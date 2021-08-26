Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. Versie 8.16 van Umbraco is uitgekomen en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Accessibility (2)
Developer experience (4)
- ERROR The type 'ValueType' is defined in an assembly that is not referenced. You must add a reference to assembly 'netstandard, Version=2.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=cc7b13ffcd2ddd51'
- Update ImageProcessor dependencies to the latest version
- Upgrade flatpickr to the latest version
- Update noUiSlider to v15.2.0
- Update Serilog dependencies
Localization (1)
- Adding extension for MapDefinitions collection builder
- Modernize mini listview component to use svg icons and `umb-search-filter` component
- Replace angular.forEach with Utilities.forEach
- Fixes #10758 - Caption is never set for media images when using editorService.mediaPicker and currentTarget
Refactor (2)
- Ensure that any ReaderWriterLockSlim is disposed, or replaced with a more suitable lock
- 8.15RC Compress Umbraco.TrueFalse properties from int32 to bool.
- Automatically intern Alias properties for SQL queries
- Update Serilog dependencies
- Dispose Process properly in a few areas where this was missing
- Update Serilog.Enrichers.Process to 2.0.2 as it fixes a leak
Other features (3)
- Adjust showLabels to be parsed as boolean
- Update icon in member group picker
- Color picker: Fix label view
- Numberrange view: Various minor improvements
- Changed umb-notifications z-index
- File upload checkered background
- Support custom SVG icons in user groups list
- Use umb-icon component in user history
- Only make umb-button-ellipsis visible when above backdrop
- Fixes - Backdrop is removed when closing user overlay in tour #10754
- Don't squeeze avatar when help panel is open
- reset confirmDiscardChanges on save in content permissions
Bugfixes (23)
- #10354 - added domain content id as node context for the content find…
- Use color picker plugin when plugins includes table plugin
- Fixed "user-dialog" dashboard markup allowing for custom dashboards in the user dialog
- Install Package containing Document Types Fails if using SQL Server Compact
- Adding content in multiple threads from composer cause IOException
- Nested content with mandatory property fails to validate item when it failed validation the first time
- Umbraco style changes (image cropper, form answer types)
- Cannot copy page with Block List block with property that 'looks like' JSON
- Umbraco 9.0.0 RC002 - Can't copy content at root
- Block List doesnt save values
- Fix issue with show selected member types on init using treepicker
- Fix textboxes inside flatpickr popup to not cause the scheduled publi…
- Fix issue when deleting an invited user
- RelationType parent/child type are stored in the wrong order
- Disable cached partials if in preview mode
- Bugfix: #10414 - Validation message doesn't disappear once the issue is fixed
- #10577 bugfix - Umbraco backoffice allows you to assign the same 'login' on two different Members
- 8.15RC Don't create new empty arrays
- Fix examine overview not working as expected
- UserService.SavedUserGroup event returns wrong list of AddedUsers
- Escape HTML in localization tokens.
- Fixes: Unable to unlock locked-out member #10678
- Fixes #10762 - Can't copy content at root
- Fix JS error when using the hide search function in treepicker
- Fixed #9157 - Sorting event not fired in ContentService : Use the sorting event instead of the saving
- Match neutral cultures as Examine culture fields