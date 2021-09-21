Apple heeft versie 8 uitgebracht van de software die op de Apple Watch draait. Het bijwerken van de Apple Watch moet via de app op de iPhone worden gedaan; instructies daarvoor zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 8 van watchOS heeft onder meer een nieuwe foto-app, maakt het mogelijk om de ademhaling te monitoren in de slaaptracking-app en zijn er twee nieuwe oefeningen aan de fitness-app toegevoegd; Tai Chi en Pilates. Hieronder zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen die we in watchOS 8 aan kunnen treffen op een rijtje gezet.

Watch Faces Portraits face uses segmentation data from portrait photos taken on iPhone to create an immersive, multi-layered face (Apple Watch Series 4 and later)

World Time face lets you track the time in 24 different time zones at once (Apple Watch Series 4 and later) Home Status and controls for accessories in your home now appear at the top of the Home app

Quick views to see if accessories are on, have a low battery, require a software update, and more

Accessories and scenes dynamically appear based on the time of day and frequency of use

Dedicated camera room for viewing all available HomeKit camera feeds in one place, with support for multiple aspect ratios

Favorites area gives you access to the scenes and accessories that you use most Wallet Home keys let you tap to unlock a supported home or apartment door lock

Hotel keys allow you to tap to unlock your room at participating hotels

Office keys allows you to tap to unlock your office doors for participating corporate offices

Car keys with Ultra Wideband on Apple Watch Series 6 let you unlock, lock, and start your supported vehicle as you approach

Remote keyless entry functions on your car keys allow you to lock, unlock, honk your horn, preheat your car, or open your trunk Workout New custom algorithms in the Workout app for Tai Chi and Pilates provide accurate tracking of calorie metrics

Automatic Outdoor Cycling workout detection sends a reminder to start the Workout app, giving you retroactive credit for exercise already started

Automatic pause and resume for Outdoor Cycling workouts

Improved accuracy of calorie metrics for Outdoor Cycling workouts while riding an e-bike

Users 13 and under can now track hiking workouts with more accurate metrics

Voice feedback announces workout milestones using the built-in speaker or connected Bluetooth device Fitness+ Guided Meditations can help you practice meditation, featuring audio sessions on Apple Watch and video sessions on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV that guide you through specific themes

Pilates workouts are now available, with new workouts every week that are designed to improve strength and flexibility

Support for Picture-in-Picture viewing on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, so you can watch your workout while you also view other content in compatible apps

Expanded workout filters for Yoga, Strength, Core, and HIIT workouts, including whether equipment is required Mindfulness Mindfulness app includes an enhanced Breathe experience along with a new Reflect session

Breathe sessions have tips that help add a physical connection to deep-breathing practices and a new animation to guide your session

Reflect sessions give you a simple idea to focus your thoughts, along with a visualization that shows the passing of a minute Sleep Respiratory rate is measured by Apple Watch during sleep

Ability to review respiratory rate during sleep in the Health app, and be notified if a trend has been detected Messages Ability to compose or reply to messages by using Scribble, dictation, and emoji all from the same screen

Ability to adjust dictated text by using the Digital Crown to scroll to where you want to edit

Support for #images in Messages allows you to search for a GIF or select one you’ve used recently Photos Redesigned Photos app allows you to view and manage your photo library from your wrist

Highlights from Memories and featured photos, in addition to your favorites, sync to Apple Watch with new content generated daily

Photos from synced Memories will be displayed in a mosaic-style grid, highlighting some of your best shots with a larger photo

Ability to share photos through Messages and Mail Find My Find Items app allows you to locate items with an attached AirTag and compatible third-party products with the Find My network

Find Devices app helps you locate your misplaced Apple devices, as well as devices owned by someone in your Family Sharing group

Find My separation alerts notify you if you leave your Apple device, AirTag, or compatible third-party item behind Weather Next-hour precipitation notifications alert you when rain or snow is about to start or stop

Severe weather notifications alert you about certain events including tornados, winter storms, flash floods, and more

Precipitation chart that visually depicts the intensity of the rain Other features and improvements: Focus lets you automatically filter notifications based on your current activity, such as fitness, sleep, gaming, reading, driving, work, or personal time

Apple Watch automatically aligns with any Focus that you set in iOS, iPadOS or macOS, so you can manage notifications and stay focused

Contacts app gives you the ability to access, share, and edit your contacts

Tips app provides collections of helpful hints and suggestions for how to best use your Apple Watch and its built-in apps

Redesigned Music app allows you to find and listen to music and radio all in one place

Ability to share songs, albums, and playlists in the Music app through Messages and Mail

Support for multiple timers, including Siri support for adding labels to timers

Cycle Tracking can now use heart rate data from Apple Watch to improve predictions

New Memoji stickers to send a shaka, a handwave, a lightbulb moment, and more

Over 40 outfit choices and up to three different colors to customize your Memoji stickers’s clothing and headwear

Real-time measurement of your headphone audio level in Control Center when listening to media

Ability to add transit cards in Wallet for Family Setup users in Hong Kong, Japan, and select cities in China mainland and US

Google account support for Calendar and Mail for Family Setup users

AssistiveTouch allows users with upper limb differences to answer calls, control an onscreen pointer, launch a menu of actions, and more, using hand gestures like a pinch or a clench

Additional larger text size option available in Settings

Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Lithuania

Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Lithuania