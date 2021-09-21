Apple heeft versie 8 uitgebracht van de software die op de Apple Watch draait. Het bijwerken van de Apple Watch moet via de app op de iPhone worden gedaan; instructies daarvoor zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 8 van watchOS heeft onder meer een nieuwe foto-app, maakt het mogelijk om de ademhaling te monitoren in de slaaptracking-app en zijn er twee nieuwe oefeningen aan de fitness-app toegevoegd; Tai Chi en Pilates. Hieronder zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen die we in watchOS 8 aan kunnen treffen op een rijtje gezet.
Watch Faces
- Portraits face uses segmentation data from portrait photos taken on iPhone to create an immersive, multi-layered face (Apple Watch Series 4 and later)
- World Time face lets you track the time in 24 different time zones at once (Apple Watch Series 4 and later)
Home
- Status and controls for accessories in your home now appear at the top of the Home app
- Quick views to see if accessories are on, have a low battery, require a software update, and more
- Accessories and scenes dynamically appear based on the time of day and frequency of use
- Dedicated camera room for viewing all available HomeKit camera feeds in one place, with support for multiple aspect ratios
- Favorites area gives you access to the scenes and accessories that you use most
Wallet
- Home keys let you tap to unlock a supported home or apartment door lock
- Hotel keys allow you to tap to unlock your room at participating hotels
- Office keys allows you to tap to unlock your office doors for participating corporate offices
- Car keys with Ultra Wideband on Apple Watch Series 6 let you unlock, lock, and start your supported vehicle as you approach
- Remote keyless entry functions on your car keys allow you to lock, unlock, honk your horn, preheat your car, or open your trunk
Workout
- New custom algorithms in the Workout app for Tai Chi and Pilates provide accurate tracking of calorie metrics
- Automatic Outdoor Cycling workout detection sends a reminder to start the Workout app, giving you retroactive credit for exercise already started
- Automatic pause and resume for Outdoor Cycling workouts
- Improved accuracy of calorie metrics for Outdoor Cycling workouts while riding an e-bike
- Users 13 and under can now track hiking workouts with more accurate metrics
- Voice feedback announces workout milestones using the built-in speaker or connected Bluetooth device
Fitness+
- Guided Meditations can help you practice meditation, featuring audio sessions on Apple Watch and video sessions on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV that guide you through specific themes
- Pilates workouts are now available, with new workouts every week that are designed to improve strength and flexibility
- Support for Picture-in-Picture viewing on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, so you can watch your workout while you also view other content in compatible apps
- Expanded workout filters for Yoga, Strength, Core, and HIIT workouts, including whether equipment is required
Mindfulness
- Mindfulness app includes an enhanced Breathe experience along with a new Reflect session
- Breathe sessions have tips that help add a physical connection to deep-breathing practices and a new animation to guide your session
- Reflect sessions give you a simple idea to focus your thoughts, along with a visualization that shows the passing of a minute
Sleep
- Respiratory rate is measured by Apple Watch during sleep
- Ability to review respiratory rate during sleep in the Health app, and be notified if a trend has been detected
Messages
- Ability to compose or reply to messages by using Scribble, dictation, and emoji all from the same screen
- Ability to adjust dictated text by using the Digital Crown to scroll to where you want to edit
- Support for #images in Messages allows you to search for a GIF or select one you’ve used recently
Photos
- Redesigned Photos app allows you to view and manage your photo library from your wrist
- Highlights from Memories and featured photos, in addition to your favorites, sync to Apple Watch with new content generated daily
- Photos from synced Memories will be displayed in a mosaic-style grid, highlighting some of your best shots with a larger photo
- Ability to share photos through Messages and Mail
Find My
- Find Items app allows you to locate items with an attached AirTag and compatible third-party products with the Find My network
- Find Devices app helps you locate your misplaced Apple devices, as well as devices owned by someone in your Family Sharing group
- Find My separation alerts notify you if you leave your Apple device, AirTag, or compatible third-party item behind
Weather
- Next-hour precipitation notifications alert you when rain or snow is about to start or stop
- Severe weather notifications alert you about certain events including tornados, winter storms, flash floods, and more
- Precipitation chart that visually depicts the intensity of the rain
Other features and improvements:
- Focus lets you automatically filter notifications based on your current activity, such as fitness, sleep, gaming, reading, driving, work, or personal time
- Apple Watch automatically aligns with any Focus that you set in iOS, iPadOS or macOS, so you can manage notifications and stay focused
- Contacts app gives you the ability to access, share, and edit your contacts
- Tips app provides collections of helpful hints and suggestions for how to best use your Apple Watch and its built-in apps
- Redesigned Music app allows you to find and listen to music and radio all in one place
- Ability to share songs, albums, and playlists in the Music app through Messages and Mail
- Support for multiple timers, including Siri support for adding labels to timers
- Cycle Tracking can now use heart rate data from Apple Watch to improve predictions
- New Memoji stickers to send a shaka, a handwave, a lightbulb moment, and more
- Over 40 outfit choices and up to three different colors to customize your Memoji stickers’s clothing and headwear
- Real-time measurement of your headphone audio level in Control Center when listening to media
- Ability to add transit cards in Wallet for Family Setup users in Hong Kong, Japan, and select cities in China mainland and US
- Google account support for Calendar and Mail for Family Setup users
- AssistiveTouch allows users with upper limb differences to answer calls, control an onscreen pointer, launch a menu of actions, and more, using hand gestures like a pinch or a clench
- Additional larger text size option available in Settings
- Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Lithuania
- Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Lithuania