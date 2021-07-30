Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4.4 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Features and improvements
Issues fixed
- Brute Force Protection (BFP) for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) available for all Malwarebytes for Windows and Teams customers.
- Updated verbiage in the "Preparing your trial" dialog for Malwarebytes for Teams to remove "Premium" reference.
- Added the Uninstall Protection feature for all Malwarebytes for Windows and Teams customers.
- Added the option for users to suppress scan completion notifications if no threats are found post scan.
- Enhanced detection and remediation.
- MBAM-4986: Users were receiving notifications to restart the system while installing updates.
- MBAM-5013: Web exclusions under the Allow List went missing after Web Protection was switched off and then turned on.
- MBAM-4886: Formatting issues were found in the Italian version of the "Scan time" section.
- MBAM-4746: Users were not notified of network error when checking for updates and the licensing server was unreachable.
- MBAM-4622: For customers who've integrated Malwarebytes Browser Guard with Malwarebytes for Windows, some IP address exclusions added via Browser Guard incorrectly displayed as a Website exclusion in the Allow List.
- MBAM-4598: For customers who've integrated Malwarebytes Browser Guard with Malwarebytes for Windows, Malwarebytes for Windows notifications were displayed instead of Browser Guard notifications after Malwarebytes for Windows was restarted.
- MBAM-4995: For customers who've integrated Malwarebytes Browser Guard with Malwarebytes for Windows, reopening of Chrome led to high memory consumption.
- MBAM-4679: Formatting errors in German and Polish translations.
- MBAM-5019: Spelling errors in the Swedish translation of the Allow List.
- MBAM-2394: User experienced Malwarebytes Tray Application crash when a scan was initiated immediately after service startup and the application was used to 'Quit Malwarebytes' at the end of the scan.