Software-update: FileZilla Server 1.0.1

FileZilla logo (75 pix) Verleden week is versie 1.0 van de opensource-ftp-server FileZilla Server uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook al een opvolger verschenen. FileZilla Server is een kleine en krachtige ftp-server met onder andere ondersteuning voor fxp (het versturen van bestanden van de ene naar de andere ftp-server), beveiligde verbindingen (ssl en tls), gss-authenticatie en Kerberos-encryptie. In tegenstelling tot de clientversie, die ook beschikbaar is voor Linux en macOS, wordt de serverversie alleen voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar niet erg actief. Sinds versie 0.9.59 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

FileZilla Server 1.0.1

New features:
  • Log messages in the administration interface are now colored using the same scheme as FileZilla client's and automatically scroll down unless the user decides otherwise.
Bugfixes and minor changes:
  • The Windows installer no longer disrupts logging settings from previous installations
  • Fixed a bug that would cause failed transfers in certain conditions
  • Fixed display of vowels with umlauts and other non-ASCII characters in the groups selection for users in the administration interface
  • Fixed assorted crashes
  • Fixed possible race conditions

FileZilla Server 1.0.0

New features:
  • Support for Let's Encrypt and other certificate providers using ACME
  • Improved display of log messages in the administration interface
Bugfixes and minor changes:
  • Changed session ticket/PSK generation when using TLS 1.3, new tickets are now only sent on the control connection
  • Changes to settings such as passive mode ports now affect connected sessions
  • Deleting a user now affects connected sessions logged in as that user
  • Fixed assorted crashes
FileZilla Server 1.0.1
Versienummer 1.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website FileZilla
Download https://filezilla-project.org/download.php?show_all=1&type=server
Bestandsgrootte 4,27MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-09-2021 21:077

20-09-2021 • 21:07

7 Linkedin

Bron: FileZilla

Update-historie

14-02 FileZilla Server 1.3.0 0
25-12 FileZilla Server 1.2.0 1
17-12 FileZilla Server 1.2.0 rc1 6
30-10 FileZilla Server 1.1.0 0
26-10 FileZilla Server 1.1.0 bèta 1 0
20-09 FileZilla Server 1.0.1 7
09-'16 FileZilla Server 0.9.59 12
08-'16 FileZilla Server 0.9.58 0
05-'16 FileZilla Server 0.9.57 4
01-'16 FileZilla Server 0.9.55 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

FileZilla Server

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+14+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1The Third Man
20 september 2021 21:18
In tegenstelling tot de clientversie, die ook beschikbaar is voor Linux en macOS, wordt de serverversie alleen voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar niet erg actief.
Dat laatste lijkt niet meer juist te zijn, nu er alsnog een stable versie uit is gekomen en vrij snel ook een bug fix release.
+1sfranken
@The Third Man20 september 2021 21:29
Er zat 4 jaar tussen deze release en zijn voorganger. Dat gaat bij Filezilla client toch aardig wat sneller.
+1The Third Man
@sfranken20 september 2021 23:13
Daarom zeg ik ook niet *meer*, dus het was eerst het geval, maar doordat releases mekaar nu rap opvolgen, heb ik niet het idee dat het nog steeds zo is.
0biteMark
@The Third Man21 september 2021 13:35
Waarschijnlijk was het een klein dingetje wat aan de aandacht ontsnapt was voor de 1.0 release of iets dergelijks. Dat ze na de release een kleine bugfix de deur uit doen is nog geen signaal dat ze het tempo hebben opgeschroefd.
0The Third Man
@biteMark21 september 2021 15:35
Er is niet 1 release geweest, er zijn in de periode 5 tot 28 juli 4 (!) rc's uitgebracht, waarna de 1.0.0 op 14 september uitkwam. Ook is in 2019 al aangekondigd dat het project geheel opnieuw ('from scratch') gecode zou worden.
0faim
20 september 2021 22:48
Na 20 jaar eindelijk uit de ‘beta’?
+1Mormeldier
@faim21 september 2021 09:13
Dat is best netjes - er zijn verschillende projecten die er al langer over doen. Kijk maar eens op het satirische overzicht op ZeroVer. :)

