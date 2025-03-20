Versie 48 van Gnome is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide, gebruiksvriendelijke opensource-desktopomgeving is verkrijgbaar voor besturingssystemen die tot de Unix-familie behoren, zoals Linux en de diverse BSD-varianten. De naam is een afkorting voor GNU Network Object Model Environment. Gnome bestaat uit een desktopomgeving en een ontwikkelplatform voor het maken van andere applicaties, die in de desktopomgeving kunnen worden geïntegreerd. Het is in dat opzicht vergelijkbaar met de KDE. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 48 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging:

GNOME 48 brings several exciting updates, including improved notification stacking for a cleaner experience, better performance with dynamic triple buffering, and the introduction of new fonts like Adwaita Sans & Mono. The release also includes Decibels, a minimalist audio player, new digital well-being features, battery health preservation with an 80% charge limit, and HDR support for compatible displays. For a detailed breakdown, visit the GNOME 48 Release Notes.



GNOME 48 will be available shortly in many distributions, such as Fedora 42 and Ubuntu 25.04. If you want to try it today, you can look for their beta releases, which will be available very soon.