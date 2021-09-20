Verleden week is versie 1.0 van de opensource-ftp-server FileZilla Server uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook al een opvolger verschenen. FileZilla Server is een kleine en krachtige ftp-server met onder andere ondersteuning voor fxp (het versturen van bestanden van de ene naar de andere ftp-server), beveiligde verbindingen (ssl en tls), gss-authenticatie en Kerberos-encryptie. In tegenstelling tot de clientversie, die ook beschikbaar is voor Linux en macOS, wordt de serverversie alleen voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar niet erg actief. Sinds versie 0.9.59 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

FileZilla Server 1.0.1 New features: Log messages in the administration interface are now colored using the same scheme as FileZilla client's and automatically scroll down unless the user decides otherwise. Bugfixes and minor changes: The Windows installer no longer disrupts logging settings from previous installations

Fixed a bug that would cause failed transfers in certain conditions

Fixed display of vowels with umlauts and other non-ASCII characters in the groups selection for users in the administration interface

Fixed assorted crashes

Fixed possible race conditions FileZilla Server 1.0.0 New features: Support for Let's Encrypt and other certificate providers using ACME

Improved display of log messages in the administration interface Bugfixes and minor changes: Changed session ticket/PSK generation when using TLS 1.3, new tickets are now only sent on the control connection

Changes to settings such as passive mode ports now affect connected sessions

Deleting a user now affects connected sessions logged in as that user

Fixed assorted crashes