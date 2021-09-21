Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.9.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 21.9.2 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen World War Z: Aftermath, Diablo II: Resurrected en New World, en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Support For
  • World War Z: Aftermath
  • Diablo II: Resurrected
    • Up to 13% increase in performance in Diablo II: Resurrected @ 4K Very High settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.9.2 on the 12GB Radeon RX 6700XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver edition 21.9.1.
  • New World
Fixed Issues
  • In Radeon Software, the CPU Additional Metrics section within the Performance tab may be missing for some users.
  • Some users may receive a compatibility error message when they attempt to load a previously saved tuning profile.
  • While playing Hitman 3 on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT, users may experience an issue where water along the shores becomes missing.
  • The Auto Overclock feature for CPU in Radeon Software may be missing for some users with an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor and AMD Radeon 6000 series graphics card.
Known Issues
  • Open Broadcaster Software may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.
  • Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.
  • AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
  • Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 21.9.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 456,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-09-2021 20:13
submitter: AnonymousWP

21-09-2021 • 20:13

Bron: AMD

AMD Radeon Software

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (12)

+1HMC
21 september 2021 21:04
The Auto Overclock feature for CPU in Radeon Software may be missing for some users with an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor and AMD Radeon 6000 series graphics card.
Auto overclock voor CPU?
Waar kan ik dat vinden?
Is dat iets heel nieuws?
Zit zelf nog op 20.4.1, en delf regelmatig door de (veel teveel en uitgebreide) opties heen, maar die ben ik eerlijk gezegd nog niet tegengekomen.

Edit: En nee, dat komt dus niet door die bug. :+
Heb een 3600.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HMC op 21 september 2021 21:05]

+1Christoxz
@HMC21 september 2021 23:01
Maar die functie is dan ook alleen voor Ryzen 5000 & Radeon 6000 series.
Gamers who have a PC powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series processor and AMD Radeon™ 6000 series graphics card can now take advantage of a new, simple to use, auto overclocking feature found in AMD Radeon Software.
0Bintzak
@Christoxz21 september 2021 23:37
Fijn dat de 3000 serie die ook nog vrij populair is weer wordt vergeten :(
+1AlbertG80
@Bintzak22 september 2021 00:24
Ik denk niet dat ze het vergeten zijn maar dat een beslissing is.
Er is bijna geen verschil tussen stock en overklokken van de 3000.
Zen 2 heeft daar de capaciteit niet voor. Je kunt misschien wat extra performance krijgen met 1.43V maar is verwaarloosbaar. Niet de moeite waard. Dat heeft meer met de architectuur te maken.
+1Eruzuna
@AlbertG8022 september 2021 03:41
Ligt er ook aan welke 3000 chip je hebt.
Het is mij met bijna alle R5 3600's die ik heb kunnen overclocken gelukt om ze hooger te clocken dan een 3600x op boostclock. (R5 3600 op 4.6ghz is mij vaak gelukt)
Dit lijken mij wel goede overclocks hoor! _/-\o_
+1Wazzim
@Eruzuna22 september 2021 09:36
4.6 is wel bizar hoor. Heb mijne nu op 4.25 staan. Wat voor voltage heb je daarvoor nodig?
0Eruzuna
@Wazzim22 september 2021 22:27
Ik weet het niet meer precies hoe hoog het was, maar ik had de voltage op ongeveer 1.425 / 1.45V
De cooling was wel een 280mm AIO. En het geheugen had goede timings.
0AlbertG80
@Eruzuna22 september 2021 14:18
Kun je mij vertellen hoe?. Want bij mij wordt een R5 3600 onstabiel als ik over 1.4V heen ga.
4.2Ghz is wat ik kan bereiken. Soms 4.3Ghz als ik AIO coolers gebruik maar vaak toch onstabiel.
Dit geldt bijna hetzelfde voor een R7 3600x
De nieuwe R9 series zijn interessant maar de cpu zijn goed genoeg om niet te hoeven overclocken maar staat nog op mijn lijst.
0Bintzak
@AlbertG8022 september 2021 09:41
Oke bedankt, duidelijke uitleg.
+1LongBowNL
@HMC21 september 2021 21:10
Volgens mij is die optie stilzwijgend toegevoegd in de vorige versie.

EDIT
Inderdaad: winwiz in 'downloads: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.9.1'

[Reactie gewijzigd door LongBowNL op 21 september 2021 21:11]

+1sll
22 september 2021 01:13
Ik heb een 'eenvoudige' RX560, en ergens in 2021 is de Adrenalin-driver kapot gegaan. Symptomen: TDR's / hangs / blue screens.

Dit gebeurt alleen bij: switchen tussen HDMI en DP, direct na het aanklikken van een filmpje in Firefox, of binnen enkele seconden na een resume vanuit sleep (hibernate). Ingame heb ik nooit een crash gezien, ik speel o.a. Far Cry 5 en Ashes of the Singularity.

Ik dacht al dat mijn videokaart stuk was, maar na verwijderen van de Adrenalin-driver werkte de standaard Windows 10-driver van AMD (21-08-2020) perfect. Daarna Adrenalin 20.8.3 geprobeerd (werkt prima). Draai nu 20.12.1 en deze lijkt ook goed te zijn.

Binnenkort voorzichtig een nieuwere versie proberen, en kijken bij welke versie het precies mis gaat. Heb elke keer de bug report ingevuld, maar nooit iets van AMD vernomen.
+1milembar
@sll22 september 2021 15:19
Herken dit ook, had de laatste tijd regelmatig problemen met de Adrenalin driver. Heb toen DDU (https://www.guru3d.com/fi...uninstaller-download.html) gebruikt, en daarna https://www.amd.com/en/support de autodetect voor de driver gebruikt.

DDU verwijderd heel je driver en laat niks achter, je kan dus daarna een compleet schone instal doen van de adrenaline installatie.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

