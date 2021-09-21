AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 21.9.2 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen World War Z: Aftermath, Diablo II: Resurrected en New World, en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Support For
Fixed Issues
- World War Z: Aftermath
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Up to 13% increase in performance in Diablo II: Resurrected @ 4K Very High settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.9.2 on the 12GB Radeon RX 6700XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver edition 21.9.1.
- New World
Known Issues
- In Radeon Software, the CPU Additional Metrics section within the Performance tab may be missing for some users.
- Some users may receive a compatibility error message when they attempt to load a previously saved tuning profile.
- While playing Hitman 3 on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT, users may experience an issue where water along the shores becomes missing.
- The Auto Overclock feature for CPU in Radeon Software may be missing for some users with an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor and AMD Radeon 6000 series graphics card.
- Open Broadcaster Software may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.
- Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.
- AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
- Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.