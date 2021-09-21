Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple iOS 15

Apple iOS 15 logo (79 pix) Apple heeft versie 15 van iOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS gekregen, met voornaamste verschil de extra mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. In iOS 15 zijn er nu vier verschillende soorten notificaties: passief, actief, tijdgevoelig en kritiek. De tweede grote nieuwe functie is Focus, een samenvoeging van Niet Storen en de automodus, samen met nieuwe instelmogelijkheden. Verder zijn onder meer Facetime, Safari, Maps en Wallet voorzien van nieuwe functionaliteit. De belangrijkste verbeteringen zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

FaceTime

  • Spatial audio makes people’s voices sound like they’re coming from the direction in which they’re positioned on the screen on Group FaceTime calls (iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later)
  • Voice Isolation blocks background noises so your voice is crystal clear (iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later)
  • Wide Spectrum brings all background noises into your call (iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later)
  • Portrait mode blurs your background and puts the focus on you (iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later)
  • Grid view displays up to six people at a time in Group FaceTime calls in the same-size tiles and highlights the current speaker
  • FaceTime links allow you to invite your friends into a FaceTime call, even friends on Android or Windows devices can join from their browser

Messages and Memoji

  • Shared with You shows content sent to you by friends in Messages conversations in a new section in Photos, Safari, Apple News, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, or the Apple TV app
  • Pinned content elevates the shared content you choose and makes it more prominent in Shared with You, Messages search, and the Details view of the conversation
  • Multiple photos sent in Messages are displayed as a glanceable collage or a swipeable stack
  • Over 40 Memoji outfit choices and up to three different colors to customize your Memoji stickers’s clothing and headwear

Focus

  • Focus lets you automatically filter notifications based on what you’re currently doing, such as fitness, sleep, gaming, reading, driving, work, or personal time
  • Focus uses on-device intelligence during set up to suggest apps and people you want to allow notifications from in a Focus
  • Home Screen pages can be customized to match your apps and widgets to a specific Focus
  • Contextual suggestions intelligently suggest a Focus based on your context, using signals like location or time of day
  • Status appears to your contacts in Messages conversations, indicating your notifications are silenced with Focus

Notifications

  • A new look displays contact photos for people and larger icons for apps
  • Notification summary delivers a helpful collection of your notifications daily, based on a schedule you set
  • Notifications can be muted from any app or messaging thread for the next hour or for the day

Maps

  • Detailed city maps display elevation, trees, buildings, landmarks, crosswalks and turn lanes, and 3D views to navigate complex interchanges, and more in San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York, and London, with more cities coming in the future (iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later)
  • New driving features include a new map that highlights details like traffic and incidents, and a route planner that lets you view your upcoming journey by choosing a future departure or arrival time
  • Immersive walking directions show step-by-step directions in augmented reality (iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later)
  • Updated transit experience provides one-tap access to departures near you, makes it easy to see and interact with your route using one hand, and notifies you when approaching your stop
  • Interactive 3D globe shows enhanced details for mountain ranges, deserts, forests, oceans, and more (iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later)
  • Redesigned place cards make it easy to learn about and interact with places, and a new home for Guides editorially curates the best recommendations for places you’ll love

Safari

  • Bottom tab bar is easier to reach and helps you move between tabs by swiping left or right
  • Tab Groups help you save and organize your tabs and easily access them across devices
  • Tab overview grid view displays your open tabs
  • Start page can be customized with a background image and new sections like Privacy Report, Siri Suggestions, and Shared With You
  • Web extensions on iOS help you personalize your browsing and can be downloaded through the App Store
  • Voice search lets you search the web using your voice

Wallet

  • Home keys let you tap to unlock a supported home or apartment door lock (iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later)
  • Hotel keys allow you to tap to unlock your room at participating hotels
  • Office keys allow you to tap to unlock your office doors for participating corporate offices
  • Car keys with Ultra Wideband help you unlock, lock, and start your supported car without having to take your iPhone out of your bag or pocket (iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models)
  • Remote keyless entry functions on your car keys allow you to lock, unlock, honk your horn, preheat your car, or open your trunk on your supported vehicle

Live Text

  • Live Text makes text interactive in your photos so you can copy and paste, look up, and translate in Photos, Screenshot, Quick Look, Safari, and live previews with Camera (iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later)
  • Data detectors for Live Text recognize phone numbers, emails, dates, street addresses, and more in photos so you can take action on them
  • Live Text is available from the keyboard letting you insert text directly from the camera viewfinder into any text field

Spotlight

  • Rich results brings together all the information you’re looking for on contacts, actors, musicians, movies, and TV shows
  • Photos can be searched from your photo library by locations, people, scenes, text in the photos or other things in the photos, like a dog or a car
  • Web image search allows you to search for images of people, animals, monuments, and more

Photos

  • New look for Memories with a new interactive interface, animated cards with smart, adaptive titles, new animation and transition styles, and multiple image collages
  • Apple Music can be added to your Memories for Apple Music subscribers, and personalized song suggestions combine expert recommendations with your music tastes and what’s in your photos and videos
  • Memory mixes let you set the mood by selecting from different songs and a Memory look to match
  • New memory types include additional international holidays, child-focused memories, trends over time, and improved pet memories
  • Info pane now displays rich information about the photo like which camera and lens, shutter speed, file size, and more
  • Visual Look Up recognizes art, landmarks around the world, plants and flowers, books, and dog and cat breeds in your photos so you can learn more about them

Health

  • Sharing lets you choose health data, alerts, and trends to share with people important to you or those who are caring for you, including your healthcare provider
  • Trends lets you see how a given health metric is progressing over time and can notify you when a new trend has been detected
  • Walking Steadiness is a new metric that can assess your risk of falling and notify you if your walking steadiness is low (iPhone 8 and later)
  • Verifiable health records enable you to download and store verifiable versions of COVID-19 vaccines and lab results
  • Lab results can now be pinned for quick access and include highlights that show how your labs have changed over time

Weather

  • A new design shows the most important weather information for that location and includes new maps modules
  • Weather maps can be viewed in full-screen and show precipitation, temperature and air quality in supported countries
  • Next-hour precipitation notifications alert you when rain or snow is about to start or stop in Ireland, U.K., and US
  • New animated backgrounds more accurately represent the sun position, clouds, and precipitation (iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later)

Siri

  • On-device processing means audio of your requests does not leave your device by default, and means Siri is able to process many requests while offline (iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later)
  • Share items with Siri lets you send on screen items like photos, web pages and Maps locations to any of your contacts
  • Onscreen context can be used by Siri to refer to contacts on screen to send them a message or place a call
  • On-device personalization allows Siri speech recognition and understanding to improve privately (iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later)

Privacy

  • Mail Privacy Protection protects your privacy by preventing email senders from learning about your Mail activity, your IP address or whether you've opened their email
  • Safari Intelligent Tracking Prevention now also prevents known trackers from profiling you using your IP address

iCloud+

  • iCloud+ is a cloud subscription service that gives you premium features and additional iCloud storage
  • iCloud Private Relay (beta) sends your requests through two separate internet relays and encrypts the internet traffic leaving your device so you can browse Safari in a more secure and private way
  • Hide My Email lets you create unique, random email addresses that forward to your personal inbox so you can send and receive email without having to share your real email address
  • HomeKit Secure Video supports connecting more security cameras without using your iCloud storage quota
  • Custom email domain personalizes your iCloud Mail address and allows you to invite family members to use the same domain

Accessibility

  • Image exploration with VoiceOver allows you to get even more details about people and objects, and learn about text and table data in photos
  • VoiceOver image descriptions in Markup let you add your own image descriptions that can be read by VoiceOver
  • Per-app settings allow you to customize display and text size settings only for the apps you want
  • Background sounds play balanced, bright, or dark noise, ocean, rain, and stream sounds continuously in the background to mask unwanted environmental or external noise
  • Sound actions for Switch Control enable you to control your iPhone with simple mouth sounds
  • Audiograms can be imported in Settings so you can customize Headphone Accommodations based on your hearing test results
  • New Voice Control languages include Mandarin Chinese (China mainland), Cantonese (Hong Kong), French (France), and German (Germany)
  • Memoji options including a cochlear implant, oxygen tubes, or a soft helmet

This release also includes other features and improvements:

  • Tags in Notes and Reminders help you quickly categorize your items to make them easy to find, and you can use custom Smart Folders and Smart Lists to automatically collect your notes and reminders based on rules you can define
  • Mentions in Notes enable you to notify others of important updates in shared notes, and an all-new Activity view displays all the recent changes in a note in a single list
  • Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking in Apple Music brings an even more immersive experience to Dolby Atmos music with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max
  • System-wide translation lets you select text throughout the system and translate it with a tap, even in photos
  • New widgets include Find My, Contacts, App Store, Sleep, Game Center, and Mail
  • Cross-app drag and drop function lets you pick up images, documents, and files from one app to another
  • Keyboard magnification loupe magnifies the text when moving the cursor
  • Apple ID Account Recovery Contacts lets you to choose one or more people you trust to help you reset your password and regain access to your account
  • Temporary iCloud storage grants you as much iCloud storage as you need to create a temporary backup of your data, free of charge, for up to three weeks when you buy a new device
  • Find My separation alerts notify you if you leave a supported device or item behind and Find My will give you directions to your item
  • Game highlights of up to the last 15 seconds of gameplay can be saved using game controllers like the Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSense™ Wireless Controller
  • App Store in-app events help you discover timely events within apps and games such as a game competition, a new movie premiere, or a livestreamed experience

Versienummer 15
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware

21-09-2021 16:15
72

21-09-2021 • 16:15

72

Submitter: Luuk2015

Bron: Apple

Reacties (72)

+2jcbvm
21 september 2021 16:23
Voor degenen die op zoek zijn naar de live tekst optie, deze is standaard uitgeschakeld als je taal op Nederlands staat….

Je kunt het aanzetten door te gaan naar Instellingen > Algemeen > Taal en regio en vervolgens de setting livetekst aan te zetten.

Na het aanzetten zie je tijdens het gebruik van de camera een live tekst icoon verschijnen.
+1lenwar
@jcbvm22 september 2021 07:15
Ik krijg dan een pop-upje die zegt dat de functie niet geschikt is voor de Nederlandse taal (Alleen Engels, Spaans, etc, etc) dus dat heb je er toch niet zo veel aan in Nederland? Of zie ik dat verkeerd?
+1jcbvm
@lenwar22 september 2021 07:51
Probeer eens Engels als tweede taal in te stellen (voorkeur op Nederlands laten).

Ik snap eerlijk gezegd niet waarom Apple dit doet, live tekst werkt prima om Nederlandse teksten te kunnen kopiëren.
0lenwar
@jcbvm22 september 2021 08:56
Apple neemt Nederland sowieso niet serieus met hun dienstverlening. Nog het land, nog de taal. Als je ziet hoe belachelijk lang het die voordat bepaalde zaken in Nederland/het Nederlands beschikbaar komen.
Ik snap dat het een kleine taal is, maar Microsoft en Google doen dit toch een stuk beter.

Ik kan het wel aanzetten, maar krijg dan een popupje… ik heb overigens geen gebruik voor de functie, dus laat ik hem uit. :)
0jcbvm
@lenwar22 september 2021 09:56
Dat begrijp ik ook niet van Apple, dat zo’n miljardenbedrijf zoiets niet kan faciliteren. Kijk alleen al naar de vertaal app. Apple ondersteunt 11 talen tegenover 106 talen die Google ondersteunt…
+1PrimusIP
@lenwar22 september 2021 08:32
Het tekst herkennen werkt dan met bijvoorbeeld Engelse tekst, ook als de taal van je iPhone zelf op Nederlands staan.

Ik had liever ook NL herkenning gehad, maar ik kom ook zat engels tegen dus heb nog steeds wel voordeel bij.
Ow en dat Spaans zou ik dan ook nog eens kunnen kopiëren uit een foto en door Google translate kunnen halen.
0lenwar
@PrimusIP22 september 2021 08:58
Ik heb er denk ik niet zo veel gebruik voor. Ik zou niet weten wat ik zou willen kopiëren van een plaatje/beeld. Puur persoonlijk natuurlijk. Ik snap prima dat anderen er wel gebruik voor hebben.
0PrimusIP
@lenwar22 september 2021 11:13
Het zal ook vooral van je eigen gebruik afhangen of je er wat aan hebt inderdaad.
Zelf vind ik het erg prettig om gewoon simpel een foto te maken van iets en daar de tekst van te pakken zonder dat je er een scantool met OCR op los moet laten.

In de voor mij ultieme situatie zou het zijn als ik op vakantie een middeleeuwse kerk bekijk en dan met mijn telefoon richt op een Latijnse tekst en ik de vertaling er uit krijg. Of nog idealer als handschriftherkenning optimaal werkt. Ik schrijf iets op papier of op een whiteboard en het zet het (correct!) om in letters in een word documentje ofzo. Dat is er allemaal nog niet, maar het is een stapje in de goede richting.
0jcbvm
@PrimusIP22 september 2021 09:50
Het is nog steeds nuttig om tekst te kunnen kopiëren, en dat werkt ook gewoon in het Nederlands (immers hetzelfde alfabet als het Engels). Echter zonder logica van de taal.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jcbvm op 22 september 2021 09:54]

0Huppol
@jcbvm22 september 2021 12:49
Mij lukt het helaas niet de optie te activeren. Ook niet met Engels als tweede taal.

Misschien toch maar terug naar Engels als eerste taal. Ik ben pas sinds kort teruggeschakeld naar NL omdat ik regelmatig in een situatie kwam waarin de telefoon engels input verwacht of antwoorden gaf waar ik Nederlands had gewild. Maar ik blijf me ook maar storen aan sommige Nederlandse termen tov van Engels 😅
0jcbvm
@Huppol22 september 2021 17:19
Dat is vreemd, zo heb ik het wel ingesteld staan, ik gebruik wel English (us), geen idee of dat uitmaakt..
0Huppol
@jcbvm22 september 2021 18:50
Ik kom er net achter dat de feature pas werkt vanaf iphone XR/XS. Helaas werkt het dus niet omdat ik over een X beschik.
+1belrpr
21 september 2021 16:19
Eindelijk swipe keyboard in azerty keyboard.

[Reactie gewijzigd door belrpr op 21 september 2021 16:53]

+1bramvandeperre
@belrpr21 september 2021 16:23
dat kon eerder ook al vziw, alleen wel voor de Engelse taal. Taal en toetsenbordindeling kan je onafhankelijk van elkaar instellen.

Nieuw is wel dat dat ook voor het Nederlands werkt (onafhankelijk van Qwerty, Azerty of Qwertz)
+1Pret
@bramvandeperre21 september 2021 16:24
perfect ook want je kan gewoon engels swypen en daarna nederlands zonder te switchen. Wist niet zeker of dit een ios 15 ding was of niet.
0TheVivaldi

@bramvandeperre21 september 2021 16:42
Waarom alleen in het Engels? AZERTY wordt alleen gebruikt in Frankrijk, België, Franstalig Zwitserland en Franstalig Canada, waarvan Canada het enige land is waar Engels een officiële taal is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 21 september 2021 17:19]

01DMKIIN
@TheVivaldi21 september 2021 16:50
AZERTY wordt alleen gebruikt in Frankrijk, Wallonië, Franstalig Zwitserland en Franstaling Canada
Vergeet bovenal Vlaanderen niet ;)
0TheVivaldi

@1DMKIIN21 september 2021 17:19
Je hebt gelijk, dat onschoot me even. Bij deze aangepast. :)
0bramvandeperre
@TheVivaldi21 september 2021 18:02
Sorry, misschien niet duidelijk. Swipen werkte vooralsnog enkel in het Engels (en een aantal andere talen), niet in het Nederlands.

Azerty kon je uiteraard ook voor je Italiaans toetsenbord instellen zou je dat willen. Of Frans, Nederlands, Duits, ....

[Reactie gewijzigd door bramvandeperre op 21 september 2021 18:02]

0field33P
@TheVivaldi2 oktober 2021 17:15
Québec gebruikt gewoon een QWERTY-variant genaamd ACNOR. Romandië (Franstalig Zwitserland) gebruikt QWERTZ,
0TheVivaldi

@field33P2 oktober 2021 17:56
Nou, dat is dan voor het eerst dat ik dat hoor. Iedereen die ik ooit gesproken heb uit één van beide landen (en dat zijn best wat mensen) gebruikte allemaal AZERTY. Ook in de winkels in beide landen aardig wat AZERTY-spul te koop.
+1Danny the dog
21 september 2021 16:24
Als je na de update schrikt van de positie van de adresbalk in Safari...

Druk op de 'Aa' knop in Safari en kies 'toon bovenste adresbalk'.
En voilà... het ziet er weer uit als vanouds :)
+1Carlos0_0
@Danny the dog21 september 2021 17:10
Of even proberen wennen er aan, want het is enorm fijn die balk onderaan.
Hé vingers zitten toch over algemeen beneden op het scherm, aangezien je toetsenbord daar ook zit :).

Niet direct alle wijzigingen ongedaan maken, en alles maar terug zeggen naar van ouds ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 21 september 2021 17:12]

+1PrimusIP
21 september 2021 16:23
Knap vervelend trouwens hoe IOS me weer zat te drammen over het instellen van mijn Wallet. Ik zou wel willen, maar zolang mijn bank (Triodos) er vervelend genoeg niet aan mee doet zou het fijn zijn als Apple stopt me daar over te pushen.
0Carlos0_0
@PrimusIP21 september 2021 17:08
Waarom zit / blijf je dan zitten bij zo ouderwetse trage bank ?, Apple kan er niks aan doen.

Dit zijn gewoon standaard vragen 1 keer, net zoals of je Siri wil of locatie voorzieningen enzo.
+1PrimusIP
@Carlos0_021 september 2021 17:28
Ze zijn niet ouderwets maar hebben hun prioriteiten anders liggen. Ze zetten hun middelen in op gebied van duurzame investering en eerlijke handel en economie. In dat opzicht lopen ze weer voor als je vergelijkt met de trend van beleggingen van de "mainstream" banken.
En waarom ik er bij blijf: Omdat ik het wel fijn vind dat een bank mijn financiële middelen niet belegd in vuile fossiele brandstoffen, roofbouw, wapenindustrie en industrie waar mensen uitgebuit worden, maar het probeert te doen in duurzame projecten, microkrediet en eerlijke handel. En ondertussen gewoon dividend kan uitkeren en met steigerde aandeelkoersen heeft. Dipje in de Corona crisis dan, maar inmiddels zijn die weer gestabiliseerd.
Niet om prekerig te doen, maar omdat je me vraag waarom ik bij die bank zit.
Neemt niet weg dat ik vind dat ze wel iets meer prioriteit van Apple Pay hadden kunnen maken.

En wat betreft dat 1 keer vragen van Apple: Ik heb inmiddels al wel wat jaartjes Apple producten en die telefoon van me is ook Sinds de XR nieuw was. En heb die vragen diverse malen gekregen. Meestal na een grote update.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PrimusIP op 21 september 2021 17:30]

0Carlos0_0
@PrimusIP21 september 2021 18:31
Ja goed dat kan prima mij maakt het niet uit wat een bank doet, ik zit prima bij de ING verder de app is echt heel fijn en Apple Pay werkt echt fijn.
Vorige week voor het eerst mijn simkaart gebruikt sinds 2,5 jaar weer, omdat ik mijn iPhone opnieuw had ingesteld en mijn Esim niet werkend kreeg en daardoor de bank app/apple ook niet(En wist gewoon mijn pincode nog in 1 keer).

Ja maar op de vraag van Apple Pay echt een grote update van 12 naar 13, naar 14 is ook eigenlijk een nieuw OS, dus deze vragen krijg je dan even opnieuw.
0m_a_rnix
@PrimusIP22 september 2021 09:10
Ik zit in hetzelfde schuitje als jij. Maar als het goed is komt Apple Pay binnenkort naar ASN. Dan ga ik wel overstappen.
0Pret
@PrimusIP21 september 2021 16:25
N26 aanvragen (is gratis) en daar mooi gebruik van maken.
+1jcbvm
21 september 2021 16:27
Het beste nieuws vind ik dat Safari nu extensies ondersteunt! Met de extensie “web inspector” kunnen we nu eindelijk een console window openen in Safari zonder dat je een Mac nodig hebt!
0Timo002
@jcbvm21 september 2021 21:04
Welke extensie heb je het hier over, kun je een link plaatsen? Lijkt me erg handig namelijk!
+1gielie
21 september 2021 16:30
@Drobanir Waarom toch altijd dat geknip en geplak van de Engelse versie, Tweakers is toch een Nederlandse site.
Bij deze de link naar de Nederlandse info van iOs15
https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT212788
Auteur0Drobanir
@gielie22 september 2021 16:29
Over het algemeen is de originele tekst toch vaak beter dan een door een machine uitgevoerde vertaling.
+1Burning
21 september 2021 16:32
Temporary iCloud storage grants you as much iCloud storage as you need to create a temporary backup of your data, free of charge, for up to three weeks when you buy a new device
Erg fijne toevoeging voor mensen met meerdere iOS apparaten en geen iCloud abonnement. Die 5gb kan behoorlijk snel gaan.
0happylife
21 september 2021 16:22
Helaas met de 'echte' release nog steeds een aantal apps, waaronder unifi network, die niet met de search te vinden zijn. Enige manier om deze apps te openen is via de App Store.
+1lenwar
@happylife22 september 2021 07:00
Dat heb ik zelf niet ondervonden. In gebruik alleen één scherm en de bibliotheek voor de meestgebruikte dingen en heb daar één Siri-widget met apps staan. Het meeste zoek ik met Spotlight (die ik heb ingesteld om alleen als te vinden, de rest vind ik er te chaotisch uit zien)

Edit:
Ter volledigheid. De niet-vindbare apps heb je niet ongeluk als niet-zoekbaar en ‘niet in bibliotheek’ staan? (In je instellingen en dan Siri). Misschien helpt het om ze uit en aan te zetten. Zou niet mogen, maar allicht helpt het?

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 22 september 2021 07:11]

0Collaborator
@happylife21 september 2021 16:23
Dat is iets waar ik al langer tegenaan loop. Sommige apps zijn niet goed te vinden met de search.
0Carlos0_0
@happylife21 september 2021 17:07
Of gewoon via het icoontje op je scherm, of is dit zo chaos dat je daar niks vind ?
0happylife
@Carlos0_021 september 2021 19:44
Nee daar is de app ook niet meer te zien
0Carlos0_0
@happylife21 september 2021 20:14
Dan heb je icoontje misschien verwijderd, en staat die alleen in laatste scherm die op drawer ?:
0happylife
@Carlos0_021 september 2021 21:49
Ook daar staan ze niet meer, enkel te openen via de App Store
0wes-
@happylife21 september 2021 17:31
Had je dit probleem ook op iOS 14.x? Ik ben nog niet over op iOS 15 en in iOS 14.8 wordt Unifi Network netjes gevonden.
0happylife
@wes-21 september 2021 19:44
Ik had het probleem niet op 14.x
0Timo002
@happylife21 september 2021 21:06
Hoe bedoel je dat? Door vanaf je Home Screen naar beneden te vegen en dan in de zoekbalk “UniFi network” in te vullen?

Dat werkt hier wel op iOS15
0Jan Onderwater
21 september 2021 16:17
Sinds gisteren op mijn 12ProMax staan, het werkt als een zonnetje, nog geen issues tegen gekomen.
1 2 3

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

