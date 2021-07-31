Winaero heeft versie 1.30 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het context-menu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
New features
Fixes
- You can add Task Manager to the Desktop context menu (this works in all supported Windows versions).
- You can add Group Policy to the Desktop context menu (in all supported Windows versions).
- You can add "Restart Explorer" to the Desktop context menu in all supported Windows versions.
- Added two new tools:
- You can create desktop shortcuts to Shut down, Restart, Hibernate and Sleep actions in all Windows versions. Save your time using such shortcuts. For "shut down", you can create both the full shut down shortcut (turns off the OS without the hibernation data, next start is cold start) and hybrid shut down shortcut (next start will be done with Fast Startup).
- If you tray icons (notification area/taskbar corner overflow) look broken, you can now reset their cache using Winaero Tweaker.
- Windows 11: Added a number of improvements to the "Classic Taskbar" feature. After enabling it, you can quickly turn on the clock, network, and sound icons. There is a link for that.
- Windows 11: Added a dedicated option to restore the Ribbon in File Explorer.
- Windows 11: You can now move the taskbar to the top, left or right side of the screen. The left and right side taskbar is still half-baked, as Microsoft doesn't officially support the taskbar moving.
- Fixed Windows 10 version 21H2 detection. It was reported as 21H1.
- Fixed the context menu\ remove default entries\ pin to start removal. The "Pin to Start" command was only removed for files. Now it also disappears for folders.
- Fixed the Shell Folder shortcut option. Once you create a shell folder shortcut, the option used to appear in the "Recently changed" list. That's wrong; this doesn't change anything on your computer.