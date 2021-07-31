Er is met versienummer 6.14 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.985 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Mono engine updated to version 6.3.0, with upstream updates.

32->64-bit thunks implemented in WOW64 dll.

More preparation work for the GDI syscall interface. Bugs fixed in 6.14 (total 30): 22120: CTL3D help file is mostly scrunched to the left

22572: Managed C++ assemblies don't work in Wine + Mono

25167: Multiple .NET applications crash with unimplemented System.Security.Principal.WindowsIdentity.get_User (Eraser 6.0, Chocolatey package manager, WinAuth 3.6.x) when using Wine-Mono

28605: BurnPlot (VB6 app) fails to start

32316: Autodesk 3ds Max 9 32-bit exits silently or crashes on startup with Wine-Mono

41636: Multiple DirectX 11 games need ID3D11Device1::CreateDeferredContext1 implementation (WWE 2K15, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Space Engineers)

46014: Estlcam 11.x (.NET 4.x app) crashes on startup with Wine-Mono

48996: GRID Autosport hangs while loading

50962: reg.exe does not implement '/reg:32' and '/reg:64' command line switches

51126: Multiple games play truncated audio (Evil Twin in-game dialog, Fallout: New Vegas radio tracks)

51137: Construction Set for TES4 Oblivion missing or broken text in some places

51185: Windows fails to load the minimal PE image in kernel32:loader

51196: ntdll:om has a timing-related failure in Wine

51213: GZDoom Builder 2.3 r2787 fails with IdentityNotMappedException

51284: shell32:shellpath fails on Windows when there is more than one CD drive

51306: Wine-Mono doesn't show Japanese text (DllImport issue?).

51319: Star Citizen, WoW causes 100% CPU usage in wineserver

51334: Microsoft Xbox Live Developer Tool XblTestAccountGui crashes

51346: x264guiEx partly shows square characters when using Wine-Mono (default encoding issue with C++/CLI).

51410: mlang:mlang fails on the Hindi test configuration

51435: iostream float formatting broken since Wine 5.12-170-g1bc6f0c8617

51439: Grand Theft Auto V fails to save progress on game exit: "Save failed. Are you sure you want to quit now?"

51440: Sea of Thieves hangs on loading into the game

51450: oleaut32:varformat fails in Wine when the currency sign follows the amount

51453: oleaut32:vartype and oleaut32:vartest fail on Windows 10 1909+

51465: EVE Online launcher crashes

51485: Dead Rising crashes on launch

51493: WXDrive.exe from WeCom failed to startup.

51505: MIDISelector's MIDI mapper configuration doesn't take effect

51506: Disabled controls are not greyed out when theming is active