties (20)

Hydranet 20 maart 2025 11:13
Eindelijk is de nieuwe Gnome versie uit! Ik zal alleen nog op Fedora 42 moeten wachten voordat ik 'm kan gebruiken. Ik gebruik nu nog Fedora 41 met Gnome 47.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 20 maart 2025 16:30]

JonKoops @Hydranet20 maart 2025 16:19
Ik ben ondertussen al naar de beta gegaan, en het is vrij stabiel mocht je de sprong willen wagen:
sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=42
Hydranet @JonKoops20 maart 2025 16:34
Wat bedoel je me vrij stabiel, heb je nog ergens last van of bugs waar je dagelijks tegen aan loopt?
JonKoops @Hydranet22 maart 2025 12:01
Had initieel wat last van een hangende cursor, maar dat lijkt inmiddels opgelost na een upgrade.
Hydranet @JonKoops21 maart 2025 01:28
Ik heb het even geprobeerd maar kwam nog tegen een package aan die ik miste en die ik veel gebruik, die wil ik toch wel gewoon uit de normale repo en niet als flatpak installeren. Dus heb mijn snapshot terug gedraaid, ik wacht dus nog wel even tot de officiële release tot dat ik het weer probeer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 21 maart 2025 17:38]

HollowGamer @Hydranet20 maart 2025 11:29
Dat is dacht ik al volgend maand.

Wat ik deed op Silverblue, is rebasen naar de beta build. Maar dan krijg je dus ook van andere packages de beta versie.
Hydranet @HollowGamer20 maart 2025 11:31
Ik heb een tijd Silverblue gebruikt maar op mijn desktop vind ik het toch fijner om gewoon Fedora Workstation te gebruiken.
i_like_scotland 20 maart 2025 11:22
Ik blijf na de vele uitstapjes toch altijd terugkomen bij Gnome. Naar mijn mening biedt Gnome voor Linux toch wel de meest consistente en moderne gebruikerservaring.
zordaz @i_like_scotland20 maart 2025 11:34
Zoveel mensen, zoveel wensen! En gelukkig maar voor ons Linux gebruikers. Ik heb Gnome 1.x en Gnome 2.x jarenlang gebruikt, maar heb nooit kunnen wennen aan de UI concepten van Gnome 3 (waar de huidige versies weer op doorontwikkeld zijn). Ik was indertijd (zo rond 2010/2011) trouwens bepaald niet de enige! Nu dus al jaren XFCE. En ja, natuurlijk heb ik ook Mate en Cinnamon wel eens getest :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 20 maart 2025 11:36]

Hydranet @zordaz20 maart 2025 11:42
Ik ben toen ook overstapt van Gnome3 naar iets anders toen Gnome3 uitkwam, pas sinds 4 jaar terug of zo heb ik Gnome opnieuw een kans gegeven en moet nu wel zeggen dat ik het wel een fijn vind om mee te werken omdat de manier van werken een midden weg is van een desktop omgeving een tiling window manager.
zordaz @Hydranet20 maart 2025 11:54
Ik ben eigenlijk nooit vriendjes geworden met Tiling Window Managers. De allereerste Gnome 3 versies waren daarnaast heel erg onaf en inflexibel. Tegen de tijd dat dat was opgelost en er voldoende Gnome Extensies waren ontwikkeld was het al te laat en was een grote groep gebruikers tevreden met iets anders.
Dat laatste vooral ook omdat die Gnome 3 controverses leidden tot een hoop nieuwe initiatieven (lang leve Open Source!) zoals [dus] Mate en Cinnamon.
Hydranet @zordaz20 maart 2025 12:00
Ik heb Cinnamon ook gebruikt en verschillende tiling window managers, uiteindelijk weer een keer Gnome geprobeerd. Ben er dus wel erg tevreden mee. Met Cinnamon en tiling window managers nooit het idee dat ik in een moderne grafische omgeving had. Vind daarom Gnome en KDE Plasma toch wel de mooiste desktop omgevingen en Hyprland is ook wel mooi. Maar smaken verschillen inderdaad.
bbg0 @i_like_scotland20 maart 2025 11:27
Er zit gewoon verreweg de meeste development power achter Gnome, omdat alle commerciële distro's daarop gebaseerd zijn. Zelfs als andere omgevingen je beter aanstaan qua filosofie, je zal nooit een stabielere ervaring hebben dan met Gnome.
asing @bbg020 maart 2025 23:03
Je vergeet iets. Gnome heeft een 6 maandelijkse release schedule waar distros op kunnen anticiperen.

De concurrerende window manager kde had dat niet en kwam uit wanneer het uitkwam. Dat maakt integratie moeilijker. Tegenwoordig zitten zij ook op 6 maanden.
rookie no. 1 20 maart 2025 14:49
Ik vind de bewerkingen van foto-bestanden wel erg fijn dat die er nu in zitten. Dat is tot nu toe een gemis voor eigenlijk iets wat erin moet zitten.
haling @rookie no. 120 maart 2025 15:48
Wat heeft het bewerken van foto's nou weer met een Desktop Environment te maken? Geef mij maar een (tiling!) window manager en een panel met eventueel een startmenu, de rest stel ik zelf wel samen.
rookie no. 1 @haling20 maart 2025 16:30
Even snel vanuit een file manager gelijk een crop/resize/etc. acties te kunnen doen is gewoon handiger dan eerst een veel uitgebreider los programma te moeten opstarten en daar aan de gang gaan.

Is toch gewoon mooi dat het erin zit of wat is daar mis mee? Ik begrijp je punt niet...
haling @rookie no. 121 maart 2025 08:57
Even snel vanuit een file manager gelijk een crop/resize/etc.
Dat heeft niets met een DE te maken, maar is een losstaande applicatie die ik net zo goed onder Xfce kan draaien.
HollowGamer 20 maart 2025 11:28
Er zitten nog wat bugs in, zoals dat HDR en VRR bij mij het nu helemaal niet doen. Ook de power settings van 80% max. laden mis ik.

Zo te zien ben ik ook niet de enige: YouTube: GNOME 48 is a MAJOR update: HDR, Wellbeing, battery limits, global s...
Some12 20 maart 2025 17:21
Mijn brein is nu zo bedraad dat ik niet meer zonder kan. (Ik kan ook niet tegen UI extensies)

Alle taken groepeer ik per workspace. Zo’n workflow is gewoon niet mogelijk op wat dan ook, anders dan GNOME. Elke keer als ik even een snelle switch wil maken tussen apps op een andere computer, ram ik de cursor uit reflex de linker hoek in met een muis, of drie vingers swipe omhoog, maar dan is het weer zo van “arg Windows” of “Arg MacOS”.

Simpeler, sneller en effectiever werken met iets anders is gewoon niet te doen voor mij.

