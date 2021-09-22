Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.16

Media Player Classic logo (75 pix)In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten voornamelijk kleine verbeteringen en ook worden altijd de laatste versies van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.16 is hieronder te vinden.

Updates:

  • Updated LAV Filters to version 0.75.1-4-gfaff6
  • Updated MediaInfo DLL to v21.09

Changes/additions/improvements:

  • Added advanced option to specify location of Youtube-DL executable.
  • Added support for yt-dlp.exe (fork of Youtube-DL).
  • Added advanced option to display video fourcc and resolution in status bar.
  • Added advanced option to display A-B repeat marker values in status bar.
  • When saving a favorite you can now also store the AB-repeat markers
  • Adjusting subtitle delay now also works with the external VSFilter/XySubFilter subtitle renderers.
  • Enabled processing of play/pause command when no media is loaded, but playlist is not empty. This now also allows resuming playback by pressing spacebar or clicking on the video area.
  • Clicking mouse middle button on the systray icon now toggles play/pause.
  • When the global after playback event is set to "play next file in folder", the player will now close the current file when no next file is available. This allow the screensaver to activate.
  • Added a second WASAPI based internal audio renderer. The existing internal renderer has been renamed to SaneAR (its original name). Don't ask what the difference is between the two. There is little difference in behavior and functionality.

Fixes:

  • Fix for running DVB scan not working in stopped state.
  • Several other small fixes.

Media Player Classic - Home Cinema screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.9.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Doom9
Download https://github.com/clsid2/mpc-hc/releases/tag/1.9.16
Bestandsgrootte 17,04MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-09-2021 19:060

22-09-2021 • 19:06

0 Linkedin

Bron: Doom9

Update-historie

17-03 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.20 0
31-01 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.19 6
14-12 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.18 14
10-11 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.17 6
22-09 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.16 0
10-08 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.15 1
03-07 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.14 17
06-'21 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.13 22
05-'21 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.12.4 hotfix 35
05-'21 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.12 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Media Player Classic - Home Cinema

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True