Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MalwareBytes 4.4.4.228

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4.4 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements
  • Brute Force Protection (BFP) for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) available for all Malwarebytes for Windows and Teams customers.
  • Updated verbiage in the "Preparing your trial" dialog for Malwarebytes for Teams to remove "Premium" reference.
  • Added the Uninstall Protection feature for all Malwarebytes for Windows and Teams customers.
  • Added the option for users to suppress scan completion notifications if no threats are found post scan.
  • Enhanced detection and remediation.
Issues fixed
  • MBAM-4986: Users were receiving notifications to restart the system while installing updates.
  • MBAM-5013: Web exclusions under the Allow List went missing after Web Protection was switched off and then turned on.
  • MBAM-4886: Formatting issues were found in the Italian version of the "Scan time" section.
  • MBAM-4746: Users were not notified of network error when checking for updates and the licensing server was unreachable.
  • MBAM-4622: For customers who've integrated Malwarebytes Browser Guard with Malwarebytes for Windows, some IP address exclusions added via Browser Guard incorrectly displayed as a Website exclusion in the Allow List.
  • MBAM-4598: For customers who've integrated Malwarebytes Browser Guard with Malwarebytes for Windows, Malwarebytes for Windows notifications were displayed instead of Browser Guard notifications after Malwarebytes for Windows was restarted.
  • MBAM-4995: For customers who've integrated Malwarebytes Browser Guard with Malwarebytes for Windows, reopening of Chrome led to high memory consumption.
  • MBAM-4679: Formatting errors in German and Polish translations.
  • MBAM-5019: Spelling errors in the Swedish translation of the Allow List.
  • MBAM-2394: User experienced Malwarebytes Tray Application crash when a scan was initiated immediately after service startup and the application was used to 'Quit Malwarebytes' at the end of the scan.

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.4.4.228
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-07-2021 20:3833

30-07-2021 • 20:38

33 Linkedin

Bron: Malwarebytes

Update-historie

06-05 Malwarebytes 4.5.9.198 2
19-04 Malwarebytes 4.5.8.191 1
31-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.7.186 9
20-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.6.180 25
03-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.5.175 0
15-02 Malwarebytes 4.5.4.168 5
19-01 Malwarebytes 4.5.2.157 18
14-12 Malwarebytes 4.5.0.152 14
19-11 Malwarebytes 4.4.11.149 9
05-11 Malwarebytes 4.4.10.144 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Malwarebytes

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (33)

-Moderatie-faq
-133031+117+21+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1dennis_rsb
30 juli 2021 23:03
Jarenlang MBAM gebruikt, maar de laatste jaren afgehaakt vanwege bloated (net als ccleaner tegenwoordig, ondanks dat ccleaner geen anti malware tool is) en vanwege prima alternatieven.

Hitman Pro gebruik ik als "snelle ronde" ik gebruik de gratis versie. Dus als ik malware vind moet ik het wel met de hand (of met een andere scanner) de malware verwijderen. Verder draait defender op de achtergrond. En af en toe draai ik eset online scan en emisoft emergency kit. Maar hitman pro gebruik ik vaak als routinescan. Bij infectie of vermoeden van infectie draait ik ook eset online en emergency kit (en evt adwcleaner)
+1Carlos0_0

@dennis_rsb31 juli 2021 00:25
MBA’m is totaal niet boated ?
0dennis_rsb
@Carlos0_031 juli 2021 00:31
Vergeleken met vroeger wel. Er zitten nu veel meer toeters en bellen op. 10 jaar terug toen gebruiktte is mbam vaak, en was het eenvoud zonders toetsers en bellen.
+2Tyrian
@dennis_rsb31 juli 2021 16:33
Toen was het vooral een malware removal tool. Nu is het een volwaardig anti-malwareprogramma.
Ik heb ooit voor 30 euro een lifetime licentie gekocht, en het is een van mijn beste aankopen geweest.
+1Tranquility
@Tyrian1 augustus 2021 14:11
Hier idem. Draait heel fijn naast de standaard Windows 10 Defender antivirus.
0Carlos0_0

@dennis_rsb31 juli 2021 08:37
Dat kan ik vind het nog steeds simpel, en totaal geen vele toeters en bellen hebben,
Zo hoef ook geen 3 verschillende scanners te draaien, eset online / hitman pro en emergency kit waar nog nooit van gehoord heb.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 31 juli 2021 08:41]

+1dennis_rsb
@Carlos0_031 juli 2021 09:38
Oo maar je moet niet de illusie hebben dat mbam alle malware vind hoor. Géén een scanner vind alles, vandaar dat ik af en toe een los programma draai (ondanks dat defender op de achtergrond draait)
+1Carlos0_0

@dennis_rsb31 juli 2021 12:05
O nee heb ook niet windows defender draait ook nog, maar vind onnodig om met 2 scanners nog eens 2 andere ook af en toe te laten lopen.
0dennis_rsb
@Carlos0_031 juli 2021 12:11
Ja da's persoonlijk natuurlijk. Maar eset en emergency kit draai ik maar zelden, eigenlijk een alleen bij vermoeden van infectie.
+1Jean-Paul Bidet
31 juli 2021 08:36
Ik heb voor het eerst in jaren MalwareBytes weer eens geïnstalleerd en gekeken of mijn destijds aangeschafte lifetime membership nog werkte. Maar nee hoor, deze was blacklisted en werkte niet meer. Mooi is dat, heb het dus meteen maar weer verwijderd…
+1Remzi1993
@Jean-Paul Bidet31 juli 2021 08:50
Dat was bij mij ook het geval aantal jaren geleden. Ik heb toen contact opgenomen met support en mijn licentie werd geconverteerd naar de nieuwe licentie standaard (en de licentie is nog steeds lifetime voor 1 pc).

Mijn advies is om contact op te nemen met support. Ik had dat via email gedaan. Ik kreeg binnen 1 werkdag contact met allerlei vragen om mijn vroegere aankoop te verifiëren (dit heb ik gedaan door de bestelling email door te mailen en de order nummer). Kreeg na 3 dagen mijn nieuwe licentie.
0LCP
@Jean-Paul Bidet1 augustus 2021 21:31
Als je licentie blacklisted is, komt dat meestal door teveel activaties. Een simpel emailtje naar support en je bent weer up and running ;)
+1Wasabi!
31 juli 2021 12:55
Oh, ben heel dat programma vergeten. Heb nog ergens 2 life time licenses genoteerd, in de tijd dat ie nog 22 euro waren.
Edit, las hierboven dat het niet meer werkt.

Edit2: 1 werkt niet (was niet eerder geactiveerd, de ander staat op de zwarte lijst, ook maar een mailtje sturen. Gelukkig had ik de mail van cleverbridge nog, uit 2014 alweer. Denk dat de reden is, mijn andere key had ik direct bij MBAM besteld in 2013 voor 25 dollar😄

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wasabi! op 31 juli 2021 16:56]

+1Tranquility
1 augustus 2021 14:18
Apart, na een update is er versie 4.4.4.126 geïnstalleerd.
Daarna handmatig geïnstalleerd via de downloadlink, maar nog steeds versie 4.4.4.126 en niet 4.4.4.228.
0eclipse1919
30 juli 2021 20:51
Van de week stond hier een artikel, over iobit dat het zo `n goed programnma was/is met tuneuppen, Mbam draaien en iobit ken je reinstallen die ziet alles van iobit als kwaadaardig. ook schriftelijk toen geklaagt bij iobit, deze schreven terug dat het door mbam kwam. ik heb advanted sys care van iobit, en die werkt prima , en Norton laat hem met rust:
Dus als ik Mbam draai krijg ik als eindresultaat alleen maar kwaadaardige iobit software om weer terug te zetten, raar programma dat Mbam, wel krachtig,
+1mrtnptrs
@eclipse191930 juli 2021 21:09
Allereerst, door slecht gebruik van punten, komma's etc. is je reactie nogal lastig om te lezen; moest het twee keer lezen voordat ik het werkelijk begreep. Maar goed: Iobit is de laatse jaren best vaak negatief in het nieuws geweest vanwege nogal shady praktijken (kopieren van de virus-database van MBAM notabene bijvoorbeeld in hun eigen software bijvoorbeeld), betaalde software releasen die aan dingen gaat zitten waar je als "domme" gebruiker niet zomaar aan moet komen eigenlijk via een 3rd party tool (drivers, register entries etc.), beschuldigingen van valse claims over hun software en niet optimaal werkende software (slechte anti-virus bescherming bijvoorbeeld etc.) Vanwege deze redenen vertrouwt MBAM deze Iobit-software grotendeels terecht niet. MBAM werkt dus eigenlijk gewoon goed.

Wat ondersteunende informatie:
-https://www.techsguide.com/iobit-detail/
-https://gathering.tweakers.net/forum/list_messages/1974562
-https://www.reddit.com/r/techsupport/comments/369myy/iobit_it_really_is_a_scam_right/
+1mebrein
@mrtnptrs31 juli 2021 00:02
Ik ben al heel wat jaren MBAM gebruiker. Wat ik ervan waardeer is dat je geen overbodige functies erbij krijgt.
+1miknic
@eclipse191930 juli 2021 21:03
Ik zal zeggen, haal al die programma's van je PC. Iobit kan nooit goed zijn voor je pc, vooral AC en Driver Booster. En Malwarebytes vind ik te dwingerig, maar dat zal wel persoonlijk zijn.
0JohanNL
@miknic30 juli 2021 22:55
Driver booster vind ik persoonlijk toch wel handig.
Maar dan niet om daadwerkelijk drivers te installeren, maar om te kijken met wat voor suggesties hij komt en dan zelf bij de officiële website van de driver/hardware-maker de nieuwste driver te downloaden.
+1miknic
@JohanNL30 juli 2021 22:56
Tegenwoordig zit dit ook in CCleaner.
0JohanNL
@miknic30 juli 2021 22:59
Klopt, maar die geeft toch minder - suggesties - in mijn geval.
0eclipse1919
@miknic30 juli 2021 21:13
heb er alleen tuneup op staan, werkt prima, ruimt beter op als ccleaner driver booster kun je erbij instaleren, vindt ik niet nodig, heb alles met abbo dus updates komen vanzelf. miasschien dat iik overstap op Mbam als iobit verlopern is want die gaat gelijk op met norton.qua verloop data.. dan vindt ik Mbam een van de beste..
+1xFeverr
@eclipse191931 juli 2021 09:48
Heb je zo weinig schijfruimte dat je steeds alles moet opruimen? Voor die abonnementskosten kun je beter kijken naar een grotere schijf, ben je in een klap van het gezeik af.
+1xFeverr
@eclipse191931 juli 2021 14:08
Nou nou, sorry hoor.

Ik durf het bijna niet te vragen, maar welke 'rommel' kwalificeer je dan als rommel? En waarom ruim je het op? Want daar komt een verwachting bij kijken, lijkt mij, die anders is dan het winnen van schijfruimte. (Waar dit soort tools dus eigenlijk voor bedoeld is.)
0xFeverr
@eclipse19191 augustus 2021 22:46
Jij bent wel een droeftoeter zeg, ben je in het dagelijks leven ook zo lief? Ik mag hopen dat dat dan wat vriendelijker gaat.

Ach ja, clubs als IObit hebben er wel baat bij als mensen trappen in die luchtkastelen van ze. Blijf jij lekker de snelkoppelingen op je bureaublad tellen, zijn hun ook weer gelukkig.
0eclipse1919
@xFeverr2 augustus 2021 09:02
Gebruik jij je eigen woorden, als admin ben jij wel raar bezig.
0tommy2005
31 juli 2021 10:24
Ik ben al sinds jaar en dag gebruiker van Bullguard. Tot mijn tevredenheid overigens. Maar idd deze vindt niet alles. Vroeger had ik met gratis scanners regelmatig last van gedoe. De laatste jaren niet meer.

Maar de keuze is meestal lastig, ik vraag me af hoe representatief al die testen zijn waar altijd naar verwezen wordt, best geteste etc.

Ik moet mijn abonnement verlengen binnenkort of overstappen naar een nieuwe scanner. Ik stel de reacties hier altijd op prijs als het gaat om gebruikerservaringen, dus ik ga deze scanner eens goed bekijken.
+1Carlos0_0

@tommy200531 juli 2021 12:13
Zolang je geen shady website's bezoekt met hacks / crack etc voor software / games heb je vrij weinig nodig, ik draai malwarebytes al wel verder na jaren tevreden(Ook vaak geholpen bij vrienden / famillie.

Ik draai hem naast windows defender dat gaat prima zonder enig probleem, heb nog een lifetime licentie dus hoef er ook niet constant voor te betalen.
0Frank1984p
31 juli 2021 09:54
Als je gewoon goed oplet (logisch nadenkt) welke emails en bijlages je aanklikt en download. En welke websites je bezoekt...
Dan krijg je echt niet zomaar malware en spyware op de systeem.
Dan heb je aan de standaard Windows beveiliging meer dan voldoende...
Al die extra programma's die op de achtergrond scannen en mee opstarten als je je computer aanzet is ook niet echt bevorderlijk voor de snelheid.
0Dutchredgaming
31 juli 2021 23:56
Is ook up to daten met winget (Commando weet ik niet uit mijn hoofd).
0Odo Underlake
2 augustus 2021 14:57
Ik heb al een tijd niet meer op windows met MBAM gewerkt maar ik meende te lezen ergens op de reddit. Dat een vorige versie je systeem erg vertraagde is dat nog steeds zo? Of haal ik nu dingen door de war.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True