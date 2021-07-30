Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4.4 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements Brute Force Protection (BFP) for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) available for all Malwarebytes for Windows and Teams customers.

Updated verbiage in the "Preparing your trial" dialog for Malwarebytes for Teams to remove "Premium" reference.

Added the Uninstall Protection feature for all Malwarebytes for Windows and Teams customers.

Added the option for users to suppress scan completion notifications if no threats are found post scan.

Enhanced detection and remediation. Issues fixed MBAM-4986: Users were receiving notifications to restart the system while installing updates.

MBAM-5013: Web exclusions under the Allow List went missing after Web Protection was switched off and then turned on.

MBAM-4886: Formatting issues were found in the Italian version of the "Scan time" section.

MBAM-4746: Users were not notified of network error when checking for updates and the licensing server was unreachable.

MBAM-4622: For customers who've integrated Malwarebytes Browser Guard with Malwarebytes for Windows, some IP address exclusions added via Browser Guard incorrectly displayed as a Website exclusion in the Allow List.

MBAM-4598: For customers who've integrated Malwarebytes Browser Guard with Malwarebytes for Windows, Malwarebytes for Windows notifications were displayed instead of Browser Guard notifications after Malwarebytes for Windows was restarted.

MBAM-4995: For customers who've integrated Malwarebytes Browser Guard with Malwarebytes for Windows, reopening of Chrome led to high memory consumption.

MBAM-4679: Formatting errors in German and Polish translations.

MBAM-5019: Spelling errors in the Swedish translation of the Allow List.

MBAM-2394: User experienced Malwarebytes Tray Application crash when a scan was initiated immediately after service startup and the application was used to 'Quit Malwarebytes' at the end of the scan.