Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 472.12 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 472.12 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de final release van Windows 11, die inmiddels de release to manufacturing-status bereikt heeft. Verder treffen we verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Alan Wake Remastered, Deathloop, Diablo II: Resurrected, Far Cry 6, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Industria, New World en World War Z: Aftermath. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready for Windows 11

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the official launch of Windows 11, including a variety of new features and functionality to enhance your gaming and productivity. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates, including Alan Wake Remastered which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to boost frame rates by up to 2x at 4K resolution. Additionally, this release always provides optimal support for the latest update to Deathloop which introduces NVIDIA Reflex technology, as well as the launch of Diablo II: Resurrected, Far Cry 6, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Industria, New World, and World War Z: Aftermath.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Watch Dogs Legion]: Stuttering may occur in the game with ReBAR enabled. [3356008]
  • [Battlefield V][DirectX 12]: The game may crash with HDR enabled. [3353767]
  • [Redshift3D]: GPU clocks may get stuck at the maximum rate. [3324452]
  • [NVIDIA Control Panel]: After overinstalling the driver using express install when GPU scaling is enabled, the 0.59x upscaling factor is missing from the NVIDIA Control Panel scaling resolution list (Display > Change Resolution page). [200765424]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Deathloop][HDR]:TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2 may display graphical artifacts. [200754013]
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 472.12 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Nvidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 722,87MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-09-2021 16:25
26 • submitter: back_space

21-09-2021 • 16:25

26 Linkedin

Submitter: back_space

Bron: Nvidia

Update-historie

23-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.15 WHQL 13
15-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.79 WHQL 11
01-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.65 WHQL 39
14-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.23 WHQL 47
20-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.29 WHQL 25
01-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.09 WHQL 38
17-11 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.76 WHQL 34
27-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.49 WHQL 10
12-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.13 WHQL 18
21-09 GeForce Game Ready Driver 472.12 WHQL 26
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (26)

-Moderatie-faq
-126026+110+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1ODF
21 september 2021 19:39
Bij de installatie via Geforce Experience kreeg ik een blauw scherm, geen BSOD, en uiteindelijk restte alleen de reset knop nog. Na de herstart werkte alles gewoon weer maar ik heb toch maar alles weer verwijdert in Safe Mode met DDU en toen weer geinstalleerd met de install file, geen blauw scherm en alles werkt goed.
+1nopcode
@ODF21 september 2021 19:44
Tools zoals TinyNvidiaUpdater en NVCleanstall maken het mogelijk om eenvoudig enkel de driver te installeren zonder GeForce Experience.
+1raro007
@nopcode21 september 2021 23:48
Kan zijn dat hij die wel nodig heeft?
Zoals inhome streaming?
+1appie35
21 september 2021 17:25
Voor msfs2020 geeft deze driver een enorme boost zeker in VR
+1kaaijer
21 september 2021 18:50
[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
Toch verbazingwekkend hoe een 'simpele' bug zo lang onopgelost blijft. Volgens mij zie ik dit al sinds de release van 3000 series staan.
0Telin
21 september 2021 17:15
Ik wacht nog wel even, komt toch weer binnen drie dagen een hotfix release :)
+1Carlos0_0
@Telin21 september 2021 17:18
Haha ik update Nvidia niet eens meer elke keer, 1 keer in half jaar ofzo met nieuwe Windows 10 update is wel voldoende(zowat elke 2 weken is er wel een nieuwe versie :) )
0Fronkie
@Carlos0_021 september 2021 17:21
ik heb mn drivers nog nooit geupdate xD
+1TheDeeGee
@Fronkie21 september 2021 17:31
Dan laat je toch wel performance op tafel liggen.
+1micla
@TheDeeGee21 september 2021 19:04
Dat geldt nochtans toch echt alleen voor de nieuwste games en hardware. Doorgaans geldt het devies nog steeds; if it aint broken, don't try to fix it..

Oudere hardware en games hebben doorgaans geen enkel profeit van nieuwe drivers. Integendeel. Hoevaak ik niet gezeur heb gehad met externe software/hardware na een driver update., die zijn niet te tellen.

Zo heb ik laatst weer mijn Oculus Quest compleet naar fabrieksinstellingen kunnen resetten, want die werkte ineens niet meer icm Virtual Desktop. Koste me weer een avond aan ergenis en uitzoekerij om het weer aan de praat te krijgen. Nee, ik update alleen als het nodig is. Zeggende; als ik problemen ondervind. En dan heb ik nog heel recente hardware.
+1Aikon
@micla21 september 2021 19:13
Dan laat je toch wel security op tafel liggen. ;)

Maar idd, je kan ook overdrijven met updaten.
0micla
@Aikon21 september 2021 19:28
Security in gpu drivers?

Vertel eens..
0Aikon
@micla21 september 2021 19:34
Wat valt er te vertellen? Overal zitten lekken en bugs in, en dus ook in (gpu) drivers. Dus ook om security zal je die moeten updaten, maar uiteraard bevat niet elke update ook security fixes (deze bijv. niet zo te zien).
0micla
@Aikon21 september 2021 19:46
Wat valt er te vertellen?
Nou, om te beginnen, noem eens een noemenswaardig beveiliginsrisico van de laatste jaren waarin een gpu driver deel van uitmaakte? Ik ken ze namelijk niet.
0Aikon
@micla21 september 2021 20:15
Wat wil je nu precies horen? Want blijkbaar ben je het er mee eens maar hangt t er nu om of ik een noemenswaardig voorbeeld weet?
0Elzooi
@micla22 september 2021 09:43
Of je het persoonlijk een risico vind weet ik niet, maar om eentje te pakken die hier op tweakers is langs gekomen https://tweakers.net/nieu...drivers-voor-windows.html
0micla
@Elzooi22 september 2021 10:05
Toegegeven, die kende ik niet. Maar zo te lezen niet iets waar ik voor zou updaten.
0Carlos0_0
@Fronkie21 september 2021 18:03
Ligt er maar net aan wat je natuurlijk met de of doet, ik laat Windows mijn drivers updaten verder.

Alleen videokaart update ik dan soms eens zelf, maar dat komt omdat nog wel eens spelletje speel op de pc(al is het ook niet de nieuwste spellen).
0Umbrah
21 september 2021 16:35
Hoe lang zit dat chromium/YouTube probleem er al in? Ik denk dat ik voor deze de kat nog even uit de boom kijk.
+1zikje
@Umbrah21 september 2021 16:44
Ik update altijd naar de meest recente drivers. Merk zelf niks van dat YouTube probleem.
0hoenens
@zikje21 september 2021 16:46
Same. Gelijk updaten altijd, no problems.
0PatyYe
@Umbrah21 september 2021 16:50
Mag ik vragen welk probleem je tegenaan loopt? Ik heb namelijk nergens last van.
0phpnuker
21 september 2021 22:44
Ik wacht nog wel even want ik zie weinig nut van deze versie voor mij dan.
0Khaelos
25 september 2021 16:08
mijn installatie is stuck op 85% van downloaden.. 615/722.9 MB
kan hem niet stoppen, heb pc opnieuwe opgestart werkt ook niet.. :X
0jk0901
25 september 2021 20:04
Na update herkende Adobe Premiere elements mijn grafische kaart GTX970 niet meer. Ik heb de update er terug afgegooid en alles is terug OK.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True