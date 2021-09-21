Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 472.12 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de final release van Windows 11, die inmiddels de release to manufacturing-status bereikt heeft. Verder treffen we verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Alan Wake Remastered, Deathloop, Diablo II: Resurrected, Far Cry 6, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Industria, New World en World War Z: Aftermath. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the official launch of Windows 11, including a variety of new features and functionality to enhance your gaming and productivity. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates, including Alan Wake Remastered which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to boost frame rates by up to 2x at 4K resolution. Additionally, this release always provides optimal support for the latest update to Deathloop which introduces NVIDIA Reflex technology, as well as the launch of Diablo II: Resurrected, Far Cry 6, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Industria, New World, and World War Z: Aftermath.

[Watch Dogs Legion]: Stuttering may occur in the game with ReBAR enabled. [3356008]

[Battlefield V][DirectX 12]: The game may crash with HDR enabled. [3353767]

[Redshift3D]: GPU clocks may get stuck at the maximum rate. [3324452]

[NVIDIA Control Panel]: After overinstalling the driver using express install when GPU scaling is enabled, the 0.59x upscaling factor is missing from the NVIDIA Control Panel scaling resolution list (Display > Change Resolution page). [200765424]