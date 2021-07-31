Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Wine 6.14

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 6.14 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.985 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Mono engine updated to version 6.3.0, with upstream updates.
  • 32->64-bit thunks implemented in WOW64 dll.
  • More preparation work for the GDI syscall interface.
Bugs fixed in 6.14 (total 30):
  • 22120: CTL3D help file is mostly scrunched to the left
  • 22572: Managed C++ assemblies don't work in Wine + Mono
  • 25167: Multiple .NET applications crash with unimplemented System.Security.Principal.WindowsIdentity.get_User (Eraser 6.0, Chocolatey package manager, WinAuth 3.6.x) when using Wine-Mono
  • 28605: BurnPlot (VB6 app) fails to start
  • 32316: Autodesk 3ds Max 9 32-bit exits silently or crashes on startup with Wine-Mono
  • 41636: Multiple DirectX 11 games need ID3D11Device1::CreateDeferredContext1 implementation (WWE 2K15, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Space Engineers)
  • 46014: Estlcam 11.x (.NET 4.x app) crashes on startup with Wine-Mono
  • 48996: GRID Autosport hangs while loading
  • 50962: reg.exe does not implement '/reg:32' and '/reg:64' command line switches
  • 51126: Multiple games play truncated audio (Evil Twin in-game dialog, Fallout: New Vegas radio tracks)
  • 51137: Construction Set for TES4 Oblivion missing or broken text in some places
  • 51185: Windows fails to load the minimal PE image in kernel32:loader
  • 51196: ntdll:om has a timing-related failure in Wine
  • 51213: GZDoom Builder 2.3 r2787 fails with IdentityNotMappedException
  • 51284: shell32:shellpath fails on Windows when there is more than one CD drive
  • 51306: Wine-Mono doesn't show Japanese text (DllImport issue?).
  • 51319: Star Citizen, WoW causes 100% CPU usage in wineserver
  • 51334: Microsoft Xbox Live Developer Tool XblTestAccountGui crashes
  • 51346: x264guiEx partly shows square characters when using Wine-Mono (default encoding issue with C++/CLI).
  • 51410: mlang:mlang fails on the Hindi test configuration
  • 51435: iostream float formatting broken since Wine 5.12-170-g1bc6f0c8617
  • 51439: Grand Theft Auto V fails to save progress on game exit: "Save failed. Are you sure you want to quit now?"
  • 51440: Sea of Thieves hangs on loading into the game
  • 51450: oleaut32:varformat fails in Wine when the currency sign follows the amount
  • 51453: oleaut32:vartype and oleaut32:vartest fail on Windows 10 1909+
  • 51465: EVE Online launcher crashes
  • 51485: Dead Rising crashes on launch
  • 51493: WXDrive.exe from WeCom failed to startup.
  • 51505: MIDISelector's MIDI mapper configuration doesn't take effect
  • 51506: Disabled controls are not greyed out when theming is active

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 6.14
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-07-2021 14:0416

31-07-2021 • 14:04

16 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Update-historie

07-05 Wine 7.8 5
23-04 Wine 7.7 20
26-03 Wine 7.5 0
12-03 Wine 7.4 10
26-02 Wine 7.3 7
12-02 Wine 7.2 33
29-01 Wine 7.1 14
20-01 Wine 7.0 1
15-01 Wine 7.0-rc6 0
08-01 Wine 7.0-rc5 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Wine

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116016+115+25+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2ThatGuyAndy
31 juli 2021 15:51
Ik heb recent weer eens zitten spelen met Linux en man wat is het makkelijk geworden om Windows games op Linux te spelen, Lutris en Steam maken het allemaal zo veel meer gebruiksvriendelijk dan wat het ooit was, sommige games draaien zelfs beter op Linux dan op Windows.
+2Omega
@ThatGuyAndy31 juli 2021 16:39
Valve met hun partners bij Codeweavers en Collabora hebben inderdaad de afgelopen jaren een enorme hoeveelheid aan werk gestopt in WINE.

Ik ben zelf volledig overgestapt op Linux ongeveer 1 jaar voor de release van Proton, en sindsdien is gaming op Linux enorm verbetert. Ik was net op tijd om op de voorste rij te zitten tijdens deze Linux gaming revolutie.

Vergeet niet de andere tools die dit allemaal hebben mogelijk gemaakt. DXVK, VKD3D, VK9, D9VK (Nu onderdeel van DXVK), ACO etc..

DXVK is trouwens ook te gebruiken op Windows, met spectaculaire resultaten tot gevolg. Oudere games die prestatie- of compatibiliteitsproblemen ondervinden zullen dan plots met 1000fps over Vulkan draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Omega op 31 juli 2021 18:25]

+1YangWenli
@ThatGuyAndy31 juli 2021 17:14
Wat Linux nodig had was een sterke partij die er geld en tijd in stak. En er is geen sterkere partij in PC gaming dan Valve.
+1jimshatt
31 juli 2021 17:27
Kan iemand mij uitleggen wat het verschil in opzet tussen Wine voor Linux en WSL voor Windows is?
+2Omega
@jimshatt31 juli 2021 19:45
WLS is een virtuele machine, het draait onder Hyper-V. WLS doet aan hardware (Schijf, NIC, etc..) virtualisatie, alhoewel zeer gespecialiseerd en minimaal in vergelijking met traditionele VMs.

WINE is een vrije en open source clone van Windows libraries. Het is een compatibiliteitslaag dat Windows API calls vertaalt naar iets dat Linux kan begrijpen. Het kan worden vergeleken met "Windows XP Compatibiliteitsmodus" op Windows Vista. Beetje context: Windows Vista was een volledig herschreven versie van Windows, de inbegrepen libraries waren dus niet identiek in functionaliteit en gedrag aan die in Windows XP en andere NT 5.x gebaseerde systemen, compatibiliteitsmodus die probeert dat op te lossen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Omega op 31 juli 2021 19:48]

+1xFeverr
@Omega1 augustus 2021 13:43
Je verhaal over WSL klopt alleen voor WSL2. WSL1 draaide gewoon 'native' in de NT-kernel. Die kon (voor een groot deel) Linux spreken waardoor je een distributie zoals Ubuntu of OpenSUSE erop kon draaien.

Dat Vista volledig herschreven was lijkt mij niet. Er zat nog genoeg oude meuk in van zelfs nog voor Windows XP. Maar als je daar een bron voor hebt, want dat vind ik wel interessant.
+1Omega
@xFeverr1 augustus 2021 16:51
Ik heb het inderdaad specifiek over WSL2.

It had het niet super verwoord, "volledig" herschreven was het niet, maar er was zodanig veel veranderd dat compatibiliteit met oudere software en drivers er onder leidde.
+2rbr320
@jimshatt31 juli 2021 19:11
Dat lijkt ergens inderdaad best wel op elkaar, als je het hebt over de eerste WSL in ieder geval. In beide gevallen heb je te maken met een compatibiliteitslaag die system calls van het ene OS vertaald naar wat het andere OS gebruikt. Wine gaat daar wel iets verder in. Waar WSL echt alleen Linux kernel syscalls vertaald en verder de systeembibliotheken van GNU/Linux gebruikt, heeft Wine ook zijn eigen implementatie van onder andere DirectX, WPF en .NET. Maar het idee is inderdaad hetzelfde.

WSL2 daarentegen draait gewoon een gevirtualiseerde Linux kernel om hetzelfde te bereiken.
0beerse

@jimshatt2 augustus 2021 16:47
Als je wine (windows draaien onder linux) wilt vergelijken met iets dat het zelfde andersom doet, linux programma's onder windows, dan moet je eens naar cygwin kijken: https://www.cygwin.com/.

Toegegeven, dat is vooral de services en commandline poot van linux (en unix). Voor de grafische linux omgeving onder msWindows is X11 de term, je zoekt een X11-server voor je windows omgeving. Daar zijn ook meerdere smaken en oplossingen voor.

Zie ook https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cygwin.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 2 augustus 2021 16:48]

+1spac
31 juli 2021 15:19
Werkt wine ook op een M1 Apple? Of is dat (nog) niet mogelijk?
+1Eonfge
@spac31 juli 2021 15:50
Ja, maar alleen de commerciële versie, CrossOver;

https://www.codeweavers.com/crossover
+2PrimusIP
@Eonfge31 juli 2021 16:54
Je hebt ook Wineskin voor macOS, wat op z'n beurt Wine gebruikt. Werkt ook.

Een simpele en gebruikersvriendelijke app die dat gebruikt is de gratis "porting kit".
https://portingkit.com

Overigens is mijn ervaring wel dat bepaalde textures van bepaalde games zoals Skyrim flikkeren. Dus het werkt wel, maar perfect werkt het op M1 Mac nog niet.
+1raro007
@PrimusIP31 juli 2021 19:28
Maar je gaat van arm naar een Intel cpu.
Of heeft Apple een vertaler die van Intel naar arm vertaald?
+1Omega
@raro00731 juli 2021 19:50
Dat heeft Apple ja, het gaat onder de naam Rosetta 2.
+1graey
@spac31 juli 2021 15:23
Indirect wel! Wine is slechts een vertaallaag van de de Windows-API, waardoor die bruikbaar is op andere systemen. Het emuleren van een andere architectuur is niet inbegrepen, maar wel ingebouwd in OSX. Daar is Wine sinds 6.0.1 compatibel mee, dus zou het moeten werken.
+1- peter -
31 juli 2021 19:06
Ik draai sinds kort Anno 1800 op 45 FPS tov 35FPS op Windows. Komt denk ik door DXVK, maar een nieuwere Wine heeft ook geholpen. Echt top.
Op een 3060Ti en in 4K. Zonder AMD's scaler ofzo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door - peter - op 31 juli 2021 19:31]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True