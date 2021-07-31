Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Winaero Tweaker 1.30

Winaero Tweaker logo Winaero heeft versie 1.30 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het context-menu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New features
  • You can add Task Manager to the Desktop context menu (this works in all supported Windows versions).
  • You can add Group Policy to the Desktop context menu (in all supported Windows versions).
  • You can add "Restart Explorer" to the Desktop context menu in all supported Windows versions.
  • Added two new tools:
    • You can create desktop shortcuts to Shut down, Restart, Hibernate and Sleep actions in all Windows versions. Save your time using such shortcuts. For "shut down", you can create both the full shut down shortcut (turns off the OS without the hibernation data, next start is cold start) and hybrid shut down shortcut (next start will be done with Fast Startup).
    • If you tray icons (notification area/taskbar corner overflow) look broken, you can now reset their cache using Winaero Tweaker.
  • Windows 11: Added a number of improvements to the "Classic Taskbar" feature. After enabling it, you can quickly turn on the clock, network, and sound icons. There is a link for that.
  • Windows 11: Added a dedicated option to restore the Ribbon in File Explorer.
  • Windows 11: You can now move the taskbar to the top, left or right side of the screen. The left and right side taskbar is still half-baked, as Microsoft doesn't officially support the taskbar moving.
Fixes
  • Fixed Windows 10 version 21H2 detection. It was reported as 21H1.
  • Fixed the context menu\ remove default entries\ pin to start removal. The "Pin to Start" command was only removed for files. Now it also disappears for folders.
  • Fixed the Shell Folder shortcut option. Once you create a shell folder shortcut, the option used to appear in the "Recently changed" list. That's wrong; this doesn't change anything on your computer.

+1Gerard001a
31 juli 2021 14:15
Echt een fijn programma voor de tweaker :)
De mogelijkheden zijn groot om Windows bijna geheel in te stellen hoe jij het wil
Zelfs geven ze je al de mogelijkheid om Windows 11 te Tweaken

+1Rem_NL
@Gerard001a31 juli 2021 14:39
Het verplaatsen van de taakbalk is een veel gehoorde vraag zullen veel mensen wel blij mee zijn als het goed werkt.
edit: Net zelf geprobeerd, maar het lijkt gewoon om een simpele tweak te gaan. Als ik de taakbalk bovenaan zet dan scrolled het start menu van midden in beeld naar boven bijvoorbeeld.
Vrijwel het zelfde als dat een registry edit zal doen.

+1Mangu429
@Rem_NL31 juli 2021 16:43
Ja, het is de registry tweak die op Tom's Hardware beschreven stond (en vast op vele andere sites).
Had het eerder vandaag al handmatig aangepast.

Ja, het start menu opent nog raar maar niet storend. De notificaties zijn vervelender want dat blijft gewoon beneden hangen. Maar ik ben al blij dat deze hack bestaat want ik vind een taakbalk onderaan vreselijk.

Gezien de vele klachten over het vastzetten van de taakbalk zal Microsoft dit nog wel veranderen.
+1Carlos0_0

@Mangu42931 juli 2021 21:34
Of niet aangezien je eigenlijk niks meer met de taakbalk kan, je kan er niet meer rechts op klikken voor task manager, geen bestanden meer dragen en droppen erop om iets vast te zetten ofzo.

Het hele Windows 11 start menu is ook 1 vast object, is ook niks aan te customizen heb het idee dat ze dit willen en zo gaan houden.
+1Dramatic
@Carlos0_01 augustus 2021 00:40
Je kan altijd een tooltje als DisplayFusion gebruiken om de taakbalk compleet te vervangen. Werkt ook niet perfect maar wellicht een optie!
0Carlos0_0

@Dramatic1 augustus 2021 00:52
Ja zou kunnen eens afwachten wat win11 gaat doen, maar ik ben bang dat het een ramp gaat worden(zonder tooltjes niet werkbaar gaat zijn).

+1downtime
@Rem_NL31 juli 2021 15:16
De meeste van dit soort tooltjes zijn ook alleen maar collecties van registry tweaks. Bieden allemaal ongeveer dezelfde functies aan.

