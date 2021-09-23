Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft de tweede update voor versie 1.60 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Update 1.60.2 addresses these issues:
- The
GitHub.codespacesextension gets activated twice when creating a new codespace
- Bundle TS 4.4.3
- August 2021 Endgame Recovery 2
- Codespaces: Debugging is broken
- Automatic language detection overrides openTextDocument API language parameter
- Undo stops working after focusing webview