In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten voornamelijk kleine verbeteringen en ook worden altijd de laatste versies van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.16 is hieronder te vinden.

Updates: Updated LAV Filters to version 0.75.1-4-gfaff6

Updated MediaInfo DLL to v21.09 Changes/additions/improvements: Added advanced option to specify location of Youtube-DL executable.

Added support for yt-dlp.exe (fork of Youtube-DL).

Added advanced option to display video fourcc and resolution in status bar.

Added advanced option to display A-B repeat marker values in status bar.

When saving a favorite you can now also store the AB-repeat markers

Adjusting subtitle delay now also works with the external VSFilter/XySubFilter subtitle renderers.

Enabled processing of play/pause command when no media is loaded, but playlist is not empty. This now also allows resuming playback by pressing spacebar or clicking on the video area.

Clicking mouse middle button on the systray icon now toggles play/pause.

When the global after playback event is set to "play next file in folder", the player will now close the current file when no next file is available. This allow the screensaver to activate.

Added a second WASAPI based internal audio renderer. The existing internal renderer has been renamed to SaneAR (its original name). Don't ask what the difference is between the two. There is little difference in behavior and functionality. Fixes: Fix for running DVB scan not working in stopped state.

Several other small fixes.